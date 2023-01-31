ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westland, MI

City of Westland opens up warming centers as temperatures drop

By Sara Powers
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 5 days ago

WESTLAND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The City of Westland has opened warming centers and charging stations across the city as temperatures drop in Southeast Michigan.

Here are the warming centers:

  • Westland City Hall
    36300 Warren Road

  • Westland Friendship Center
    1119 Newburgh Road

  • William P. Faust Library
    35100 Bayview St.

  • Jefferson Barns Center
    32150 Dorsey St.

  • Westland Police Department
    36701 Ford Road

  • Westland Fire Department
    35701 Central City Parkway
    7825 Merriman Road
    28801 Annapolis Ave.
    37200 Palmer Road

According to city officials, the police and fire departments' warming centers are available 24/7 for residents to stay warm in emergencies.

Anyone who sees someone out in the cold is encouraged to contact 911 or 734-722-9600 to get assistance.

In addition, if a resident sees animals left outside without proper shelter, they are encouraged to report it to Animal Care and Rescue Specialist Officer Minton at 734-713-3852.

For more information, contact 734-467-3200.

