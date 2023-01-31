More than 600 Portland city employees are prepared to strike Thursday after nearly a year of contract negotiations ground to a halt. The strike could broadly impact city operations, as Laborers Local 483 includes workers in the Portland Bureau of Transportation, the Bureau of Environmental Services, and Portland Parks and Recreation. Those employees are responsible for addressing sewage leaks, removing debris from city streets, cleaning biohazard waste dumped at city parks, and clearing streets of ice and snow, among other tasks.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO