Hancock County, MS

WLOX

Louisiana woman identified as victim in fatal I-10 crash

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - 23-year-old Meagan Schwaner has been identified as the victim in a two-car crash that took place on I-10 early Saturday morning. According to a press release sent out by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, officials responded to the scene of the crash around 2:40 a.m. Schwaner, the driver of a 2013 Honda Accord, was heading eastbound on I-10 in Hancock County when she collided with a trailer being pulled by a truck, also traveling eastbound.
WWL

NOPD responds to a vehicle crash, finds gunshot victim inside

NEW ORLEANS — A vehicle crash in Gentilly turns into a homicide investigation. The New Orleans Police Department is now investigating a homicide after responding to a vehicle crash at the intersection of Clover Street and Franklin Avenue Saturday evening. “Officers responding to an initial call of a vehicle...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
darkhorsepressnow.com

Biloxi Police Looking To Identify Woman Wanted In Larceny Incident

The Biloxi Police Department is requesting your assistance in helping to identify a female who was allegedly involved in a larceny incident in the 800 Block of Beach Boulevard. The incident happened on December 18, 2022. The Biloxi Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this incident or any...
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Two arrested in Jackson County after felony pursuit

Suspects wanted in a felony credit card case in Ocean Springs led officers on a chase through Jackson and Harrison counties before being arrested in Ocean Springs. Twenty-eight year-old Brandon Cole and 29-year-old Frankie Holley are now behind bars. Ocean Springs police say the chase began in Gautier, then made its way to Woolmarket via I-10 and then back to Ocean Springs before suspects were stopped at the RaceTrac at Washington and Lemoyne Boulevard.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
wxxv25.com

Harrison County arrests three with after the fact crimes in connection with kidnapping

On Friday, February 3, 2023, Sheriff Troy Peterson announced the arrests of: 23-year-old Isaiah McDonald for Accessory After the Fact to Kidnapping; 26-year-old Anna Gliddon for Hindering Prosecution; 52-year-old Lisa Delena, for Hindering Prosecution. Harrison County Sheriff’s investigators also obtained arrest warrants for 27-year-old Logan Delena for Aggravated Assault and...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
NOLA.com

New Orleans coroner IDs two teens slain in separate homicides Sunday

The New Orleans coroner released the identities of a teen boy and a teen girl shot dead in unrelated homicides on Sunday, a day that saw three people die by gun violence. Kennedi Belton, 15, was fatally shot at around 1:41 p.m. in the 8000 block of Curran Boulevard in Little Woods. The Warren Easton High School freshman had been at a slumber party, according to reporting from WWL-TV. She died at the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wxxv25.com

Four arrested after protesters breach Gulfport City Hall

Four were arrested this afternoon after a group of protestors breached Gulfport City Hall. The group was outside City Hall protesting the officer-involved shooting that killed 15-year-old Jaheim McMillan. They breached the building around 3:03. Police were called and arrived by 3:11 p.m. The group broke past several breaching points,...
GULFPORT, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

20-Year-Old Killed In Wreck In Forrest County

On Thursday, January 26, at approximately 3:00 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 98 in Forrest County. A 2017 Hyundai Elantra driven by 20-year-old Mykel S. Lee of Laurel, was driving west on Highway 98 when the car left the road and hit a tree.
FORREST COUNTY, MS
fox8live.com

Man’s body found alongside Slidell road identified by coroner

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - The body of a man found alongside a road has been identified by St. Tammany Parish Coroner, according to police. The death was reported to the sheriff’s office early Monday morning. The St. Tammany Parish Corner’s Office said the body was identified as 57-year-old Chris E. Warren of Slidell. The body was found near Manzella Road near Slidell early Monday.
SLIDELL, LA
WDSU

Man shot in the head in Bogalusa, police report

BOGALUSA, La. — Bogalusa Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one man outside of an apartment complex on Friday, Jan. 27. According to police, a man was shot in the head at 1015 Union Avenue at the Union Point Apartments. The victim is still alive but listed...
BOGALUSA, LA
biloxinewsevents.com

Kellie’s Has The Best And Biggest Sandwiches In Mississippi

The po’boy may have gotten its start in New Orleans, but this special restaurant in Picayune might be giving the Crescent City a run for its po’boy money. Serving up some of the biggest sandwiches in Mississippi, Kellie’s Poor Boys is a local favorite for a reason. Swing by and give them a try!
PICAYUNE, MS

