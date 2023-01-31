ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

opb.org

Hundreds of Portland city employees prepare to strike Thursday over wages, other working conditions

More than 600 Portland city employees are prepared to strike Thursday after nearly a year of contract negotiations ground to a halt. The strike could broadly impact city operations, as Laborers Local 483 includes workers in the Portland Bureau of Transportation, the Bureau of Environmental Services, and Portland Parks and Recreation. Those employees are responsible for addressing sewage leaks, removing debris from city streets, cleaning biohazard waste dumped at city parks, and clearing streets of ice and snow, among other tasks.
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Multnomah County Announces Plan to House at Least 300 Homeless Residents in Vacant Apartments

Multnomah County and the City of Portland will aim to eliminate unsheltered homelessness in Portland’s central city over the next four months by incentivizing landlords to rent to unhoused residents, county chair Jessica Vega Pederson announced Friday. While no rentals or landlords are currently signed onto the effort, the county aims to house 300 people in 12 months through the project, titled Housing Multnomah Now.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Multnomah County says it plans to pay landlords a year’s rent to rapidly house people living in tents in, near downtown Portland

Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson announced a plan Friday to quickly house hundreds of people living unsheltered in and near downtown Portland by guaranteeing private landlords a year’s rent. The plan will build off the county’s successful 2022 Move In Multnomah pilot program, which used $4 million to...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
The Portland Mercury

Good Morning, News: 600 Critical City Workers on STRIKE, Idaho Wants Our Oregon Crackpots, and Republicans are the Party of Gas Stoves & AR-15s

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD MORNING, PORTLAND! Happy Groundhog Day!...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

AFSCME Sues State of Oregon Over Malfunctioning New Payroll System

One of the state’s largest public employee unions today filed a lawsuit in Multnomah County Circuit Court against the state of Oregon, asking that the court order the state to fix problems with its new payroll system. As WW first reported, employees got their first checks from the new...
OREGON STATE
The Portland Mercury

Good Morning, News: OERB Reinstates Hunzeker, Free Trimet on Saturday, and At Least We Have This Weather-Predicting Beaver

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good Morning, Portland! There's a persistent...
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

In Oregon City, concerns arise over possible freeway tolls

Your browser does not support the audio element. Earlier this month, Oregon City officials penned an open letter, published by the Portland Tribune, to the Oregon Department of Transportation. The letter states that the city commission is “adamantly opposed to any application of tolling in the region.”. It also...
OREGON CITY, OR
The Portland Mercury

Sorry New Seasons Upper Management

You did it to yourselves. Unionizing is a REACTION. “Task Based Scheduling”, intense micro managing, changing people’s established schedules, implementing a more stupid attendance policy in the midst of a pandemic…. If you enjoy articles like this, please help the Mercury continue our mission of providing up-to-the-minute...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Portland to open its first RV Safe Park

PORTLAND, Ore. — Crews have finished work on Sunderland RV Safe Park, Portland's first outdoor shelter for people living in their RVs, city leaders announced on Friday. The RV Safe Park is part of the city's short-term shelters program for homeless people, which is supposed to include six Safe Rest Villages.
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Portland Police Bureau Reinstates Officer Who Leaked False Information About Former Commissioner Hardesty

Brian Hunzeker, the Portland police officer responsible for leaking false information linking former city commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty to a 2021 hit-and-run, has been reinstated to his position with the Portland Police Bureau (PPB). While Hunzeker was originally fired in March 2022 for his involvement in the leak, a labor arbitrator from the Oregon Employee Relations Board found that Hunzeker’s actions did not warrant termination.
PORTLAND, OR
focushillsboro.com

When Does The Hillsboro Oregon Post Office Close?

In March of 2021, as I was leaving the planning department of Washington County and making my way east on Main Street, I saw a tree removal firm cut down several enormous maple trees that were growing along the side of the Hillsboro Post Office. It is estimated that these...
HILLSBORO, OR
WWEEK

They Left: Portland Is Losing Some of Its Biggest Fans

The old saying is a conservative is a liberal who’s been mugged. In Portland, many liberals are dodging stray bullets, losing catalytic converters to thieves, and sidestepping tents. Then they open their tax bills. Maybe they aren’t voting Republican. But some are voting with their feet, getting the hell...
PORTLAND, OR

