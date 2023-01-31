ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, IN

korncountry.com

Columbus teen arrested after pulling firearm in parking lot

COLUMBUS, Ind. – A Columbus man was arrested on multiple felony charges Thursday night after he allegedly pointed a gun at someone in the Columbus East High School parking lot after a basketball game. The Columbus Police Department (CPD) responded at 10:15 p.m. Officers were told by witnesses of...
COLUMBUS, IN
WLKY.com

Police: 2 people shot in parked car near New Albany golf course

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Two people were shot in New Albany Friday night while in a car, according to New Albany Police. It happened just before midnight when NAPD received a call of shots fired in the area of Graybrook Lane near Morgan Avenue. That's near some apartments across from the New Albany Golf Course.
NEW ALBANY, IN
korncountry.com

Nineveh man busted on multiple charges after traffic stop

COLUMBUS, Ind. – A Johnson County man has been taken into custody on multiple charges after police allegedly found drugs and a gun on him after a traffic stop. The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) pulled over Brian Harmon, 37, of Nineveh, for speeding on Wednesday just after 3 p.m. During a search of his car, deputies supposedly found suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, drug-related items, and a handgun.
NINEVEH, IN
Fox 59

Two officers shot in Lawrence County

Two officers have been shot in Lawrence County. Details are limited, but around 6:30 a.m. Sunday, Indiana State Police confirmed the officers were shot in Mitchell, Indiana.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Louisville man arrested on multiple charges after fleeing the scene of a crash

CLARK CO. – Tuesday, Jan. 31, Troopers arrested a Louisville man on multiple charges after he left the scene of a crash and then led police on a vehicle and foot pursuit. Around 6:30 p.m., Sergeant Matt Marshall overheard Clark County authorities dispatch information on a dark-colored SUV that had collided with a semi-truck near the 16-mile marker on I-65 southbound near Memphis, IN.
LOUISVILLE, KY
korncountry.com

North Vernon narcotics investigation leads to arrest

NORTH VERNON, Ind. — The Jennings County Sheriff’s Office arrested a North Vernon man Thursday on multiple charges, including two felonies related to meth dealing. The investigation began with a Jennings County Circuit Court search warrant being granted for a home in Country Squire Lakes where Benjamin Creech, 30, was residing. During the execution of the warrant, deputies allegedly found about 65 grams of methamphetamine, over $2000 in cash, two firearms, scales, and other items used in the distribution of meth, according to the sheriff’s office.
NORTH VERNON, IN
wdrb.com

1 person shot on 4th Street near Winkler Avenue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after one person was shot in the South Louisville neighborhood Friday afternoon. The shooting was reported at around 3:30 p.m., near the intersection of South 4th Street and Winkler Avenue. According to a MetroSafe supervisor, a shooting victim was found at that location....
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

SWAT takes man into custody after standoff at Pleasure Ridge Park apartment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — SWAT took a man into custody Thursday afternoon after a standoff at an apartment in Pleasure Ridge Park. The Louisville Metro Police Department posted on social media saying that there was "significant police activity" on Julie Kay's Way between Terry Road and Jeffrey Drive. That's right by Conway Middle School.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wbiw.com

Police Log: February 3, 2023

Arrests – Feb. 2. 10:27 a.m. Thomas Moss, 30 Boonville, auto theft, residential entry. 12:23 a.m. Off-duty assist at State Road 37 and Main Street in Oolitic. 3:07 a.m. Medical emergency in the 1000 block of M Street. An IU LifeLine ambulance responded. 3:30 a.m. Traffic stop at Jiffy...
BEDFORD, IN
Wave 3

Shively Police respond to shooting on Watterson Expressway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively Police responded to a shooting on the Watterson Expressway Thursday evening. According to Patrick Allen with Shively PD, the shooting happened between mile marker 3.3 and Taylor Boulevard on I-264 Eastbound. No one sustained any significant injuries and no one was taken to the hospital.
SHIVELY, KY
WANE-TV

Wanted man flees Indiana courthouse, injures deputy in process

MARTIN CO., Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a press release from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, a Shoals man is wanted after fleeing from law enforcement at the local courthouse and injuring a Sheriff’s deputy in the process. Zane Sanders, 23, was approached by Sheriff’s Deputy Cherie...
MARTIN COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Feds: Bloomington man ordered, tracked fentanyl via Snapchat

INDIANAPOLIS – A judge sentenced a Bloomington man to more than five years in federal prison for ordering fentanyl pills on Snapchat and receiving them through the mail. On Nov. 1, 2021, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service found a suspicious package with a nonexistent return address from California. That package was addressed to the home […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wslmradio.com

Washington County Inmate Roster – 2-2-23

Possession of marijuana hash oil hashish or salvia. Possession of marijuana hash oil hashish or salvia. Possession of marijuana hash oil hashish or salvia. Possession of marijuana hash oil hashish or salvia. February 1, 2023. Indiana State Police. Jesse Joe Simpson, 39, Salem. Possession of methamphetamine. Maintaining a common nuisance.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Columbus man arrested after police find stolen money

COLUMBUS – Police arrested a man suspected of multiple business burglaries. The Columbus Police Department is investigating multiple cases in which someone threw a rock through a window or glass door to get inside buildings. The individual then stole cash and lottery tickets. In the early morning hours of...
COLUMBUS, IN

