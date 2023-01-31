'RHONY: Legacy' Scrapped After Cast Demands Massive Paychecks

Bravo

The spin-off of The Real Housewives of New York City will not be making its way back to Bravo, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources revealed that contract negotiations for RHONY: Legacy, which was set to feature a group of the “original” cast members that fans loved including Luann de Lesseps , Sonja Morgan , and Ramona Singer , have fallen apart over contracts.

Mega

According to Page Six , the contract talks have officially collapsed and the offers that Bravo had out there have been rescinded. The insider said there are currently no plans to put the show, which was rebranded as the “Legacy” edition last year, on air.

Other insiders said, “never say never” and claim RHONY Legacy could be brought back in some form in the future as they did with The Real Housewives of Miami , which was taken off the air back in 2013 and brought back in 2021 with mostly a new cast on the NBC streaming service Peacock.

Mega

However, Bravo has been moving ahead with a completely new cast on The Real Housewives of New York City, including Sai De Silva , J. Crew honcho Jenna Lyons and Ubah Hassan .

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Bravo was in talks to bring back some of the “original cast members , which included de Lesseps, Jill Zarin , Dorinda Medley, and Morgan, for what would have been Season 1 of “Legacy.”

Mega

The cast members felt they were getting lowball offers from Bravo and the network wasn’t willing to guarantee that they would appear in enough episodes per season, so the stars said, “It’s just not worth it,” according to Page Six's source.

On the flip side of things, it is being reported that production thought the talent was seriously overestimating how much they were worth, as one source told Page Six that the cast thought “they should make what the cast of Friends made in their heyday.”

Bravo

The back-and-forth has ended, as the network officially rescinded the offers by email around 6 p.m. on Monday.

RHONY is the second-longest iteration of Bravo’s “Real Housewives” franchise, as it debuted in 2008 and aired continuously with a changing cast for 13 seasons, including de Lesseps, Zarin, Bethenny Frankel and Alex McCord.

The show ended in 2021 with de Lesseps, Singer, Morgan, Leah McSweeney and Eboni K. Williams . The cast did not get along at all, as the network decided to not even film a reunion episode, which is typically how every season of every franchise ends.

After that drama, Bravo announced they would be splitting The Real Housewives of New York City into two shows, as they would relaunch RHONY will an all-new cast and then premiere the “Legacy” edition with veteran cast members.

Now, “Legacy” edition is dead in the water.