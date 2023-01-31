Across the South, leaders urge Biden to pick Atlanta for 2024 Dem convention

Top Democratic leaders from Georgia and 12 other states addressed a letter to President Joe Biden throwing their support behind Atlanta to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

Atlanta is one of three finalists, along with Chicago and New York City, to host the convention. Houston dropped its bid over the weekend.

More than 65 current and former governors, mayors, US senators and US representatives from Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia signed the letter, which was obtained by CNN and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Former Gov. Roy Barnes, Stacey Abrams, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens are among the notable names on Georgia’s signatures.

In the letter, the group argued that Democrats turning out in Georgia is the top reason why Biden won the presidency, and how Democrats secured the U.S. Senate with victories by Sen. Jon Ossoff and Sen. Raphael Warnock: “Everything we have accomplished as a party since January of 2021 can be traced back to Georgia, and specifically, to the metro Atlanta area which swung the state in our favor.”

The group also says selecting Atlanta can inspire Democrats in other competitive states to run: “Hosting the Democratic National Convention in Atlanta, Georgia will reignite the sense of enthusiasm that led him to victory and inspire Democrats around the country down the home stretch in 2024.”

Mayor Dickens first announced Atlanta’s bid during the Democratic Party of Georgia State Dinner in May 2022.

State Farm Arena along with the Georgia World Congress Center and Mercedes-Benz Stadium are all a part of the proposal package. Also included are the large numbers of hotels, restaurants, bars and attractions located within a mile of the arena.

The last time the DNC was held in Georgia was in 1988. At the convention Gov. Michael Dukakis of Massachusetts was nominated for president and Sen. Lloyd Bentsen of Texas for vice president.