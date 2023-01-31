ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cities With the Largest Rise in Down Payments During COVID

By Construction Coverage
 2 days ago

Prior to the pandemic, the median combined loan-to-value ratio for U.S. mortgages was around 75%, meaning that the typical buyer put 25% down on a home. That figure fell to below 70% by the beginning of 2021, and remained there until rebounding back to 75% in the second quarter of 2022. A similar trend took place in the median debt-to-income ratio, which fell to a low of 34% in 2021 until early last year, when mortgage rates began increasing. These figures suggest that buyers were using more of their own cash and personal savings to finance purchases during the pandemic—but bigger down payments became more common in some parts of the country than in others. Researchers ranked metros and states by the percentage change in median down payment from 2019 to 2021.

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

