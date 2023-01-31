Read full article on original website
Letter: Supporting Mike Wunsch for village trustee
I am supporting Mike Wunsch for village trustee because I believe we need his vision for the Village of Oregon. As a member of one of the ad hoc sustainability subcommittees, I have worked with Mike one-on-one. I have witnessed first hand his love for the area. Since being elected...
Non-unionized OSD staff also receive 5.93% wage increase
Salaried staff of the Oregon School District that are not represented by the Oregon Education Association (OAE) also received a 5.93% increase in wages at the Oregon School District’s (OSD) Board of Education meeting on Monday, Jan. 23. Non-OEA staff can be separated into three categories, Director of Human...
Aaron C. Greim
Aaron C. Greim passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Oregon Wisconsin. Originally from Bloomington, Indiana., Aaron was born on Nov. 7, 1974, to Betty Halstead (Greim) and Jon Greim. A 1993 graduate of Bloomington High School South, Aaron earned a double major in Mathematics and Computer Science at Indiana University. A talented programmer, Aaron spent his career working for CACI, Crane Naval Base and while at Crane, Aaron received his master's degree in Business. Most recently Aaron worked for Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Through the years, Aaron was recognized numerous times for outstanding work.
Girls basketball: Adam Wamsley picks up 100th win as Oregon rolls Monroe
Oregon head coach Adam Wamsley picked up his 100th win as the Oregon girls basketball team rolled by Monroe 68-17 in a Badger West game on Thursday, Feb. 2, at Oregon High School. The Panthers jumped out to a 41-8 halftime lead and won the second half 29-7. Wamsley has...
