Yelp's Top 100 Places to Eat in the US 2023 list contains zero from Minnesota

By Adam Uren
 5 days ago
Minnesota has no shortage of excellent, critically acclaimed restaurants, but apparently not enough to crack Yelp's Top 100 Places to Eat in the US list for 2023.

Yelp says it put together its reviews based on "ratings, number of reviews, and volume of submissions," and seems to have include weighting to take into account local populations.

So this isn't your James Beard Awards voted on by critics and other expert judges – which the Twin Cities has plenty of success in, such as Owamni winning Best New Restaurant in 2021 – this is based upon the experiences had by diners themselves, and whether it spurred them to leave a Yelp review.

Minnesota didn't make the Top 100, and in fact the Midwest in general is broadly overlooked in favor of the West and East Coasts (no surprises there).

Ranking 36th in the nation was Cafe D'Marie in Davenport, Iowa, while a couple of restaurants in the Chicago area made the list, as did Ling's Asian Cuisine in Omaha, NE. Wisconsin, like Minnesota, didn't crack the Top 100.

So which are the best restaurants in Minnesota according to Yelp reviews? Well, Yelp's search function is rather specific so we've had to limit our search to the Twin Cities and surrounding areas, but here's what it came up with:

  1. Brick & Bourbon, Eden Prairie
  2. LoLo American Kitchen & Craft Bar, Stillwater
  3. Hazelwood Food & Drinks, Bloomington
  4. Ceviche Seafood House, Plymouth
  5. Lutunji's Palate, Minneapolis
  6. R Social on Main, Rogers
  7. Steele & Hops, St. Anthony
  8. The Butcher's Tale, Minneapolis
  9. Tongue in Cheek, St. Paul
  10. The Kenwood, Minneapolis

The Twin Cities Eater has also recently updated its 38 Essential Restaurants in the Twin Cities list, which you can find here.

