'Using art as Social Awareness': Local artist unveils new exhibit about police brutality
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — The Lynchburg Academy Center of the Arts held its First Friday series Friday night to mark the beginning of Black History Month. The Academy chose to exhibit local Forest artist, Robert Pennix. The local artist said his exhibit is trying to raise social awareness about...
'My holistic mission:' LU welcomes 'The Chosen' actor Jonathan Roumie for Convocation
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Liberty University held its convocation Friday with special guest Jonathan Roumie, the actor who plays Jesus in the television drama 'The Chosen.'. Roumie is starring in a new movie called "The Jesus Revolution." It's described as, "The true story of a national spiritual awakening in...
New indoor cycling studio set to open Monday
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — If you're looking for a fun way to get a workout, a brand new cycling studio coming to Campbell County may be what you're looking for!. Spin It Indoor Cycle Studio is set to open Monday on Beechwood Drive. Lisa Arthur, owner and creator...
VT Volleyball, Dunkin' team up for 'Share the Donut Love' event
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A Roanoke Dunkin' is teaming up with a Virginia Tech Volleyball athlete to spread the love ahead of Valentine's Day. Team Dunkin’ member Cara Lewis, VT's middle blocker, will be at the Dunkin' Roanoke restaurant on 670 Brandon Avenue from 2 to 4 p.m. on Monday, February 6.
In case you missed it: Here are the top 5 stories from Jan. 23 through Feb. 4
(WSET) — Bedford Co. deputies arrest wanted man, still looking for another. The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is still looking for a wanted man, after the arrest of another. According to their Facebook page, Ronald Kovacs was in custody as of Tuesday. Read the full story HERE. DEA seizes...
2023 VHSL Region 3C Wrestling Results
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Region 3C Final Team Scores:. 2nd Place - Dylan Lamar of Heritage HS (Lynchburg) 4th Place - Brysyn Gardner of Liberty HS (Bedford) Cooper Brandt (Wilson Memorial HS) 3-0, Jr. over Dylan Lamar (Heritage HS (Lynchburg)) 2-1, So. (TF-1.5 0:00 (18-1)) 3rd Place Match. Timmy...
Lynchburg officials react to Tyre Nichols' death
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Saturday, Lynchburg Police Chief Ryan Zuidema and City Council member Sterling Wilder participated in a roundtable to discuss social awareness, sparked by a local artist's depiction of those who have died at the hands of law enforcement. The roundtable was an open discussion between...
Former fraternity house director sues Washington and Lee University
LEXINGTON, Va. (WSET) — Kelly Harris is suing Washington and Lee University, alleging that they had a hand in getting her fired from her role as a House Director for the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. In 2020 and 2021, Harris filed reports with the school and fraternity, saying that...
Roanoke museum lets you name a hissing cockroach after your loved one for Valentine's Day
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Science Museum of Western Virginia is inviting visitors to take part in a unique fundraiser for Valentine's Day. The "Hisses & Kisses and Love Birds" fundraiser offers guests the opportunity to name one of the museum's Madagascar Hissing Cockroaches for just $6, or sponsor a Love Bird in the Parakeet Garden for $100.
Botetourt Fire & EMS to host 2023 Citizen's Academy
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Botetourt Fire & EMS is working to help prepare its citizens for any emergency situation. The department is hosting a Citizen's Academy to give the community a hands-on experience and classroom time. Each night will cover a different topic including Fire Safety and Skills,...
Goodview men heading to trial for 2022 murder
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Keenan Perdue, 20, and Ricky Perdue Jr., 29, both of Goodview, appeared before a Grand Jury in Bedford County Circuit Court on Friday. Both are charged with second-degree murder after 38-year-old Omarkthyark English-Bey was fatally shot in the 1000-block of Dawn Place in Goodview last February.
Man and woman taken to hospital after shooting at Roanoke Food Lion
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Two adults, a man and a woman, were taken to the hospital Saturday night after a shooting at Food Lion on Peters Creek Road NW, the Roanoke Police Department said. Around 8:35 p.m. RPD said they headed to the scene of the incident and found...
Roanoke County Fire sees decrease in nearly every category of calls in January
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department has released its first stats of the new year. The department shared that the month of January has seen a decrease in calls in almost every category. EMS Responses: 1,105. Fire Responses: 153. Motor Vehicle Crashes: 70.
Covington man sentenced for actions, including destroying media equipment, on Jan. 6
COVINGTON, Va. (WSET) — A Covington man was sentenced Thursday for destroying media equipment and other illegal conduct during the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. The Office said his actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of...
Chris Moore returns home as new Amherst County head football coach
AMHERST, Va. (WSET) — At Friday's introductory press conference, Chris Moore says there's only one job that could have lured him out of the college football ranks. The former VMI Special Teams Coordinator now gets that chance, taking over as the 16th head coach in the history of Amherst County football, succeeding Bob Christmas, who retired after the 2022 season.
Witness reacts to officer-involved shooting in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Lynchburg on Thursday. Rashena Sapp said she heard multiple gunshots in an alleyway behind her home. As for what led up to that moment, it all started in the 700 block of Grady Street where police...
Greater Lynchburg Transit Company offering free route service due to Saturday's low temps
Due to expected low temperatures on Saturday, The Greater Lynchburg Transit Company will operate their fixed route service for free. For more information about available routes, you can find that here. ABC13 Chief Meteorologist George Flickinger's latest forecast predicts actual air temperatures will drop into the 10s Saturday morning, that’s...
ODAC Notebook 2/4/23: #18 Tigers roar at home, Lynchburg women fall in OT
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Here's your news and notes from around the ODAC Basketball games on February 4th, 2023:. Up just two at the half, the 18th-ranked Tigers (18-4, 12-1 ODAC) ran away with the game in the second half, holding the Hornets (6-15, 3-9 ODAC) to just 6-25 from the field over the last 20 minutes, while Hampden-Sydney shot 60% over the same period. 11 different Tigers scored, with Davidson Hubbard's 15 point, 9 rebound effort leading the way. Malik Jordan and Joshua Stephen each had 13 for Shenandoah.
Owners of old Speedway on Lakeside Drive selling property
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Williams Development Group is the owner of what was previously a Speedway on Lakeside Drive in Lynchburg. The gas station has recently been under construction, with all gas tanks removed. ABC13 spoke with a representative with Williams Development Group who said that they intend to...
Campbell County man arrested after 6 weeks for breaking and entering
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — It took six weeks, but the Campbell County Sheriff's Office tracked down and arrested 27-year-old Jacob Fariss for breaking and entering in December 2022. In December the sheriff's office asked the public for help finding Fariss, and they thanked the community for the tips...
