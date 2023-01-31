Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Discovering the Lone Star State: 7 Best Places to Visit on a Road Trip in Southern TexasBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
This Houston woman is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Looking for Love in Houston: Woman Asks Social Media Where Late 20s and 30s Men Hang OutAsh JurbergHouston, TX
11 of our Favorite Burger Joints in TexasEast Coast TravelerHouston, TX
Alleged Walmart Scam Affecting Texas ShoppersC. HeslopTexas State
Related
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston violent crime dropped by 10 percent in 2022, police survey shows
Houston saw a nearly 10 percent decrease in murders and other violent crimes from 2021 to 2022 – a sharper year-over-year decline than the United States as a whole – according to a nationwide report released Thursday by a professional organization for police executives. The Major Cities Chiefs...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Celebrating Teachers and Educators for the Work They Do in Shaping the Futures of Children
Town Square with Ernie Manouse airs at 3 p.m. CT. Tune in on 88.7FM, listen online or subscribe to the podcast. Join the discussion at 888-486-9677, questions@townsquaretalk.org or @townsquaretalk. Teachers and educators are one of the most important influences on our children's lives and go above and beyond to enrich...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston-area Legacy health clinics get electronic records upgrade thanks to grant
Legacy Community Health Clinic secured $1 million in federal funding to help upgrade its outdated electronic medical records software. The clinic’s current software is more than a decade old and makes it hard for health care providers to address the needs of its patients. The clinic has 55 locations...
A New $2 Billion Resort Neighborhood Coming to Houston, Texas
The things we could do if we won one of the huge Powerball jackpots, right? A new development is being built in Houston, Texas that would essentially double as your vacation home. It'll have beaches, a water slide, swim up bar and a whole lot more. While it will be open to the public, there will be areas set aside for residents only. Let me paint a picture in your head of this permanent vacation neighborhood.
houstonpublicmedia.org
I SEE U, Episode 73: The (Black) Woman in Red
Historian Dr. Lindsay Gary felt a passion to showcase the beauty and richness of multiple spots around Houston that would be historically significant within Black communities of the region. But she quickly realized over the course of her analysis that some of those sites had simply disappeared. In her research, she also discovered a vintage book published in 1915 called, "The Red Book of Houston." This interesting artifact would depict an older Houston after the Civil War filled with prosperous and successful Blacks during a time of social and political upheaval. So what happened to those areas of African American wealth? Could the threat of Blacks faring better among Whites of southern states pose this much of an impact for these pockets of prosperity to be completely diminished—right here in the Bayou City? Stay tuned as Host Eddie Robinson chats unguarded with genealogist and professor-scholar, Dr. Lindsay Gary. The acclaimed writer of "The New Red Book," takes us on a compelling journey of how she's paid tribute to the original ‘Red Book' by shining a spotlight on several little-known entities of Houston's past as well as a number of pop cultural destinations that celebrate the vibrant spirit and heritage of those Black enterprises that remain strongholds of today and hopefully for more years to come.
Non-Texan Shocks Everyone By Winning Big In Texas Lottery
Can an out-of-state player win a Texas Lottery prize?
Texas Rangers offering cash rewards for help solving these three 1980s Cold Case homicides
Texas Rangers need your help with three 1980s cold case homicides that occurred in Houston, Corpus Christi, and Lubbock, Texas. Anyone who provides credible information that leads to the arrest of the killers can receive up to $3,000. To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters must call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477). All tips are anonymous, and tipsters will be provided a tip number to use as an identifier (instead of the tipster's name).
spacecityweather.com
Houston’s weather is turning colder, and it is doing so faster than expected
This has been a weird winter for Texas in general, and Houston in particular. Normally, during a La Niña winter, we see warmer and drier than normal conditions. We have checked the box for warmth—December was about 2 degrees above normal, and January is going to wind up about 5 degrees above normal. But as for rainfall, this winter has been anything but normal. Some areas of Houston have exceeded their normal allotment of rain for December, January, and February just during the last 10 days.
houstonpublicmedia.org
A Major League typo: The Good, Bad, and Ugly of the week
A lot can happen in a week. Some of it good. Some of it bad. Some of it downright ugly. When faced with intriguing developments in the week's news, we turn to a rotating panel of "non-experts" to parse The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly of it all. This...
Comments / 0