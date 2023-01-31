ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
zycrypto.com

Silvergate Capital Repositions To Ride The Crypto Storm

A below par financial performance, bankruptcy filings and company closures, exposure to FTX’s collapse, job cuts, and slow down in certain investments or projects were some of the challenges crypto companies faced in the year 2022. Silvergate Capital, a provider of financial solutions to the digital asset industry, released...
zycrypto.com

Cardano Smart Contracts Hit Record High, Positioning ADA For Resilience Against Market Turbulence

Last year’s Vasil hard fork expanded Cardano’s support for smart contracts. The gains in ADA could also be tied to Cardano’s recently launched stablecoin, Djed. The number of smart contracts on Cardano is rising, with the latest on-chain data from Blockchain Insights showing that the figure was at 5,006 on February 2 and 4,000 as of December 3. It means the blockchain has added roughly a thousand more programs in under two months, pushing the value of its native token ADA upwards.
zycrypto.com

MegaWorld Launches Land Gameplay for BNB Chain on Feb 15

Web3 games have recently exploded in popularity because they introduce a novel concept to players: the ability to own and trade provable digital assets. In MegaWorld, players build NFT structures that run on the resources generated by other players’ NFT structures, with all the operations being performed by smart contracts deployed across three main blockchains and two sidechains.
zycrypto.com

BiXBiT Announces Bug Bounty Program To Test AMS, Its New Release For Miners

BiXBiT is elated to announce a Bug-Bunty program to test its new release, an automated monitoring system (AMS). As per the announcement, the AMS was created to assist and make mining safer and more convenient. The Bug-Bounty program will reportedly help test this new system and provide feedback to make the necessary changes. The Bug-Bounty program is open to all users, especially miners. Participants will be required to provide feedback on the system, such as making suggestions for improvements or objective remarks, vulnerabilities, and AMS flaws.
zycrypto.com

Crypto To Witness A Surge In Trading Activity In The Next 12 Months: JPMorgan

In the latest survey by investment bank JPMorgan Chase, professional traders are looking to increase their crypto trading volumes in the next 12 months. Despite the recent market volatilities that caused major blowups in the sector, there is a positive outlook, particularly among institutional investors. The survey, dubbed ‘‘the e-trading...
zycrypto.com

Endblock Empowers Players to Win Big With Its Revolutionary Reverse Gaming System

The decentralized gaming and DeFi industry are set for a new twist following the iteration of Endblock.io, a pioneering collective reverse betting system. Endblock is one of the latest projects that have stormed the industry in a bid to enhance the DeFi gaming system. The platform seeks to revolutionize the gaming finance ecosystem with its outstanding ability to reward every player and offer them the opportunity to win big.
zycrypto.com

Warren Buffett’s Right-Hand Man Pushes U.S. Govt To Ban Crypto Altogether

Berkshire Hathaway’s bitcoin bashing barrage doesn’t show any signs of letting up. Charlie Munger, a 99-year-old billionaire investor and Warren Buffett’s partner at Berkshire Hathaway, has reiterated his hardened stance against cryptocurrencies. Munger has called on the United States to follow China’s lead and institute a complete ban on the fast-growing asset class.

Comments / 0

Community Policy