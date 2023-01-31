ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Romi's career at CBS News Colorado started by covering the Denver Broncos on CBS Colorado Mornings on a part-time basis. She used the experience to learn as much as she could about anchoring sportscasts, telling compelling stories, and connecting with the Colorado community. After two years of working mornings part-time, Romi landed a full-time position as the Weekend Sports Anchor in 2018. In January 2023, Romi was named CBS Colorado's lead Sports Anchor. She is the first woman to be named a main sports anchor in Denver TV history.

"This is a responsibility I do not take lightly. So many incredible women have come before me and paved the way for me to break a new barrier. It is an honor and a privilege to continue what they started. I hope this shows young women and girls that sports are for everyone!"

Romi was named the 2022 co-Colorado Sportscaster of the Year by the National Sports Media Associations. Her work in 2022 included in-depth coverage of the Colorado Avalanche's Stanley Cup Championship run, the University of Denver men's hockey National Championship run, Nikola Jokic's back-to-back MVP run, the hiring and firing of Nathaniel Hackett, the Russell Wilson trade, the Broncos trip to London and more.

"Sports isn't just a job for me. It's my life. I pour my heart and soul into connecting with Colorado's incredible sports fans," Romi said. "Reporting on Colorado's teams, fostering meaningful relationships with coaches and athletes, and sharing the sports stories that matter to our viewers is truly the honor of a lifetime."

Romi was born in South Africa and moved to Colorado when she was two-years old. She is a proud alumni of Cherry Creek High School and the University of Colorado.

Just The Facts

Position: Sports Anchor
Year Hired: 2018
Alma Mater: University of Colorado
Role model: My parents
Job you would never attempt: Anything related to spiders and snakes (arachnologist… herpetologist… no-thanks-ologist)
Star sign: Aquarius
Hidden talent: Comedian (I think I'm funny ... still to be confirmed by others)
Hometown: Johannesburg, South Africa
Hobbies: Yoga, skiing, watching live sports, attempting to make people laugh
Favorite food: Sushi
Number of siblings: Four older brothers (hence my love for sports!)
What one word best describes CBS Colorado: Teamwork
Least favorite household chore: Folding laundry
Favorite word: Plethora (not sure why, but I've always loved that word)
Least favorite word: Can't
Favorite noise: Laughter
Favorite music: Everything – I have a very eclectic taste in music
What keeps you in Colorado? Family, friends, and over 300 days of sunshine per year!
What's the biggest risk you've taken? Climbing Mount Kilimanjaro, without training ... booked our flights a month beforehand

