Lynchburg, VA

New indoor cycling studio set to open Monday

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — If you're looking for a fun way to get a workout, a brand new cycling studio coming to Campbell County may be what you're looking for!. Spin It Indoor Cycle Studio is set to open Monday on Beechwood Drive. Lisa Arthur, owner and creator...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
VT Volleyball, Dunkin' team up for 'Share the Donut Love' event

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A Roanoke Dunkin' is teaming up with a Virginia Tech Volleyball athlete to spread the love ahead of Valentine's Day. Team Dunkin’ member Cara Lewis, VT's middle blocker, will be at the Dunkin' Roanoke restaurant on 670 Brandon Avenue from 2 to 4 p.m. on Monday, February 6.
ROANOKE, VA
2023 VHSL Region 3C Wrestling Results

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Region 3C Final Team Scores:. 2nd Place - Dylan Lamar of Heritage HS (Lynchburg) 4th Place - Brysyn Gardner of Liberty HS (Bedford) Cooper Brandt (Wilson Memorial HS) 3-0, Jr. over Dylan Lamar (Heritage HS (Lynchburg)) 2-1, So. (TF-1.5 0:00 (18-1)) 3rd Place Match. Timmy...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Lynchburg officials react to Tyre Nichols' death

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Saturday, Lynchburg Police Chief Ryan Zuidema and City Council member Sterling Wilder participated in a roundtable to discuss social awareness, sparked by a local artist's depiction of those who have died at the hands of law enforcement. The roundtable was an open discussion between...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Botetourt Fire & EMS to host 2023 Citizen's Academy

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Botetourt Fire & EMS is working to help prepare its citizens for any emergency situation. The department is hosting a Citizen's Academy to give the community a hands-on experience and classroom time. Each night will cover a different topic including Fire Safety and Skills,...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
Goodview men heading to trial for 2022 murder

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Keenan Perdue, 20, and Ricky Perdue Jr., 29, both of Goodview, appeared before a Grand Jury in Bedford County Circuit Court on Friday. Both are charged with second-degree murder after 38-year-old Omarkthyark English-Bey was fatally shot in the 1000-block of Dawn Place in Goodview last February.
GOODVIEW, VA
Chris Moore returns home as new Amherst County head football coach

AMHERST, Va. (WSET) — At Friday's introductory press conference, Chris Moore says there's only one job that could have lured him out of the college football ranks. The former VMI Special Teams Coordinator now gets that chance, taking over as the 16th head coach in the history of Amherst County football, succeeding Bob Christmas, who retired after the 2022 season.
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
Witness reacts to officer-involved shooting in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Lynchburg on Thursday. Rashena Sapp said she heard multiple gunshots in an alleyway behind her home. As for what led up to that moment, it all started in the 700 block of Grady Street where police...
LYNCHBURG, VA
ODAC Notebook 2/4/23: #18 Tigers roar at home, Lynchburg women fall in OT

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Here's your news and notes from around the ODAC Basketball games on February 4th, 2023:. Up just two at the half, the 18th-ranked Tigers (18-4, 12-1 ODAC) ran away with the game in the second half, holding the Hornets (6-15, 3-9 ODAC) to just 6-25 from the field over the last 20 minutes, while Hampden-Sydney shot 60% over the same period. 11 different Tigers scored, with Davidson Hubbard's 15 point, 9 rebound effort leading the way. Malik Jordan and Joshua Stephen each had 13 for Shenandoah.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Owners of old Speedway on Lakeside Drive selling property

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Williams Development Group is the owner of what was previously a Speedway on Lakeside Drive in Lynchburg. The gas station has recently been under construction, with all gas tanks removed. ABC13 spoke with a representative with Williams Development Group who said that they intend to...
LYNCHBURG, VA

