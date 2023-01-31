Read full article on original website
ABC News
Asian stocks rise after Fed sees inflation improving
BEIJING -- Asian stock markets gained Thursday after the Federal Reserve said the U.S. economy is moving toward lower inflation but more interest rate hikes are planned. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced. Oil prices rose. Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index closed 1% higher on Wednesday after the...
German retail sales post surprise plunge in December amid rising prices
BERLIN, Jan 31 (Reuters) - German retail sales unexpectedly fell in December as a Christmas shopping period weighed down by high inflation and the energy crisis revived fears of a more marked slowdown in Europe's largest economy.
Why Prices Could Remain High Even as Inflation Declines
Everything from groceries, gas, airline tickets to even rent is more expensive than it used to be, and many Americans are wondering when prices will return to "normal." See: GOBankingRates' Best...
What recession? Inflation, GDP offer hope for ‘soft landing’
Perhaps a 2023 recession can be avoided after all. Consistently falling prices alongside a stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) and next week’s anticipated less aggressive interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve are changing economists’ tune and renewing hopes about the overall health of the economy. The personal consumption expenditures price index (PCE) cooled…
investing.com
Japan Jan services activity growth at three-month high - PMI
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's services sector activity grew at its fastest pace in three months in January, but worsening inflation and employment trends point to challenges ahead, a business survey showed, as policymakers bet on the country's economic reopening to lift demand. Friday's final au Jibun Bank Japan Services purchasing...
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, Bank of America says
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, according to Bank of America. BofA said the reopening of China's economy and ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine will lead to higher commodity prices. That means secular trends that dominated the...
investing.com
Oil dips again as dollar rebounds, U.S. crude builds weigh
Investing.com - Counting on the dollar’s weakness can never be a sure thing for oil bulls, especially when U.S. crude builds are heading for the skies while demand relatively points to the floor. New York-traded West Texas Intermediate, or WTI, crude for March settled down 53 cents, or 0.7%,...
Stock Market Today: Slowing Wage Growth Spurs Major Stock Rally
While the U.S. added more jobs than expected in December, growth in average hourly earnings slowed.
Why gas prices are surging this month
Normally, prices at the gas pump drift lower during the dead of winter as lousy weather keeps Americans off the roads. But something unusual is happening this year: Gas prices are rocketing higher.
Key Fed inflation index, consumer spending declined
The Commerce Department announced Friday that consumers spent less in December, despite an inflation indicator considered important by the Federal Reserve showing a slowing in the pace of price increases. Personal consumption expenditures excluding food and energy rose 4.4% year on year, down from 4.7% in November and in line...
U.S. consumer confidence ebbs in January; inflation expectations rise
WASHINGTON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer confidence unexpectedly fell in January as households continued to worry about the economy's prospects over the next six months, a survey showed on Tuesday.
Interest rates set to rise to 4% as Bank prepares for ‘shallow’ recession
The Bank of England is expected to push interest rates higher on Thursday for the 10th time in a row.But some experts think the Bank is heading towards the end of its cycle of rate hikes, bringing some potential relief to strained borrowers.Markets expect the Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) to raise interest rates to 4% on Thursday, from the current rate of 3.5%.It is likely to be a split vote, with some members of the nine-person MPC opting for a smaller hike to 3.75%, or no increase at all.But the tide could be set to turn imminently, with some...
US News and World Report
The Mouse That Roared: New Zealand and the World's 2% Inflation Target
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (Reuters) - More than 30 years ago, some relatively youthful central bank and Treasury economists in New Zealand were grappling with how to bring two decades of double-digit inflation under control in an economy less than 1% the size of its U.S. counterpart. What if, they asked,...
U.S. labor cost growth smallest in a year
WASHINGTON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - U.S. labor costs increased at their slowest pace in a year in the fourth quarter as wage growth slowed, giving the Federal Reserve a boost in its fight against inflation.
investing.com
Meta stuns Street with lower costs, big buyback, upbeat sales
(Reuters) -Meta Platforms Inc's stricter cost controls this year and a new $40 billion share buyback sent shares soaring on Wednesday, as CEO Mark Zuckerberg called 2023 the "Year of Efficiency." The parent of Instagram and Facebook (NASDAQ:META), which has fallen on hard times amid a broad post-pandemic slump in...
Oil prices settle steady on higher U.S. demand, weaker dollar
BENGALURU, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Oil prices closed steady on Tuesday after recovering from a near three-week low, drawing support from a weakening dollar and on data showing that demand for U.S. crude and petroleum products rose in November.
Euro Zone Inflation Dips for a Third Straight Month as Energy Prices Continue to Fall
Headline inflation in the euro zone came in at 8.5% in January, according to preliminary data released Wednesday. In December, the rate was recorded at 9.2%. The economic indicator is being closely watched ahead of a new interest rate decision due out on Thursday from the European Central Bank. Inflation...
NASDAQ
POLL-Turkey annual inflation to drop to 53.5% in January, despite sharp monthly rise
ISTANBUL, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Turkey's annual inflation should drop to 53.5% in January even as prices continue jumping on a monthly basis, according to a Reuters poll on Monday that also showed inflation will end the year at 41%, much higher than official expectations. Inflation has been stoked by...
investing.com
5 altcoins that produced double-digit gains as Bitcoin price rallied in January
The rally in cryptocurrency markets started in early January with a spike in heavily-shorted altcoins and Ethereum (ETH) liquid staking derivative (LSD) tokens due to the upcoming network upgrade in March. Soon gains started to show across the board as buyers started to play catch up. The improving macroeconomic conditions,...
German manufacturers' outlook brightens but orders keep falling in Jan - PMI
BERLIN, Feb 1 (Reuters) - German manufacturers started the year with a slightly brighter outlook on the year ahead despite the fact that orders continued to fall, as inflation and supply chain problems eased, a survey showed on Wednesday.
