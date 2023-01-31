Read full article on original website
Aloisa times it right for Coventry
Dylan Aloisa was in the right place at the right time for the Coventry High boys basketball team Friday night. The senior’s putback in the closing seconds lifted the host Patriots to a 52-51 win over Granby in a NCCC game. The win is the fourth in a row...
O’Leary, Glastonbury triumph
The Glastonbury High boys basketball team received contributions from all over the court Thursday. Junior tri-captain Connor O’Leary’s 23 points led a quartet of Guardians in double-figure scoring as they topped Simsbury 66-57 in a CCC West game on the road. It’s the second win in a row...
Journal Inquirer
Enfield’s Blake care center topped off
ENFIELD — For the late S. Prestley Blake, topping off often meant the ice cream at the end of a Friendly’s meal — the cherry on a sundae. On Thursday, Johnson Memorial Hospital in Stafford, Mercy Medical Center in Springfield and their corporate parent Trinity Health of New England hosted a topping-off ceremony for the S. Prestley and Helen Blake Ambulatory Care Center.
Hebron sees 1.75% grand list increase
HEBRON — Due to a $3.5 million bump in assets for Eversource, Hebron saw a significant increase in revenue in the 2022 grand list, bringing an overall increase of 1.75%. The grand list includes all net taxable motor vehicles, personal property, and real estate property in Hebron as of Oct. 1, 2022.
Windsor Locks school board OKs 11.2% spending hike
WINDSOR LOCKS — The Board of Education has unanimously approved a budget for the next fiscal year that requests an increase in funding of 11.2%. The budget totals $35.7 million, which is about $3.6 million more than the current year’s spending and $230,000 more than what was initially recommended by schools Superintendent Shawn Parkhurst.
Girls basketball roundup: Marshall's big day lifts Enfield
Sydney Marshall’s bid for a triple-double came up a little short Friday. But the junior forward’s performance was big in the Enfield High girls basketball team being on the right side of the scoreboard. Marshall had 11 points, 17 rebounds, and eight blocked shots as the Eagles defeated...
Somers superintendent updating school budget process
SOMERS — Interim Superintendent Paul Gagliarducci is updating the format of his budget proposal for the 2023-24 school year, with changes that include how line items will be grouped together. During Monday’s Board of Education meeting, Gagliarducci also included a preliminary increase of about 5.6% to this year’s operating...
PERSONALITIES: Manchester man hits the trails; Proceeds from Open Trail craft beer go to conservation groups
MANCHESTER — Maxwell “Max” Dougan has always loved the outdoors, playing in the woods in back of his childhood home that used to border Shady Glen Restaurant and Ice Cream Parlor on East Middle Turnpike. That is, until a life changing event happened at the age of 10.
Most court records sealed in Manchester stabbing
Most court records have been sealed from public view in the case of Manchester man who is accused of stabbing another man in the eye in May, putting him in critical condition for a time. The sealing of the records probably indicates that the defendant, Earl E. Hairston Jr., 20,...
Keeping companies in Connecticut
ENFIELD — The Lego Group’s announcement last week that it will move its head office in the Americas from Enfield to Boston by the end of 2026 has some questioning whether local and state officials are doing enough to encourage a good business climate. Enfield officials said they...
Merger approved
MANCHESTER — Voters in the 8th Utilities District overwhelmingly approved a proposed merger of the district and town fire and sewer departments in a packed Waddell Elementary School gym Wednesday night — a bittersweet moment for some longtime holdouts who took pride in what they saw as the North End’s independence.
Chuckles is ready for spring
MANCHESTER — Spring should come early this year now that Chuckles XI took a peek outside the Lutz Children’s Museum as the sun was coming up this morning and was relieved that he didn’t see his shadow. EARLY SPRING?. CHUCKLES: He says “yes,” after failing to see...
Ellington bounces back
After seeing its nine-game winning streak come to an end in its previous game, the Ellington High girls basketball team was looking to regain its momentum. Julia Laughlan’s play went a long way in helping the Knights do just that. The freshman led all scorers with 15 points as...
Manchester Directors to consider $1.75M Tong Building purchase
MANCHESTER — The Board of Directors will decide Tuesday night whether or not to purchase 942-974 Main St., otherwise known as the Tong Building, for $1.75 million. Owing to its colloquial name, the parents of Attorney General William Tong own the downtown property, under the company WJSJM LLC. AT...
Stafford officials consider creating town charter
STAFFORD — The Board of Selectmen is considering the possibility of creating a town charter, a legal document that details exactly how municipal government should run. The town originally discussed creating a charter in 2015, and now town officials have decided to revisit the idea. According to the state...
Police ID suspect killed in attempted robbery in East Hartford
EAST HARTFORD — Police have identified the man who was shot and killed during an attempted robbery at a Main Street clothing shop on Thursday night as Jashar Haslam, 26, of Hartford. Police said two suspects wearing black ski masks entered Humble & Paid Co. at 1285 Main St....
Ice rink to open at Vernon’s Henry Park
VERNON — As the weather this weekend is expected to be extremely cold, the town is able to offer free ice skating at Henry Park for the first time this season. Assuming ice conditions are safe, free ice skating will be open to the public on Sunday between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.
Police: Man shot, killed by store clerk in East Hartford robbery
EAST HARTFORD — A man has been shot and killed and a store clerk wounded after a struggle ensued when two people attempted to rob a Main Street clothing store late Thursday, police reported early today. Police Officer Marc Caruso said that just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday, two men...
Murder suspect says he was defending himself in fight
The jury in the Garry Ramsey murder trial on Friday heard from the only witness with direct knowledge of the central facts about the confrontation in which Robert A. Callahan Jr. was stabbed to death — Ramsey himself. He testified in Hartford Superior Court that he went to Callahan’s...
Suffield grand list grows due to real estate boost
SUFFIELD — The town’s grand list grew by $31.6 million, or 2.04%, in 2022, mostly due to an increase in real estate. The grand list represents the total value of personal property, motor vehicles, and real estate in town as of Oct. 1, 2022. It is used to calculate town revenue and the tax rate.
