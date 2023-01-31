LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Here's your news and notes from around the ODAC Basketball games on February 4th, 2023:. Up just two at the half, the 18th-ranked Tigers (18-4, 12-1 ODAC) ran away with the game in the second half, holding the Hornets (6-15, 3-9 ODAC) to just 6-25 from the field over the last 20 minutes, while Hampden-Sydney shot 60% over the same period. 11 different Tigers scored, with Davidson Hubbard's 15 point, 9 rebound effort leading the way. Malik Jordan and Joshua Stephen each had 13 for Shenandoah.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO