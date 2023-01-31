ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ABC News

Asian stocks rise after Fed sees inflation improving

BEIJING -- Asian stock markets gained Thursday after the Federal Reserve said the U.S. economy is moving toward lower inflation but more interest rate hikes are planned. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced. Oil prices rose. Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index closed 1% higher on Wednesday after the...
The Hill

What recession? Inflation, GDP offer hope for ‘soft landing’

Perhaps a 2023 recession can be avoided after all. Consistently falling prices alongside a stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) and next week’s anticipated less aggressive interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve are changing economists’ tune and renewing hopes about the overall health of the economy. The personal consumption expenditures price index (PCE) cooled…
investing.com

Japan Jan services activity growth at three-month high - PMI

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's services sector activity grew at its fastest pace in three months in January, but worsening inflation and employment trends point to challenges ahead, a business survey showed, as policymakers bet on the country's economic reopening to lift demand. Friday's final au Jibun Bank Japan Services purchasing...
investing.com

Oil dips again as dollar rebounds, U.S. crude builds weigh

Investing.com - Counting on the dollar’s weakness can never be a sure thing for oil bulls, especially when U.S. crude builds are heading for the skies while demand relatively points to the floor. New York-traded West Texas Intermediate, or WTI, crude for March settled down 53 cents, or 0.7%,...
CNN

Why gas prices are surging this month

Normally, prices at the gas pump drift lower during the dead of winter as lousy weather keeps Americans off the roads. But something unusual is happening this year: Gas prices are rocketing higher.
GEORGIA STATE
Blogging Big Blue

Key Fed inflation index, consumer spending declined

The Commerce Department announced Friday that consumers spent less in December, despite an inflation indicator considered important by the Federal Reserve showing a slowing in the pace of price increases. Personal consumption expenditures excluding food and energy rose 4.4% year on year, down from 4.7% in November and in line...
The Independent

Interest rates set to rise to 4% as Bank prepares for ‘shallow’ recession

The Bank of England is expected to push interest rates higher on Thursday for the 10th time in a row.But some experts think the Bank is heading towards the end of its cycle of rate hikes, bringing some potential relief to strained borrowers.Markets expect the Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) to raise interest rates to 4% on Thursday, from the current rate of 3.5%.It is likely to be a split vote, with some members of the nine-person MPC opting for a smaller hike to 3.75%, or no increase at all.But the tide could be set to turn imminently, with some...
US News and World Report

The Mouse That Roared: New Zealand and the World's 2% Inflation Target

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (Reuters) - More than 30 years ago, some relatively youthful central bank and Treasury economists in New Zealand were grappling with how to bring two decades of double-digit inflation under control in an economy less than 1% the size of its U.S. counterpart. What if, they asked,...
investing.com

Meta stuns Street with lower costs, big buyback, upbeat sales

(Reuters) -Meta Platforms Inc's stricter cost controls this year and a new $40 billion share buyback sent shares soaring on Wednesday, as CEO Mark Zuckerberg called 2023 the "Year of Efficiency." The parent of Instagram and Facebook (NASDAQ:META), which has fallen on hard times amid a broad post-pandemic slump in...
investing.com

5 altcoins that produced double-digit gains as Bitcoin price rallied in January

The rally in cryptocurrency markets started in early January with a spike in heavily-shorted altcoins and Ethereum (ETH) liquid staking derivative (LSD) tokens due to the upcoming network upgrade in March. Soon gains started to show across the board as buyers started to play catch up. The improving macroeconomic conditions,...

