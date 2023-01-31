Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
The night the lights went out at Monroe? Dougherty boys win big
ALBANY — The night the lights went out at Monroe. Literally. No, the season is not over but Monroe’s chances of taking the top seed into the region tournament are not good. It was only a brief moment during the game, but apparently, a fan standing along the wall leaned against the light switch and the sold-out crowd was in the dark briefly. That might have been a fitting metaphor for the Tornadoes’ chances to win the top seed in the coming region tournament. Those chances are slim to none now after the Dougherty Trojans blew out their crosstown rivals 70-50 Friday night and currently hold a two-game lead in the race for the top with only two games left to play. The Trojans have now won five straight and have won eight out of their last ten games. Now ranked No. 10 in Class the AAA, Dougherty is 12-10. The No. 6-ranked Golden Tornadoes fell to 17-6.
Quinn Gray, Albany State excited about 2023 NSD class
The Golden Rams add 22 athletes for Quinn Gray's first season at the helm. The post Quinn Gray, Albany State excited about 2023 NSD class appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Albany Herald
Comedian Rickey Smiley reschedules Albany appearance
ALBANY — Due to the tragic death of his son, Rickey Smiley’s planned “A Valentine’s Day Weekend Celebration with Rickey Smiley and Friends” at the Albany Municipal Auditorium has been rescheduled. Smiley has rescheduled his Albany performance for March 24. All tickets purchased for “A...
Doerun native pursuing his dreams with help of scholarship
SAVANNAH — Growing up was tough for Doerun native Denerick Simpson. Raised in a single-family household, his father suffered a severe brain injury and was in a vegetative state. And Simpson helped care for a family member with mental health issues while his mother was working long hours. Today,...
WALB 10
Sam Watson wins District 11 seat in Ga. State Senate
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Sam Watson is no stranger to politics and now, he has a new role — the state senator-elect of the District 11 seat in Georgia. Dean Burke stepped down from the seat to become the chief medical officer for Georgia, creating a vacant seat. Watson...
WALB 10
Family, friends and law enforcement gather to mourn fallen Cairo deputy
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - On Saturday, law enforcement agencies and the city of Cairo are honoring the life of a patrol officer who died on duty. Clarence “CJ” Williams died after having a medical episode while on a foot pursuit last Saturday evening. He was just 23 years old.
WALB 10
Central Ga. car break-ins suspects likely from Albany
GRAY, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects possibly from Albany are wanted for around 20 car break-ins through Georgia. The Gray Police Department in central Georgia is seeking help in finding two suspects wanted in breaks-in in their area and in three other counties. A firearm and other items were taken, police say.
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 13-year-old boy not seen in several days
ALBANY, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage boy. Jeremiah Sumbry, 13, was reported missing Sunday, January 29 from his home in Albany. Long Term Forecast: What weather could be in store for Savannah this St....
DEA brings drug exhibit to Albany
ALBANY — Ever wonder how methamphetamine affects the body? A set of photos detailing the progression of a female user paints a vivid picture. Or how about the impact of opioids? And more importantly, how to prevent the young from taking up a drug habit or getting help for a friend or family member who has a problem?
Funeral for fallen Cairo Police officer Clarence "CJ" Williams held Saturday
The city of Cairo community honored the life of Cairo Police Department officer Clarence "CJ" Williams who died suddenly while on duty.
WALB 10
Albany woman killed in Grady Co. car crash
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany woman died in a Grady County crash on Wednesday, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP). At around 4 p.m. Adrienne McAfee, 47, was driving east on Highway 84 and about to make a turn on the Grady and Thomas County line. She then...
WCTV
Cairo man headed back to Georgia to face charges in traffic stop
GRADY COUNTY, Ga. - A Cairo, Georgia man accused of running from police during a traffic stop made his first appearance before a judge in Tallahassee Wednesday morning. 24-year-old Raymond Brown was facing charges in connection with a traffic stop in Grady County last weekend. According to Cairo Police, one...
WALB 10
Person stabbed at an Albany bowling alley
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A person was hospitalized after a stabbing at an Albany bowling alley, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Officers responded to Albany Strikers in the 1200 block of West Broad Avenue, in reference to a possible stabbing on Sunday. The suspect, Carmen Brown, 48, contacted...
Remains of woman found injured in Georgia ditch identified 37 years later as missing mother
In Oct. 2022, researchers developed a DNA profile, which they were able to match to one of Cowan’s children.
WALB 10
APD: Man shot 6 times in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany man suffered internal bleeding after being shot six times on Wednesday, the Albany Police Department (APD) said. The incident happened in the 2200 block of Clark Avenue after police were called to the scene of a shooting. When officers arrived, they say they found...
South Georgia police officer becomes state’s first to die in the line of duty in 2023
Master Patrol Officer Clarence “CJ” Williams, who served the small, South Georgia town of Cairo, died Saturday while cha...
South Georgia shooting suspect on the run, may be ‘armed and dangerous,’ police say
Police say that Hollomon and Deriso were wearing all black when they began firing assault weapons at an address on Cherokee Street in Americus, which resulted in one person being shot.
Action News Jax
15-year-old killed, 16-year-old critical after boys fall from moving vehicle on fishing trip
A 15-year-old Georgia boy was killed and a 16-year-old boy was critically injured after they fell out of a vehicle they were riding on top of while on a fishing trip.
WALB 10
2 charged in Albany shooting
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two people, including a teenager, were charged in connection to a Sunday shooting, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Wingate Drive. “Witnesses told officers that a 22-year-old female suspect was walking with a knife and gun towards...
wgxa.tv
Pedestrian hit and killed in Vienna
VIENNA, Ga. (WGXA) -- A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle. The Vienna Police Department is investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle. On Wednesday, close to 8:30 P.M. deputies said they found Arthur Lee Preston laying in the roadway on Pig Jig Blvd.
