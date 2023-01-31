Read full article on original website
Couple accused of kidnapping child who overdosed on cocaine from New Orleans hospital
According to deputies, the child was admitted to Children’s Hospital in New Orleans late Monday night and tested positive for cocaine. the child’s parents allegedly took the child from the hospital after the state was granted custody.
STILL UNSOLVED: Police seek information about 2022 death of Mississippi barber
Police are reaching out to the public to get information about the Aug. 2022 death of a Mississippi barber that remains unsolved. Officials with the Moss Point Police department are still seeking information related to the homicide of Eric Barnes, 52. Family members discovered Barnes deceased in his home at...
Louisiana woman identified as victim in fatal I-10 crash
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - 23-year-old Meagan Schwaner has been identified as the victim in a two-car crash that took place on I-10 early Saturday morning. According to a press release sent out by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, officials responded to the scene of the crash around 2:40 a.m. Schwaner, the driver of a 2013 Honda Accord, was heading eastbound on I-10 in Hancock County when she collided with a trailer being pulled by a truck, also traveling eastbound.
George Co. woman arrested 2 times in 12 days, caught with ‘felony amount’ of meth: Deputies
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — The same woman arrested 12 days ago for allegedly cutting phone lines and possessing a stolen gun is back in jail for methamphetamine, according to a Facebook post from George County Sheriff’s Office. Paula Carol Clements, 53, of Lucedale was charged with one count of felony possession of a controlled […]
NOPD responds to a vehicle crash, finds gunshot victim inside
NEW ORLEANS — A vehicle crash in Gentilly turns into a homicide investigation. The New Orleans Police Department is now investigating a homicide after responding to a vehicle crash at the intersection of Clover Street and Franklin Avenue Saturday evening. “Officers responding to an initial call of a vehicle...
Biloxi Police Looking To Identify Woman Wanted In Larceny Incident
The Biloxi Police Department is requesting your assistance in helping to identify a female who was allegedly involved in a larceny incident in the 800 Block of Beach Boulevard. The incident happened on December 18, 2022. The Biloxi Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this incident or any...
Two arrested in Jackson County after felony pursuit
Suspects wanted in a felony credit card case in Ocean Springs led officers on a chase through Jackson and Harrison counties before being arrested in Ocean Springs. Twenty-eight year-old Brandon Cole and 29-year-old Frankie Holley are now behind bars. Ocean Springs police say the chase began in Gautier, then made its way to Woolmarket via I-10 and then back to Ocean Springs before suspects were stopped at the RaceTrac at Washington and Lemoyne Boulevard.
Family of teen fatally shot by Gulfport officer demands release of bodycam footage
GULFPORT, Miss. (WVUE) - The family of Jaheim McMillan marked his sixteenth birthday on Wednesday (Feb. 1) by demanding transparency four months after he was fatally shot by police in Gulfport, Mississippi. Family and friends gathered at the Courthouse Road Pier to celebrate McMillan’s life with a barbecue and a...
Gulfport Police arrest 5 protesters at City Hall; 1 charged with assault on an officer
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police have arrested five people following protests at Gulfport City Hall Thursday evening. After months of protests outside Gulfport’s public safety complex without interactions between protesters and police, heated exchanges erupted on 15th Street. Gulfport Police say they responded to City Hall in reference...
Harrison County arrests three with after the fact crimes in connection with kidnapping
On Friday, February 3, 2023, Sheriff Troy Peterson announced the arrests of: 23-year-old Isaiah McDonald for Accessory After the Fact to Kidnapping; 26-year-old Anna Gliddon for Hindering Prosecution; 52-year-old Lisa Delena, for Hindering Prosecution. Harrison County Sheriff’s investigators also obtained arrest warrants for 27-year-old Logan Delena for Aggravated Assault and...
Man arrested and charged with two counts of simple assault on a law enforcement officer in Biloxi
On Wednesday, February 01, 2023, at approximately 12:12 a.m., Biloxi Police Officers responded to a local medical facility in reference to a disturbance, after the Biloxi Communications Center received a complaint of a combative person being inside. Upon arrival, officers made contact with 26 year old Benjamin Tyler Stewart of...
New Orleans coroner IDs two teens slain in separate homicides Sunday
The New Orleans coroner released the identities of a teen boy and a teen girl shot dead in unrelated homicides on Sunday, a day that saw three people die by gun violence. Kennedi Belton, 15, was fatally shot at around 1:41 p.m. in the 8000 block of Curran Boulevard in Little Woods. The Warren Easton High School freshman had been at a slumber party, according to reporting from WWL-TV. She died at the scene.
Four arrested after protesters breach Gulfport City Hall
Four were arrested this afternoon after a group of protestors breached Gulfport City Hall. The group was outside City Hall protesting the officer-involved shooting that killed 15-year-old Jaheim McMillan. They breached the building around 3:03. Police were called and arrived by 3:11 p.m. The group broke past several breaching points,...
Bar fight leaves several people injured Saturday night, Forrest Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating an altercation that happened at The Mayor’s Office Bar & Grill this past Saturday night. According to a statement provided by the sheriff’s office, several people were injured in the altercation that started a fight...
20-Year-Old Killed In Wreck In Forrest County
On Thursday, January 26, at approximately 3:00 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 98 in Forrest County. A 2017 Hyundai Elantra driven by 20-year-old Mykel S. Lee of Laurel, was driving west on Highway 98 when the car left the road and hit a tree.
Suspects wanted for questioning in shooting on Chef Hwy
The NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating two male suspects in connection to a shooting incident that occurred Monday (Jan. 30) in New Orleans East.
Man’s body found alongside Slidell road identified by coroner
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - The body of a man found alongside a road has been identified by St. Tammany Parish Coroner, according to police. The death was reported to the sheriff’s office early Monday morning. The St. Tammany Parish Corner’s Office said the body was identified as 57-year-old Chris E. Warren of Slidell. The body was found near Manzella Road near Slidell early Monday.
‘If he would have went bang, bang, I wouldn’t be here today’: Uber driver shot in head shares story for first time
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - She’s lucky to be alive; an Uber driver was shot in the head just 13 days ago. Linda Buford shares her harrowing story for the first time and her message for the teen charged with pulling the trigger. “You get ten seconds, ten seconds to...
Man shot in the head in Bogalusa, police report
BOGALUSA, La. — Bogalusa Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one man outside of an apartment complex on Friday, Jan. 27. According to police, a man was shot in the head at 1015 Union Avenue at the Union Point Apartments. The victim is still alive but listed...
