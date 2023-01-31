ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackberry Smoke announce tour stop in Albany

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
 5 days ago
Blackberry Smoke will perform live at the Flint River Entertainment Complex’s Albany Municipal Auditorium on April 28. Special Photo

ALBANY — Six String Southern Productions and Oak View Group announced Tuesday that Blackberry Smoke will perform live at the Flint River Entertainment Complex’s Albany Municipal Auditorium on April 28.

Tickets for the show are reserved seating and start at $59. They go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com and Georgia’s Own Credit Union Box Office located at the Albany Civic Center. Opening support will be announced at a later date.

The Albany Herald

