Albany, GA

Albany Herald

The night the lights went out at Monroe? Dougherty boys win big

ALBANY — The night the lights went out at Monroe. Literally. No, the season is not over but Monroe’s chances of taking the top seed into the region tournament are not good. It was only a brief moment during the game, but apparently, a fan standing along the wall leaned against the light switch and the sold-out crowd was in the dark briefly. That might have been a fitting metaphor for the Tornadoes’ chances to win the top seed in the coming region tournament. Those chances are slim to none now after the Dougherty Trojans blew out their crosstown rivals 70-50 Friday night and currently hold a two-game lead in the race for the top with only two games left to play. The Trojans have now won five straight and have won eight out of their last ten games. Now ranked No. 10 in Class the AAA, Dougherty is 12-10. The No. 6-ranked Golden Tornadoes fell to 17-6.
ALBANY, GA
Albany Herald

Comedian Rickey Smiley reschedules Albany appearance

ALBANY — Due to the tragic death of his son, Rickey Smiley’s planned “A Valentine’s Day Weekend Celebration with Rickey Smiley and Friends” at the Albany Municipal Auditorium has been rescheduled. Smiley has rescheduled his Albany performance for March 24. All tickets purchased for “A...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Sam Watson wins District 11 seat in Ga. State Senate

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Sam Watson is no stranger to politics and now, he has a new role — the state senator-elect of the District 11 seat in Georgia. Dean Burke stepped down from the seat to become the chief medical officer for Georgia, creating a vacant seat. Watson...
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Central Ga. car break-ins suspects likely from Albany

GRAY, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects possibly from Albany are wanted for around 20 car break-ins through Georgia. The Gray Police Department in central Georgia is seeking help in finding two suspects wanted in breaks-in in their area and in three other counties. A firearm and other items were taken, police say.
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

DEA brings drug exhibit to Albany

ALBANY — Ever wonder how methamphetamine affects the body? A set of photos detailing the progression of a female user paints a vivid picture. Or how about the impact of opioids? And more importantly, how to prevent the young from taking up a drug habit or getting help for a friend or family member who has a problem?
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Albany woman killed in Grady Co. car crash

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany woman died in a Grady County crash on Wednesday, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP). At around 4 p.m. Adrienne McAfee, 47, was driving east on Highway 84 and about to make a turn on the Grady and Thomas County line. She then...
ALBANY, GA
WCTV

Cairo man headed back to Georgia to face charges in traffic stop

GRADY COUNTY, Ga. - A Cairo, Georgia man accused of running from police during a traffic stop made his first appearance before a judge in Tallahassee Wednesday morning. 24-year-old Raymond Brown was facing charges in connection with a traffic stop in Grady County last weekend. According to Cairo Police, one...
CAIRO, GA
WALB 10

Person stabbed at an Albany bowling alley

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A person was hospitalized after a stabbing at an Albany bowling alley, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Officers responded to Albany Strikers in the 1200 block of West Broad Avenue, in reference to a possible stabbing on Sunday. The suspect, Carmen Brown, 48, contacted...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

APD: Man shot 6 times in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany man suffered internal bleeding after being shot six times on Wednesday, the Albany Police Department (APD) said. The incident happened in the 2200 block of Clark Avenue after police were called to the scene of a shooting. When officers arrived, they say they found...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

2 charged in Albany shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two people, including a teenager, were charged in connection to a Sunday shooting, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Wingate Drive. “Witnesses told officers that a 22-year-old female suspect was walking with a knife and gun towards...
ALBANY, GA
wgxa.tv

Pedestrian hit and killed in Vienna

VIENNA, Ga. (WGXA) -- A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle. The Vienna Police Department is investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle. On Wednesday, close to 8:30 P.M. deputies said they found Arthur Lee Preston laying in the roadway on Pig Jig Blvd.
VIENNA, GA

