Mom Shares Super Easy Hack for Making Sushi in an Ice Tray

Do you like to eat sushi? Sushi is a fantastic food that offers a variety of flavors and textures. But sometimes you want to have it without dining out or delivery.

TikTok content creator @dliciouslyinspired shared footage of herself making sushi in an ice tray. This sushi method is much simpler than the traditional way.

The process of making sushi takes patience and precision. You want to ensure it turns out pretty but also tastes yummy. There are many ways this could go wrong. But thankfully, today’s video provided valuable information. The video details the easy way to use an ice tray to make sushi. You only need an ice tray, plastic wrap, and sushi ingredients. Cover the ice tray with plastic wrap. Insert your sushi ingredients into each opening. Then you can remove the plastic wrap with the sushi. Top it with the sauce and seeds of your liking.

Talk about making a tedious job a little more fun. Let’s see how the TikTok community reacted to this clip. User @Dr catz admitted, “This just changed my life. LMAO.” @Rachel Santana revealed, “Amazing, but now I need to buy an ice tray.” @Deion Woodson replied, “Yeah, this was on Easy Bake Battle on Netflix. LOL.” @April remarked, “Thanks for sharing.” @Malala said, “This is a great tip for those with hand mobility issues. THANK YOU.”

Yes, this simple sushi hack is perfect for anyone that wants sushi in a hurry. If you enjoyed the video and want more content, @dliciouslyinspired’s TikTok channel. You never know what you might learn.

