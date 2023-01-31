ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh County, WV

Judge Goldston announces retirement, news comes one week after House of Delegates introduces resolution for her impeachment

By Gailyn Markham
WDTV
 5 days ago
WVNS

Goldston announces retirement, after 30 years on the bench

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Two family court judges in the Thirteenth Circuit for Raleigh and Wyoming counties must take on additional cases until Governor Jim Justice appoints a new judge, Raleigh County Circuit Court Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick confirmed on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. The January 30th retirement announcement of Judge Louise Goldston, after around 30 […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

House passes bill to change authority of teachers to discipline students

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The WV House of Delegates convened Tuesday as the week’s legislative sessions continued. House Bill 2890 saw five amendments offered, each of which were rejected. The bill itself changes the authority of school personnel, including teachers, in the disciplining of students which necessitates removal of a student from the classroom area.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Charleston, West Virginia woman pleaded guilty to COVID PPP fraud

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Charleston woman pleaded guilty on Friday to scheming $20,833 from the COVID-19 relief Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). According to The United States Department of Justice, Tiffany Bowlin, 33, of Charleston, applied for a PPP loan for a hair salon on April 27, 2021. Bowlin admitted that she falsified the dates […]
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Three COVID-19-related deaths added in W.Va.; hospitalizations increase

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Three more COVID-19-related deaths were added in West Virginia as hospitalizations from the virus ticked up Wednesday. The deaths – a 44-year-old man from Kanawha County, a 3-month-old girl from Kanawha County and an 84-year-old man from Greenbrier County – raised the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,852, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews respond to house fire in Dunbar, West Virginia

DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) – Crews are on the scene of a working structure fire in Dunbar. According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the fire broke out at a home on 19th Street in Dunbar, West Virginia around 5:53 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Dispatchers say everyone made it out of the home safely and no one […]
DUNBAR, WV
247tempo.com

Beckley, West Virginia is the Premature Death Capital of the US

The life expectancy at birth for Americans fell between 2020 and 2021, dropping from 77.0 to 76.1 years, according to the CDC. A great deal of the decrease was due to COVID-19 deaths, suicides, and drug overdoses. The figure varied by gender and race. (Here’s how the fall in U.S. life expectancy compares to that in other wealthy nations.)
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Only one Catholic Church in WV is considered a Shrine

BOOMER, WV (WVNS) — Only one church of the Roman Catholic faith in all of West Virginia is known as a “shrine”, a place of special devotion that contains a saint’s relic, but no one knows why. Saint Anthony’s Shrine, in the former mining town of Boomer, contains a relic of its patron saint. However, Catholic leaders […]
BOOMER, WV
WOWK

Man indicted on DUI charge after woman lost unborn child in West Virginia crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Greenbrier County man accused of DUI in a crash that caused a woman to lose her unborn child has been indicted by a Kanawha County grand jury. According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Timothy Wickline, 29, of Greenbrier County, was indicted on charges of “DUI Causing Serious Bodily Injury” and “Driving Revoked for DUI.”
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man dies in Logan County, West Virginia, crash

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man has died in a crash in Logan County. According to West Virginia State Police, the single-vehicle crash happened Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, on Route 10, just north of Man. Troopers say the vehicle went off the roadway and crashed. WVSP says troopers found the driver, identified as Thomas […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Police asking for help identifying alleged harassment suspect in Kanawha County, West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Charleston Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is asking the public for help identifying a suspect in an alleged harassment investigation. They say the alleged incident happened on Jan. 25, at the Kanawha County Public Library on Capitol Street. Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Criminal Investigation […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV

