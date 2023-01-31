Raiders QB Derek Carr added to Pro Bowl roster as AFC digs deep into alternates

Well, this could be a little awkward. A month ago it appeared Derek Carr had represented the Raiders for the last time. And we’re two weeks from the deadline for the team to cut him or find a trade partner. And now he’s been named to the Pro Bowl in Las Vegas.

How did this happen?

Well, despite playing his worst season after not making the Pro Bowl since 2017 and being benched with two games left in the season, the AFC basically needed a warm body to fill out the roster.

If you think that’s being unfair, consider that along with Carr being named an alternate, so too was Tyler Huntley who started a grand total of five games this season as an injury replacement and finished with a 77.2 passer rating.

How did we get here?

Well, Patrick Mahomes is headed to the Super Bowl, so he can’t go. Josh Allen and Joe Burrow both opted out. Justin Herbert and Tua Tagovailoa are both dealing with injuries. So, the QB trio at the Pro Bowl will be Trevor Lawrence, Carr, and Huntley.