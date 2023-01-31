Aaron C. Greim passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Oregon Wisconsin. Originally from Bloomington, Indiana., Aaron was born on Nov. 7, 1974, to Betty Halstead (Greim) and Jon Greim. A 1993 graduate of Bloomington High School South, Aaron earned a double major in Mathematics and Computer Science at Indiana University. A talented programmer, Aaron spent his career working for CACI, Crane Naval Base and while at Crane, Aaron received his master's degree in Business. Most recently Aaron worked for Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Through the years, Aaron was recognized numerous times for outstanding work.

OREGON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO