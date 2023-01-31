BiXBiT is elated to announce a Bug-Bunty program to test its new release, an automated monitoring system (AMS). As per the announcement, the AMS was created to assist and make mining safer and more convenient. The Bug-Bounty program will reportedly help test this new system and provide feedback to make the necessary changes. The Bug-Bounty program is open to all users, especially miners. Participants will be required to provide feedback on the system, such as making suggestions for improvements or objective remarks, vulnerabilities, and AMS flaws.

23 HOURS AGO