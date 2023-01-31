ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Journal Inquirer

Aloisa times it right for Coventry

Dylan Aloisa was in the right place at the right time for the Coventry High boys basketball team Friday night. The senior’s putback in the closing seconds lifted the host Patriots to a 52-51 win over Granby in a NCCC game. The win is the fourth in a row...
COVENTRY, CT
Journal Inquirer

O’Leary, Glastonbury triumph

The Glastonbury High boys basketball team received contributions from all over the court Thursday. Junior tri-captain Connor O’Leary’s 23 points led a quartet of Guardians in double-figure scoring as they topped Simsbury 66-57 in a CCC West game on the road. It’s the second win in a row...
GLASTONBURY, CT
Journal Inquirer

Enfield’s Blake care center topped off

ENFIELD — For the late S. Prestley Blake, topping off often meant the ice cream at the end of a Friendly’s meal — the cherry on a sundae. On Thursday, Johnson Memorial Hospital in Stafford, Mercy Medical Center in Springfield and their corporate parent Trinity Health of New England hosted a topping-off ceremony for the S. Prestley and Helen Blake Ambulatory Care Center.
ENFIELD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Hebron sees 1.75% grand list increase

HEBRON — Due to a $3.5 million bump in assets for Eversource, Hebron saw a significant increase in revenue in the 2022 grand list, bringing an overall increase of 1.75%. The grand list includes all net taxable motor vehicles, personal property, and real estate property in Hebron as of Oct. 1, 2022.
HEBRON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Windsor Locks school board OKs 11.2% spending hike

WINDSOR LOCKS — The Board of Education has unanimously approved a budget for the next fiscal year that requests an increase in funding of 11.2%. The budget totals $35.7 million, which is about $3.6 million more than the current year’s spending and $230,000 more than what was initially recommended by schools Superintendent Shawn Parkhurst.
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
Journal Inquirer

Somers superintendent updating school budget process

SOMERS — Interim Superintendent Paul Gagliarducci is updating the format of his budget proposal for the 2023-24 school year, with changes that include how line items will be grouped together. During Monday’s Board of Education meeting, Gagliarducci also included a preliminary increase of about 5.6% to this year’s operating...
SOMERS, CT
Journal Inquirer

Keeping companies in Connecticut

ENFIELD — The Lego Group’s announcement last week that it will move its head office in the Americas from Enfield to Boston by the end of 2026 has some questioning whether local and state officials are doing enough to encourage a good business climate. Enfield officials said they...
ENFIELD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Merger approved

MANCHESTER — Voters in the 8th Utilities District overwhelmingly approved a proposed merger of the district and town fire and sewer departments in a packed Waddell Elementary School gym Wednesday night — a bittersweet moment for some longtime holdouts who took pride in what they saw as the North End’s independence.
MANCHESTER, CT
Journal Inquirer

Chuckles is ready for spring

MANCHESTER — Spring should come early this year now that Chuckles XI took a peek outside the Lutz Children’s Museum as the sun was coming up this morning and was relieved that he didn’t see his shadow. EARLY SPRING?. CHUCKLES: He says “yes,” after failing to see...
MANCHESTER, CT
Journal Inquirer

Ellington bounces back

After seeing its nine-game winning streak come to an end in its previous game, the Ellington High girls basketball team was looking to regain its momentum. Julia Laughlan’s play went a long way in helping the Knights do just that. The freshman led all scorers with 15 points as...
ELLINGTON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Stafford officials consider creating town charter

STAFFORD — The Board of Selectmen is considering the possibility of creating a town charter, a legal document that details exactly how municipal government should run. The town originally discussed creating a charter in 2015, and now town officials have decided to revisit the idea. According to the state...
STAFFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Ice rink to open at Vernon’s Henry Park

VERNON — As the weather this weekend is expected to be extremely cold, the town is able to offer free ice skating at Henry Park for the first time this season. Assuming ice conditions are safe, free ice skating will be open to the public on Sunday between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.
VERNON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Suffield grand list grows due to real estate boost

SUFFIELD — The town’s grand list grew by $31.6 million, or 2.04%, in 2022, mostly due to an increase in real estate. The grand list represents the total value of personal property, motor vehicles, and real estate in town as of Oct. 1, 2022. It is used to calculate town revenue and the tax rate.
SUFFIELD, CT

