Walmart Is Testing New Store Layouts — Will It Draw Customers?
The consumer retail giant Walmart started implementing a new layout across 1,000 stores in 2022. Despite a strong customer base and plenty of business from online sales, the retailer wants to continue to impress and draw new customers into its physical stores. To pursue this goal, Walmart is changing store layouts to be more appealing.
Egg Shortage in United States, but listen what farmers say
The egg shortage crisis has been a major concern for farmers and consumers alike. In recent times, hundreds of egg farmers have reported that corporate feed is causing chickens to stop laying eggs. This has resulted in a significant decline in egg production and a corresponding increase in egg prices.
As Meat Shortages Loom, Supermarket Chain Will Stop Selling Meat Products and Move to Plant-Based Options
In 2023, it is anticipated that the availability of beef will decrease, leading Americans to seek alternative sources of protein and dietary staples. The USDA projects that the average American will consume 5.6% less beef in 2023, marking the largest decrease in consumption in almost four decades, as reported by Beef Magazine.
Burger King's Whopper Exposed: Employees Reveal How "Flame Grilled" Burgers Are Cooked in Video
Have you ever wondered what "flame-grilled" means in a Burger King whopper?. Even though Burger King proudly claims that its burgers are "flame-grilled," some customers have doubted the restaurant does it at all, according to this now-viral TikTok's at least.
Should You Tip for Carryout? The Debate Continues
As the nation has (mostly) eased out of the urgency of the COVID-19 pandemic, its impact on the restaurant industry may have remained. Early during the pandemic, many customers rallied behind restaurant workers, tipping more than usual, even for carryout. But now, three years later, should you tip for carryout?
New Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Location Opening February 22
The location will be the eighth in the state. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and NJ.com.
Yelp Co-Founder Jeremy Stoppelman Is Worth Millions
The online review platform Yelp removed thousands of reviews in 2022 that contained hateful, racist, or other potentially harmful content. According to Yelp’s annual Trust & Safety Report released this week, the platform deleted more than 475 racist reviews of Asian-owned businesses, 320 reviews of Black-owned businesses, 800 of Latino-owned businesses, and 410 of LGBTQ-owned businesses.
TikTok Criticizes Whole Foods Customer Who Spent $85 and Complained About Inflation
If you’re looking to showcase just how far your money stretches these days when buying groceries, make a TikTok video. For most people, it's not very far. While these inflation-centered videos often garner hundreds of comments from other users who also can’t grasp just how expensive food has gotten, they actually mocked a Whole Foods customer who spent $85 on just eight items.
