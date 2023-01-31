ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Bakery Serves The Best Croissants In Wisconsin

By Logan DeLoye
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Nothing pairs with coffee quite like that of a flaky, warm, croissant. The Parisian delicacy often dipped in coffee and chocolate can be served in many different ways. Some bakeries make their croissants with jams and cremes in the middle, while others cut them in half and fill them with a plethora of meats, cheeses, sauces, and more! Despite the make-up of this meal being so versatile, there is one restaurant in Wisconsin that undeniably serves it better than all of the rest.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That , the best croissant in all of Wisconsin can be found at Le Rêve Patisserie and Cafe in Milwaukee.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best croissant in all of Wisconsin :

"Housed in a historic bank building right along Milwaukee's Menomonee River is Le Rêve Patisserie and Cafe, a quaint bakery that has some of the best croissants in the Midwest. If you stop by, be sure to try out their Croissant Et Lox, which features a freshly baked poppy and sesame seed croissant stuffed with smoked salmon, pickled red onion, tomatoes, fried capers, and cream cheese."

For more information regarding the best croissant in every state visit eatthisnotthat.com .

WISN

Wisconsin deadliest roads are in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Several Milwaukee streets are named among the top nine most deadly in the state in a new analysis. The deadliest is a five-mile stretch of Capitol Drive between Hopkins Street and Mayfair Road. It’s likely no surprise to people who frequent that stretch of roadway. Twenty-three people...
MILWAUKEE, WI
