KSLA
Miserable mix of ice and rain continues today
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After a brief break in the precipitation earlier this morning, another round of widespread rain and freezing rain will be arriving from the southwest during the morning commute. Temperatures will likely drop a few more degrees along and north of I-20 leading to the potential of more freezing rain and very slick travel conditions. Allow extra time if you have to head into work or school this morning!
WLOX
Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann discusses next steps for Bonnet Carre Spillway
Children 15 and under can get into the boat show for free. Ja'Colbi Rivers discusses what this multi-million dollar investment means for the Flagship city. We are seeing loads of sunshine today. It will be breezy and cool with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Tonight will be dry and cold with lows in the 30s; some inland areas will be near or even just below freezing. Saturday will be beautiful with temperatures warming into the upper 50s and low 60s. By Saturday afternoon, we’ll see an increase of cloud cover. Sunday is expected to also be rain-free but a little warmer with highs in the upper 60s. Next week, temps will be back in the low 70s with rain chances returning.
WLOX
Biloxi Boat Show is back at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum this weekend
KTLO
Winter weather causes unsafe driving conditions
Freezing rain, sleet, and snow have created unsafe driving conditions on local roadways. While local and state crews work diligently to clear streets and highways residents need to exercise caution when traveling.According to IDrive Arkansas and the Missouri Department of Transportation (MODOT), the major highways in north central Arkansas and south central Missouri roads are covered in ice.
WLOX
Gulfport Seabee Base using shipping containers to shield base housing from gunfire
WLOX
Louisiana woman identified as victim in fatal I-10 crash
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - 23-year-old Meagan Schwaner has been identified as the victim in a two-car crash that took place on I-10 early Saturday morning. According to a press release sent out by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, officials responded to the scene of the crash around 2:40 a.m. Schwaner, the driver of a 2013 Honda Accord, was heading eastbound on I-10 in Hancock County when she collided with a trailer being pulled by a truck, also traveling eastbound.
WLOX
How advances in DNA testing are helping close cold cases
WLOX
LIVE: Groundbreaking ceremony for Hotel Whiskey in Pascagoula
WATE
TN schools closed or delayed Friday, Feb. 3
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —At least one district has called off school Friday due to the threat of icy weather in the region. See the full forecast. Below you’ll find the list of school districts who have announced closings or delays for East Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky.
WLOX
Amtrak train crews begin required Gulf Coast training
Photo Gallery: Ice, sleet, snow wreaking havoc on roads
Another round of extreme winter weather is having a serious effect on the conditions of roads in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Alabama
Located between the cities of Guntersville and Bridgeport, Guntersville Lake is the largest man-made lake in Alabama. At just over 69,000 surface acres, it also ranks as the largest lake in the state. This freshwater reservoir serves an important role in the state economy. In addition to generating power via the nearby Guntersville and Nickajack Dams, the reservoir also provides water for local agricultural production, controls flooding in the region, and offers recreational opportunities for residents and visitors.
WLOX
Ocean Springs’ Addison Rainey brings home Cross Country Gatorade Player of the Year
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) -Another coast cross country runner brought home statewide recognition as Ocean springs sophomore Addison Rainey was named the 2022-2023 Gatorade Mississippi Girls Cross Country Player of the Year. As Rainey finishes her sophomore year already has a 4.26 weighted GPA, is a 6A individual state champion...
WLOX
Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann speaks with MS Sound Coalition on Bonnet Carre Spillway
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Sound Coalition met Friday to create a taskforce to inform the National Marine Fisheries Service of the damage from the Bonne Carre Spillway openings in 2019. This comes after a federal court ruled the Army Corps of Engineers violated the law in opening the...
Kait 8
Crews respond to several ice-related crashes on I-55 in southeast Mo.
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - First responders and transportation officials are urging drives to stay off of roadways in the Heartland, but if travel is necessary, to take it slow. Most roads remain slick from sleet, snow and freezing rain Monday evening into Tuesday morning, January 31. Interstate 55...
lakercountry.com
Seven KSP traffic safety checkpoints locally
Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. Checkpoint locations in Russell County include the following: Old Rowena and State Park Road, KY 80 East and...
WLOX
That unclaimed $500,000 Mississippi lottery ticket is about to expire
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you are the owner of the still yet-to-be-claimed $500,000 lottery ticket, would you please stand up?. According to the Mississippi Lottery, the ticket, which was purchased in McComb around August 13 of 2022, is set to expire in exactly one week - February 9. And...
Huge Kentucky Flea Market Offers Over 350 Inside Booths & It’s Open All Year Round
Just because it's cold outside doesn't mean bargain shoppers go into hibernation. We've found a Kentucky Flea Market open all year round and it's awesome!. If you have always assumed that flea markets take place in warmer months you aren't totally wrong. A lot of them take place when it's nice outside. However, there are some incredible flea markets that go the extra mile and stay open all year long for those of us that just have to have a good bargain no matter the weather.
WLOX
Six teams to represent Coast in high school soccer state championships
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The 2022-23 high school soccer playoffs are coming to a close, and this year, the Coast is well represented, with 6 teams competing for their respective state titles. In boys soccer, Long Beach (15-2-3) will represent southern Mississippi after defeating division rival Pearl River Central (14-8-2)...
Two Mississippians arrested in Arkansas after 9 pounds of drugs headed for Magnolia State intercepted
More than 9 pounds of marijuana bound for Mississippi was intercepted by an Arkansas deputy Friday. Patrick Chambers, 44, and Kacee Hyland, 29, both of Vicksburg, were arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana with the purpose of delivering. The Desha County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas reports that on Friday,...
