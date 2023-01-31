Read full article on original website
Friday in Portland: Officer fired over leaking false Hardesty report in 2021 has been reinstated, police union saysEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Indoor Art MarketGabriella KorosiVancouver, WA
Thursday in Portland: Portland parks, wastewater, transportation workers go on strike after no agreement reachedEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Police warn Oregon torture suspect could change appearance, photos releasedEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Jehovah's Witnesses Return to Oregon Assembly HallAlexander LangfordWoodburn, OR
‘You feel insulted:’ City of Portland prepares for worker strike
Portland City Council consented to a resolution on Wednesday that will give city attorneys the right to take legal action quickly if it becomes necessary during the expected strike.
Hundreds of Portland city employees prepare to strike Thursday over wages, other working conditions
More than 600 Portland city employees are prepared to strike Thursday after nearly a year of contract negotiations ground to a halt. The strike could broadly impact city operations, as Laborers Local 483 includes workers in the Portland Bureau of Transportation, the Bureau of Environmental Services, and Portland Parks and Recreation. Those employees are responsible for addressing sewage leaks, removing debris from city streets, cleaning biohazard waste dumped at city parks, and clearing streets of ice and snow, among other tasks.
Multnomah County Announces Plan to House at Least 300 Homeless Residents in Vacant Apartments
Multnomah County and the City of Portland will aim to eliminate unsheltered homelessness in Portland’s central city over the next four months by incentivizing landlords to rent to unhoused residents, county chair Jessica Vega Pederson announced Friday. While no rentals or landlords are currently signed onto the effort, the county aims to house 300 people in 12 months through the project, titled Housing Multnomah Now.
Multnomah County says it plans to pay landlords a year’s rent to rapidly house people living in tents in, near downtown Portland
Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson announced a plan Friday to quickly house hundreds of people living unsheltered in and near downtown Portland by guaranteeing private landlords a year’s rent. The plan will build off the county’s successful 2022 Move In Multnomah pilot program, which used $4 million to...
Analysis: Portland Public Schools’ communications team costs as much as a school
While Portland Public Schools has warned of dwindling funding and shrinking budgets, a central office department has grown noticeably over the past year.
Good Morning, News: 600 Critical City Workers on STRIKE, Idaho Wants Our Oregon Crackpots, and Republicans are the Party of Gas Stoves & AR-15s
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD MORNING, PORTLAND! Happy Groundhog Day!...
Portland Public Schools announces hiring freeze, leaner budget
The move is the first budget tightening measure announced by the district this year, as it prepares to formulate a 2023-24 budget with less state funding than pre-pandemic years.
AFSCME Sues State of Oregon Over Malfunctioning New Payroll System
One of the state’s largest public employee unions today filed a lawsuit in Multnomah County Circuit Court against the state of Oregon, asking that the court order the state to fix problems with its new payroll system. As WW first reported, employees got their first checks from the new...
Appeals court dismisses Mark Pettibone’s suit alleging feds pushed him into van, spirited him away during 2020 protest
A federal appeals-court panel Thursday dismissed a civil rights lawsuit against federal law enforcement filed by Mark Pettibone and other protesters who said they were unlawfully detained or injured during protests in Portland during the summer of 2020. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found that the allegations by...
Good Morning, News: OERB Reinstates Hunzeker, Free Trimet on Saturday, and At Least We Have This Weather-Predicting Beaver
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good Morning, Portland! There's a persistent...
Black Oregon lawmaker pulled over twice by police in 3 days says it’s an example of broader racial bias
A state lawmaker from Portland who was stopped by police twice in three days during his commute home from the Capitol in Salem said Thursday the frequency of those incidents is a concrete example of how law enforcement disproportionately targets Black motorists. Rep. Travis Nelson, a Democrat and registered nurse,...
In Oregon City, concerns arise over possible freeway tolls
Your browser does not support the audio element. Earlier this month, Oregon City officials penned an open letter, published by the Portland Tribune, to the Oregon Department of Transportation. The letter states that the city commission is “adamantly opposed to any application of tolling in the region.”. It also...
Sorry New Seasons Upper Management
You did it to yourselves. Unionizing is a REACTION. “Task Based Scheduling”, intense micro managing, changing people’s established schedules, implementing a more stupid attendance policy in the midst of a pandemic…. If you enjoy articles like this, please help the Mercury continue our mission of providing up-to-the-minute...
Portland to open its first RV Safe Park
PORTLAND, Ore. — Crews have finished work on Sunderland RV Safe Park, Portland's first outdoor shelter for people living in their RVs, city leaders announced on Friday. The RV Safe Park is part of the city's short-term shelters program for homeless people, which is supposed to include six Safe Rest Villages.
Portland Police Bureau Reinstates Officer Who Leaked False Information About Former Commissioner Hardesty
Brian Hunzeker, the Portland police officer responsible for leaking false information linking former city commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty to a 2021 hit-and-run, has been reinstated to his position with the Portland Police Bureau (PPB). While Hunzeker was originally fired in March 2022 for his involvement in the leak, a labor arbitrator from the Oregon Employee Relations Board found that Hunzeker’s actions did not warrant termination.
The Only Black Man Seated in the Oregon House Says State Police Pulled Him Over Twice in Three Days
State Rep. Travis Nelson (D-Portland) says he’s been pulled over by Oregon State Police twice in three days on his way home from the Capitol. Nelson is the only Black man seated in the Oregon House. Nelson, a nurse who replaced Gov. Tina Kotek in House District 44 (North...
When Does The Hillsboro Oregon Post Office Close?
In March of 2021, as I was leaving the planning department of Washington County and making my way east on Main Street, I saw a tree removal firm cut down several enormous maple trees that were growing along the side of the Hillsboro Post Office. It is estimated that these...
They Left: Portland Is Losing Some of Its Biggest Fans
The old saying is a conservative is a liberal who’s been mugged. In Portland, many liberals are dodging stray bullets, losing catalytic converters to thieves, and sidestepping tents. Then they open their tax bills. Maybe they aren’t voting Republican. But some are voting with their feet, getting the hell...
Thousands of high-income households failed to pay Portland area taxes to fund homeless services, preschool
Two Portland area programs approved by voters and bankrolled mostly or exclusively by high-income households have yet to collect millions of dollars in delinquent taxes, according to local government officials. Almost a quarter of the six-figure households that owed a Metro tax to fund homeless services failed to pay it...
More people qualify for TriMet fare discount after federal poverty rate increase
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - More people qualify for discounted TriMet fares after the Department of Health and Human Services increased the federal poverty rate for 2023, TriMet announced Thursday. Income-based discount fares are under the Honored Citizen fare, which includes three categories of people who qualify:. People who are at...
