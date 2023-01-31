ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee children services agency seeks $26M to curb issues

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05ajHo_0kXcXnns00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee agency that has faced heightened scrutiny for failures in oversight of the state’s most vulnerable children is requesting a quick influx of $26.6 million, aimed at keeping youth from having to sleep in administrative state offices or in transitional housing, among other pressing problems.

Tennessee Department of Children’s Services Commissioner Margie Quin unveiled the request to a state House panel Monday.

It includes $20.4 million allocated to increase the rates for care providers, which is expected to add 118 beds for kids. There’s also a request for $4.1 million to add 48 clinical assessment beds that help identify the next placement for a child, while providing medical and mental health treatment; and $2.1 million to incentivize more foster care placements for teenagers and groups of siblings.

The request for funding follows a sweeping audit that identified a host of problems at the agency. It underscored reports of high employee turnover over the past two years and challenges to find proper temporary housing. It also stressed that the state’s failure to investigate abuse and neglect allegations contributed to putting children’s health, safety and wellbeing at risk. Democratic lawmakers have long deemed the agency’s woes as a crisis that demands immediate changes to protect vulnerable youth.

“We know that this will move the needle. This is going to be progress,” Quinn told lawmakers. “I’m not going to sit here and tell you that this is going to fix it. I’ll know more in six to nine months about where this is going to get us.”

In addition to the new funding request, Republican officials in Tennessee have proposed several ideas aimed at addressing vulnerable young people.

A joint legislative committee last week recommended several juvenile justice changes. Some seek to expand funding or services, including for chaplains, mental health treatment, training and pay; and programs that allow juveniles in hardened facilities transition to homelike settings for good behavior.

Others double-down on hardened facilities for youth offenders, including a call for 180 to 190 additional male beds and 25 more female beds on the Wilder Youth Development Center campus in Somerville. They also would reduce the age from 18 to 17 years old at which officials can transfer “extremely uncooperative and violent” teens from youth development centers to adult facilities in the Department of Correction’s prison system.

Zoë Jamail, policy coordinator of Disability Rights TN, said lawmakers are “confusing a symptom of the problem for the cause.” The watchdog group last year released a report about the Wilder facility, concluding that it runs like a “dangerous jail.” The facility houses youth up to 19 years old who have committed serious offenses as juveniles, but were not adjudicated to adult status in court.

“The lack of space in group homes, residential treatment, and youth prison facilities is not due to increases in the number of youth in state custody, nor is it reflective of a shift in what our youth need to grow and thrive,” Jamail said. “Rather, the state is warehousing youth in highly restrictive settings because our system is fundamentally failing to do what the law requires: building and supporting families.”

Additionally, House Speaker Cameron Sexton has said he supports a requirement to try teens as adults for certain violent crimes.

Republican Gov. Bill Lee has already said he hopes to funnel more resources into the Department of Children’s Services for the budget year beginning in July. He’ll release his proposed budget next week. If approved, Quin’s request Monday would kick in before the new fiscal year.

The supplemental spending proposal would not increase wages for case managers. That pay hike is among the $156 million in 2023-2024 cost increases that she is seeking, which go beyond the emergency funding request.

Quinn is asking for an additional $15.8 million to boost case manager pay next budget year and a separate $30 million to increase the amount of funding available to help place children in temporary housing.

On average, DCS is in custody of more than 8,000 children, many of whom are the victims of neglect and abuse.

Quin said three to 30 children per night are staying in state offices and transitional settings. Some have remained in the hospital for extra long periods, as well.

And while it takes less than a day on average for a younger child to get placed into foster care, Quin said it takes about 22 days for older youth, who wait in offices or transitional homes. Larger sibling groups also have more difficulty securing foster care, she said. Some 400 children are expected to benefit from the foster care incentive boost, the department said.

Additionally, 170 children have been placed into care outside Tennessee. Quin said the department currently sends youth out of state for clinical assessment. The $4.1 million for 48 assessment beds aims to address that.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Attorney general launches initiative to fight fentanyl

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has launched an initiative to fight fentanyl. As part of the launch, Cameron held a roundtable in Kenton County on Wednesday with police and other community stakeholders to discuss the issue, a statement from the Attorney General’s Office said. A similar meeting is planned in Pendleton County on Feb. 28.
KENTUCKY STATE
ABC News

Tennessee advances legislation to ban trans youth care

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee's Republican-dominant Legislature on Tuesday advanced a handful of proposals that would ban gender-affirming care for transgender youth and severely limit where drag shows can take place. The push in Tennessee comes as state lawmakers across the United States are introducing dozens of restriction s targeting LGBTQ...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Associated Press

Crowds decry gender-affirming treatment ban in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Crowds at the West Virginia state Capitol pleaded with lawmakers Thursday to show as much compassion for saving the lives of transgender children as they showed for unborn fetuses when they voted to ban abortion just months ago. Over and over, dozens of doctors, parents and LGBTQ people told the Republican supermajority during a hearing that a decision to ban gender-affirming care for youth would put children’s lives at risk. West Virginia is among 26 states considering bans to restrict gender-affirming care for minors or young adults, with the most recent action being in South...
ARKANSAS STATE
Complex

Bill That Would Allow Inmates to Trade Their Organs for Less Prison Time Introduced in Massachusetts

A proposed Massachusetts bill would allow inmates to reduce their prison sentences in exchange for their organs. According to CBS News, the controversial legislation is sponsored by two state Democrats, Reps. Judith Garcia, of Chelsea; and Carlos Gonzalez of Springfield. The HD.3822 bill could permit incarcerated individuals to shave two to 12 months off their sentences if they agreed to donate an organ or bone marrow.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Associated Press

Oklahoma AG apologizes for cabinet secretary's indictment

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s new attorney general has apologized to one of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s former cabinet secretaries for his criminal indictment in 2020 by a previous attorney general, saying he believes the secretary “committed no wrongdoing.” Attorney General Gentner Drummond sent the letter Wednesday to David Ostrowe, Stitt’s former secretary of digital transformation and technology. In it, he wrote that former Attorney General Mike Hunter failed to avoid the appearance of impropriety and should have disqualified himself from involvement in the investigation. “I sincerely apologize to you on behalf of the State of Oklahoma,” Drummond wrote. “Further, I have instructed my office to convert the dismissal of this matter into a dismissal with prejudice.” A dismissal with prejudice means a permanent dismissal of a case that will not be refiled against the defendant on the same grounds.
OKLAHOMA STATE
CBS Detroit

Feds seized records, phone of former Michigan House leader

(AP) - A former leader of the Michigan House had his phone seized as part of a federal investigation that involved grand jury subpoenas, search warrants and bank records, according to court documents.The details were disclosed in a lawsuit against Rick Johnson and his wife, Janice, over fees charged by the Grand Rapids law firm Secrest Wardle.The firm sued the Johnsons in 2021, saying they had failed to pay $7,500 for legal work performed in the fall of 2020 in connection with the case "United States v. Johnson."Johnson, a Republican from Osceola County, served six years in the state Legislature,...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Center Square

Lawmakers asked to amend spending to address education funding shortfall

(The Center Square) – Virginia lawmakers are being asked to amend their proposed spending plans to address an error with a state calculation tool, that will result in schools across the state receiving millions less in state aid than they initially expected. The Virginia Department of Education confirmed this week a calculation tool estimating the amount of state funding each school division will receive had an error. The tool did not account for funding changes after the state cut the grocery sales tax on Jan....
VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

Flights canceled, at least 2 dead as ice storm freezes US

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Winter weather brought ice to a wide swath of the United States on Tuesday, canceling more than 1,700 flights nationwide and snarling highways. At least two people died on slick roads in Texas and two law officers in the state were seriously injured, including a deputy who was pinned under a truck, authorities said.
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

A South Dakota Senate aide’s allegation roils GOP politics

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The conversation between a state senator and a legislative aide started with a seemingly routine discussion about a bill. It suddenly spiraled as the senator allegedly harassed the aide because she had vaccinated her young child, plunging the Senate into a political drama that has divided South Dakota’s Republican Party.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Associated Press

DeSantis pushes ban on diversity programs in state colleges

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday announced plans to block state colleges from having programs on diversity, equity and inclusion, and critical race theory in his latest step onto the front lines of the nation’s culture wars. The Republican governor debuted the proposal as part of a larger, higher education legislative package that is expected to be taken up by the GOP-controlled statehouse when its regular session begins in March. The second-term governor, who is widely expected to launch a 2024 White House bid in the late spring or early summer, has emerged as a fierce...
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

DeSantis eyes 2024 from afar as GOP rivals move toward runs

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis may be months away from publicly declaring his presidential intentions, but his potential rivals aren’t holding back. No fewer than a half dozen Republicans eyeing the White House have begun actively courting top political operatives in states like New Hampshire and Iowa, which traditionally host the opening presidential primary contests. At the same time, former President Donald Trump, the only announced candidate in the race, is launching regular attacks against DeSantis — and others — while locking down key staff and endorsements in early voting South Carolina.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
633K+
Post
672M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy