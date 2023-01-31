ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Report: MRI negative for Eagles LG Landon Dickerson (elbow)

By Field Level Media
The Exponent
The Exponent
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BmiYw_0kXcMXAP00
Oct 9, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Philadelphia Eagles guard Landon Dickerson (69) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

An MRI on Philadelphia Eagles left guard Landon Dickerson's hyperextended right elbow came back negative, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported Tuesday.

Dickerson, a first-time Pro Bowl selection this season, is expected to play in Super Bowl LVII while wearing a brace on his arm, per the report.

The second-year player was injured during the fourth quarter of Sunday's 31-7 win against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game.

Dickerson, 24, started all 17 games in the 2022 regular season.

He has played in 31 games (30 starts) since being drafted in the second round out of Alabama in 2021. --Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
The Exponent

Reports: Tommy Rees interviewing for Alabama OC post

Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees is in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Thursday interviewing for the offensive coordinator post at Alabama, multiple outlets reported. Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban is trying to replace Bill O'Brien, who returned to the New England Patriots to be their OC. Saban turned his attention...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Exponent

Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman unlikely to play vs. Eagles

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman's availability to play in Super Bowl LVII is trending in the wrong direction, coach Andy Reid announced Thursday. Hardman initially sustained a pelvis injury during the Chiefs' 20-17 overtime victory versus the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 6. He returned from a lengthy layoff on Sunday before aggravating the injury in Kansas City's 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Exponent

49ers OT Trent Williams coming back in 2023 'for sure'

Whoever is starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers next season, he will have star left tackle Trent Williams there to protect him. The 10-time Pro Bowl selection had referenced thinking about retirement two days after the 49ers fell 31-7 to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game last week.
WASHINGTON, CA
The Exponent

SB LVII line shifts as Chiefs draw increased action

The Philadelphia Eagles remain the favorite to win Super Bowl LVII, but the line has made a noticeable shift, with the public increasingly getting behind the Kansas City Chiefs. After the Eagles drew heavy early support following the conference championship games, the consensus line had moved back to Philadelphia -1.5...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Exponent

Derek Carr digs at Raiders, helps AFC grab lead at Pro Bowl Games

Derek Carr had a parting shot for the Las Vegas Raiders as he helped the AFC take a 9-3 lead at the inaugural Pro Bowl Games skills competition on Thursday night in Las Vegas. The "reimagined" Pro Bowl festivities got underway in prime time with Peyton Manning and Eli Manning captaining the AFC and NFC rosters, respectively. Four events were completed Thursday, each worth three points.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Exponent

Arrest warrant issued for Bengals' Joe Mixon on menacing charge

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon has a warrant for his arrest on a charge of aggravated menacing, according to court records. Mixon allegedly pointed a gun at a woman and said, "You should be popped in the face. I should shoot you. The police (can't) get me," on Jan. 21 in Cincinnati, according to an affidavit filed Thursday in Hamilton County Municipal Court, per multiple media reports.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Exponent

Philly-area schools plan late start after Super Bowl LVII

Some school districts in Pennsylvania and New Jersey are running their own "Philly Special" with the Eagles in the Super Bowl on Feb. 12. Multiple districts informed parents this week of plans for a late start to school on Feb. 13, the day after Philadelphia and the Kansas City Chiefs play in Super Bowl LVII in Arizona.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
6K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy