Houston, TX

houstonpublicmedia.org

Houston violent crime dropped by 10 percent in 2022, police survey shows

Houston saw a nearly 10 percent decrease in murders and other violent crimes from 2021 to 2022 – a sharper year-over-year decline than the United States as a whole – according to a nationwide report released Thursday by a professional organization for police executives. The Major Cities Chiefs...
HOUSTON, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

A New $2 Billion Resort Neighborhood Coming to Houston, Texas

The things we could do if we won one of the huge Powerball jackpots, right? A new development is being built in Houston, Texas that would essentially double as your vacation home. It'll have beaches, a water slide, swim up bar and a whole lot more. While it will be open to the public, there will be areas set aside for residents only. Let me paint a picture in your head of this permanent vacation neighborhood.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

I SEE U, Episode 73: The (Black) Woman in Red

Historian Dr. Lindsay Gary felt a passion to showcase the beauty and richness of multiple spots around Houston that would be historically significant within Black communities of the region. But she quickly realized over the course of her analysis that some of those sites had simply disappeared. In her research, she also discovered a vintage book published in 1915 called, "The Red Book of Houston." This interesting artifact would depict an older Houston after the Civil War filled with prosperous and successful Blacks during a time of social and political upheaval. So what happened to those areas of African American wealth? Could the threat of Blacks faring better among Whites of southern states pose this much of an impact for these pockets of prosperity to be completely diminished—right here in the Bayou City? Stay tuned as Host Eddie Robinson chats unguarded with genealogist and professor-scholar, Dr. Lindsay Gary. The acclaimed writer of "The New Red Book," takes us on a compelling journey of how she's paid tribute to the original ‘Red Book' by shining a spotlight on several little-known entities of Houston's past as well as a number of pop cultural destinations that celebrate the vibrant spirit and heritage of those Black enterprises that remain strongholds of today and hopefully for more years to come.
HOUSTON, TX
Michele Freeman

Texas Rangers offering cash rewards for help solving these three 1980s Cold Case homicides

Texas Rangers need your help with three 1980s cold case homicides that occurred in Houston, Corpus Christi, and Lubbock, Texas. Anyone who provides credible information that leads to the arrest of the killers can receive up to $3,000. To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters must call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477). All tips are anonymous, and tipsters will be provided a tip number to use as an identifier (instead of the tipster's name).
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

Houston’s weather is turning colder, and it is doing so faster than expected

This has been a weird winter for Texas in general, and Houston in particular. Normally, during a La Niña winter, we see warmer and drier than normal conditions. We have checked the box for warmth—December was about 2 degrees above normal, and January is going to wind up about 5 degrees above normal. But as for rainfall, this winter has been anything but normal. Some areas of Houston have exceeded their normal allotment of rain for December, January, and February just during the last 10 days.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

A Major League typo: The Good, Bad, and Ugly of the week

A lot can happen in a week. Some of it good. Some of it bad. Some of it downright ugly. When faced with intriguing developments in the week's news, we turn to a rotating panel of "non-experts" to parse The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly of it all. This...
HOUSTON, TX

