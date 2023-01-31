Read full article on original website
eastidahonews.com
Family pet dies in house fire
VICTOR — A family pet died after a fire broke out inside a Teton County home. It happened Thursday just after 2 p.m. on Thistle Creek Drive, north of Victor. According to Teton County Fire & Rescue, crews found heavy smoke coming from the home when they arrived. Firefighters...
eastidahonews.com
Fire at Fort Hall home sends one to hospital
FORT HALL — A person was hospitalized following an early morning house fire in Fort Hall. It happened Saturday morning at 1:45 a.m. in the area of Broncho and Blackhawk Roads, according to a news release from the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes. The home was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived....
eastidahonews.com
New commercial kitchen in Idaho Falls provides space to cook and prepare food for any occassion
IDAHO FALLS – A new venue in Idaho Falls provides a space to cook and prepare all types of food. The Idaho Commercial Kitchen is celebrating its grand opening Thursday, Feb. 9 at 2300 North Yellowstone Highway. There will be an Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting at 11:30 a.m. An open house will immediately follow until 3 p.m.
eastidahonews.com
Court documents show what happened during burglary call Friday morning
IDAHO FALLS — A 35-year-old Idaho Falls man is facing a burglary charge after allegedly breaking into a home Friday morning. Police caught him hiding behind a rocking chair. Christopher Ryan Ford was charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor possession of burglary tools. EastIdahoNews.com reported on the story Friday...
Idaho Falls security camera catches burglar
A home security camera helped catch a burglary early Friday morning in Idaho Falls.
eastidahonews.com
Enjoy a day on the slopes while contributing to a cause at ‘Ride On Dads’
POCATELLO – Zach and Tami Parris are returning to the slopes at Pebble Creek Ski area in Inkom next month for the third annual “Ride On Dads.”. The fundraiser, which provides funding for prostate cancer research at Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City, is happening Saturday, March 4. Participants can enjoy a day of skiing and complete a scavenger hunt to earn tokens and win prizes.
eastidahonews.com
New Blackfoot ordinance requiring pets older than 6 months to be spayed or neutered getting mixed reactions
BLACKFOOT — The city of Blackfoot recently enacted an ordinance that makes it illegal to own a dog or cat over the age of six months if it hasn’t been spayed or neutered. Ordinance 6-2-24, which was modeled after a similar ordinance in Boise, reads, “No person shall own, harbor or keep within city limits a dog or cat that is over the age of six months which has not been spayed or neutered.”
eastidahonews.com
Man arrested after police receive burglary call Friday morning
IDAHO FALLS — A man is in custody after police received a call that a burglary was in progress at a home Friday morning. The report came in around 6 a.m. and officers responded to the 200 block of East 6th Street. The homeowner, who was not at the...
tourcounsel.com
Grand Teton Mall | Shopping mall in Idaho Falls, Idaho
The Grand Teton Mall is a shopping mall located in Idaho Falls, Idaho, that opened in 1984. The anchor tenants are Alturas Preparatory Academy, Dick's Sporting Goods, Dillard's, and JCPenney. Grand Teton Mall opened in 1984 with The Bon Marché, JCPenney, and ZCMI. A Sears store was added a short...
eastidahonews.com
East Idaho Eats: Fresh, homemade cookies served on the go at Cookie Co.
IDAHO FALLS – Since the franchise launched in 2019, Cookie Co. has been serving customers fresh, homemade cookies made with real ingredients. An Idaho Falls location opened on Dec. 15 at 3630 South 25th East, Suite 6. Its staple is a chocolate chip cookie and there’s a rotating menu of three other flavors weekly. Each order is takeout only, and cookies can be purchased individually or in a box of four or more.
2 Idaho Falls individuals sentenced to 20 years trafficking methamphetamine and fentanyl
Ernestine Delafuente and Simon Martinez of Idaho Falls were sentenced to federal prison for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced Friday.
eastidahonews.com
Sandra Gordon
Sandra Gordon, 64, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 24, 2023, at her home. She was under the care of her loving family. Please join us in celebrating her life on Friday, February 10, 2023, from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at Club Apple (2030 Jennie Lee Drive, Idaho Falls) or watch the live stream on https://youtube.com/@Club_Apple.
eastidahonews.com
Community invited to participate in third annual Valentines for Seniors project
IDAHO FALLS – Valentines Day is just around the corner and two organizations want to make sure eastern Idaho’s elderly population know how much they’re loved. JustServe, an organization that connects volunteers to service opportunities, and Senior Solutions, which connects families with resources for their aging parents, are partnering with schools, businesses, churches, youth groups and others in the community to make valentines for seniors.
Group of Elk Hit by Train in East Idaho
SODA SPRINGS, Idaho (KLIX)-A half-dozen elk were struck and killed by a train in Eastern Idaho on Tuesday. According to the Caribou County Sheriff's Office, a group of elk had been hit by the passing train near Gunnell Road. The sheriff's office says the Idaho Department of Fish and Game responded and were able to salvage at least six of the animals. The public was invited to collected the cleaned carcasses to anyone that could collect them, which didn't take long. This is the most recent report of a group of wild animals being struck by a train, which often happens during the winter. In February of 2020 about 86 pronghorn were struck by trains in two incidents near Hamer, Idaho. Much of the meat was salvaged then. Also the same year a group of elk were hit by a train in Bear Lake County. At the time Idaho Fish and Game said the animals may have moved onto the tracks because it was clear of deep snow.
eastidahonews.com
Pete E. Lister
Pete Eugene Lister, 58, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 31, 2023. Pete was born May 16, 1964, in Lawton, Oklahoma, to Martin Neilson Lister and Donna Maraget Peterson Lister. His dad was in the Army so he grew up a “Military Brat”. After his dad retired, they came back to Idaho, and settled in Idaho Falls where he graduated from Skyline High School. He was on the bowling team and took home the state championship in 1982. While still in high school, Pete enlisted in the Idaho National Guard. In 1984, he made the Army a full time job so he could get married.
The richest person in Idaho is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a person in Idaho and the good he has done for the community.
eastidahonews.com
Gene Allen Scott
Gene Allen Scott, 74, of Idaho Falls, passed away February 1, 2023, at his home. Gene was born July 5, 1948, in Rigby, Idaho, to Darlene Dodge Scott and Levern Arthur Scott. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Ririe High School. He also attended ISU Vo-Tech Drafting & Design Technology.
eastidahonews.com
Wind chill warning issued for parts of eastern Idaho until Wednesday morning
POCATELLO — The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill warning for part of eastern Idaho that remains in effect until 10 a.m. Wednesday. The areas in the warning include Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Dubois, Spencer, Edie School and Small.
Is the Idaho housing market finally cooling down?
Around this time last year, the housing market in Eastern Idaho was hot in a seller's market, but that has since changed a little bit.
eastidahonews.com
Wanted man charged with assault after allegedly beating man with a gun
SWAN VALLEY — A 35-year-old Irwin man has been charged with felonies for allegedly pistol-whipping another man with a gun. EastIdahoNews.com reported on Matthew Lee Roberson when the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office sent out an alert looking for him on Jan. 27. Roberson was believed to be armed and dangerous and East Idaho Crime Stoppers offered a reward.
