Colombia inflation rate seen rising again in January

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia's inflation is forecast to have increased again in January, pushed up by wage growth and higher food and gasoline prices, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday, with analysts forecasting consumer price growth had further to run. According to the median taken from 23 analysts' forecasts, monthly...
Turkey inflation higher than expected at nearly 58%

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish annual inflation dipped to 57.68% in January, official data showed on Friday, but was well above forecasts despite a favourable base effect that is expected to carry on until President Tayyip Erdogan seeks re-election in May. Month-on-month, consumer prices rose 6.65%, the Turkish Statistical Institute said,...
U.S. job openings unexpectedly increase in December

WASHINGTON(Reuters) - U.S. job openings unexpectedly rose in December, showing demand for labor remains strong despite higher interest rates and mounting fears of a recession, potentially keeping the Federal Reserve on its policy tightening path. Job openings, a measure of labor demand, increased 572,000 to 11.0 million on the last...
Euro zone companies to slow price increases this year, ECB poll shows

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Euro zone companies expect to slow the pace of price increases this year as their outlook for costs and demand becomes less clear, a survey by the European Central Bank (ECB) showed. The central bank raised interest rates for the fifth straight times on Thursday and signalled...
Oil dips again as dollar rebounds, U.S. crude builds weigh

Investing.com - Counting on the dollar’s weakness can never be a sure thing for oil bulls, especially when U.S. crude builds are heading for the skies while demand relatively points to the floor. New York-traded West Texas Intermediate, or WTI, crude for March settled down 53 cents, or 0.7%,...
South African business activity shrinks solidly in January

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Activity in South Africa's private sector in January contracted a its fastest pace since the end of 2021 as new orders fell due to rolling power cuts and weak economic conditions, a survey showed on Friday. S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI)'s South Africa purchasing managers' index (PMI) contracted to...
India to see challenges in meeting fiscal deficit target - Fitch analyst

MUMBAI (Reuters) -India could find it challenging to meet the fiscal deficit target of 4.5% of GDP in 2025-26, an analyst at Fitch Ratings said on Wednesday. Fitch has a BBB- rating on India with a 'stable' outlook. The government's budget gap, which hit a high of 9.5% of GDP...
NFTfi hits all-time highs for volume, number of loans and borrowers

NFTfi hits all-time highs for volume, number of loans and borrowers. NFTfi recorded all-time highs in January for volume, number of loans, and borrowers and lenders. Along with BenDAO, NFTfi holds almost 70% of the market share. According to a crypto reporter, these all-time highs come from the recovery of...
Nationwide Bank Restricts Card Payment to Binance, Reason Unknown

Nationwide Bank Restricts Card Payment to Binance, Reason Unknown. Nationwide Bank announced a restriction on card payments to Binance exchange. “Our number one priority is, and always will be, keeping you and your money safe”: bank. Binance deemed not safe despite SAFU reserves but Nationwide bank no better. The...
Wall Street ends down after stunning jobs growth raises Fed questions

(Reuters) - Major U.S. stock indexes ended lower on Friday after surprisingly strong jobs data sparked concerns about aggressive Federal Reserve action, while investors digested a mixed bag of megacap company earnings reports. The S&P 500 still posted a gain for the week, which included a string of major market...
Oil slumps on economic data, stronger U.S. dollar

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices settled lower on Thursday as U.S. industrial-linked factory orders dipped, while the dollar strengthened, making crude more expensive for non-American buyers. Brent crude futures settled at $82.17 a barrel, shedding 67 cents, or 0.8%. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) settled at $75.88 a barrel, down...
Gold down 3%, way off $2,000 target after blockbuster U.S. jobs report

Investing.com - Gold tumbled almost 3% on Friday after a blockbuster U.S. jobs report for January triggered profit-taking on the precious metal’s long-running rally, putting it way off the $2,000-an-ounce target eyed by bulls in the space. Gold for April delivery on New York’s Comex settled at $1,868.30 an...
Weekly Comic: Adani's woes are an opportunity for India

Investing.com -- It’s a moment of truth for India’s capital markets, and perhaps its whole growth model. Gautam Adani, on paper Asia’s richest man until last week, stands accused of “the largest con in corporate history,” using extreme leverage and a network of offshore shell companies to manipulate the value of his group companies higher.
Core Scientific And NYDIG Agree To Settle $38.6 Million Debt

Core Scientific And NYDIG Agree To Settle $38.6 Million Debt. Core Scientific and NYDIG have reached an agreement to settle the $36.8 million debt owed to NYDIG. The crypto miner will hand 27,403 crypto mining rigs to NYDIG to settle the debt. The settlement has led to an 18.5% rise...
Kenya private sector activity jumps in January - PMI

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya's private sector activity rose for a third consecutive month in January, helped by improved business in agriculture, manufacturing, services and wholesale and retail sectors, a survey showed on Friday. The S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Kenya Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) went up to 52.0 in January from 51.6...
FTX Expands Bid Deadline for Japan and Europe Subsidiaries

FTX Expands Bid Deadline for Japan and Europe Subsidiaries. FTX proposed to extend the bid date for its Japan and Europe subsidiaries. The preliminary bid date is extended to March 8, while the bid deadline is set on March 19. The auction is rescheduled for April 26, and the sale...
U.S. stocks erase losses after big January jobs number

Investing.com -- U.S. stocks recovered earlier losses on Friday after surprisingly strong job growth in January. At 11:22 ET (16:22 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 68 points or 0.2%, while the S&P 500 was down 0.1%, and the NASDAQ Composite was flat. All three indexes started the day falling after the jobs report.
NFIB Survey Suggests a Recession Is Coming

The most recent NFIB (National Federation Of Independent Business) survey is sending a strong signal of an economic recession. In 2019, the NFIB survey, combined with an inverted yield curve, suggested an impending recession. In 2020, those signals became a reality. As in 2019, we see many of the same...

