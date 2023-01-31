Read full article on original website
Related
live5news.com
Red Lobster announces West Ashley location closure
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A West Ashley seafood restaurant chain is closing its doors for good. A spokesperson for Red Lobster says their location at 2080 Sam Rittenberg Blvd. in Charleston is permanently closed. The restaurant chain released a statement on Thursday saying:. We regularly review our restaurant portfolios as...
‘Massive’ food giveaway happening Thursday in Summerville
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank is hosting a large food distribution for families in need Thursday in Summerville. The food giveaway will start at 4 p.m. and will go on while supplies last. Items will be given away on a first-come, first-serve basis, so early arrival is encouraged. The giveaway will take […]
One South Carolina City Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
1 South Carolina Restaurant Among The Top 100 Places To Eat In 2023
Yelp released its annual list of the best places to eat, including one restaurant in South Carolina.
counton2.com
Will the Chinese spy balloon float over Charleston?
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Will the Chinese spy balloon float over your town?. Using National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) projection tools, CBS 42 meteorologist Alex Puckett projected the path of the Chinese balloon, which is currently being tracked by U.S. defense officials who confirmed its presence over the country earlier this week.
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Investigators searching for 16-year-old boy who disappeared
GEORGETOWN, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Investigators in South Carolina are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage boy. Aaron Martin Andrew Nelson, 16, was reported as missing from his home in Georgetown early Tuesday. He was last seen wearing a grey Champion shirt and blue jeans.
North Charleston police investigating fatal auto versus pedestrian crash on Dorchester Road
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating a fatal crash on Wednesday night. According to NCPD, officers responded to Dorchester Road near Lambs Road around 7:30 p.m. in reference to an auto versus pedestrian crash. A male victim died on the scene, officials said. The Charleston County Coroner’s Office is […]
WLTX.com
PHOTOS: Alex Murdaugh murder trial - Day 8
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson listens in court during the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. (Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool)
Paul Murdaugh cellphone video places Alex Murdaugh at South Carolina crime scene, witnesses say
Two witnesses in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial testified Wednesday that they can hear the South Carolina lawyer's voice in a video recorded by Paul Murdaugh on June 7, 2021.
Coroner identifies victim of fatal Dorchester Road crash
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal auto versus pedestrian crash in North Charleston. The victim was identified as Reynaldo Garcia Ramos, 34, of Charleston. Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said Ramos was the pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Dorchester Road near Lambs Road around 7:30 […]
WMBF
‘Multiple patients will be airlifted’ after multi-vehicle crash with entrapment in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Several people will be airlifted to the hospital with injuries after an accident with entrapment in Georgetown on Wednesday afternoon. Georgetown County police and emergency crews were sent to South Island Road and S Fraser Street at about 12:20 p.m. Georgetown County Fire Department Assistant Fire...
Greenville Co. man accused of filming teens in bathroom for 6 days
A Greenville County man is accused of secretly filming teens in a bathroom in Hilton Head for six days.
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Police searching for 15-month-old baby not seen in several days
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in the Lowcountry need your help finding a missing 15-month-old baby. According to the North Charleston Police Department, Kingston Ja-Var Stewart was last seen being picked up by his mother for visitation on January 25 around 11:45 a.m. Police...
CPD: Pedestrian dies after crash near Crosstown
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department responded to a crash that turned deadly Friday morning near the Crosstown. CPD responded after a call around 6:15 a.m. stating the crash occurred on Spring Street. Police later said in a tweet around 6:51 a.m. that a pedestrian was involved. The crash initially shut down the […]
Woman, 19, facing several charges after pursuit, crashes along Rivers Avenue
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman is facing several charges after leading Charleston County deputies in a vehicle pursuit that ended with a crash along Rivers Avenue on Tuesday afternoon. A deputy attempted to stop a Chrysler sedan for a traffic violation on Rivers Ave. near Midland Park shortly after 3:00 p.m., but the […]
Best buddy Alex Murdaugh tears as speaking about how a murder suspect stole money from a legal company.
In Walterboro, Colleton County, South Carolina, where Alex Murdaugh is on trial for the murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul, the seventh day of testimony will begin. In court on Thursday, Alex Murdaugh's former closest buddy of 40 years sobbed as he recalled the moment he discovered he had stolen millions of dollars from customers of a legal company and $192,000 from himself.
WLOS.com
LIVE BLOG: Murdaugh Murder Trial, Day 7: The big question... Did Alex say 'I did him bad?'
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Murdaugh murder trial will resume at 9:30 Tuesday with one major question on everyone's mind: Did Alex implicate his guilt in a police interview?. Follow-along with the live blog embedded below, written by Drew Tripp. On Monday, the State played the jury a...
58-year-old woman accused of tying up, beating two men over stolen church vehicle in South Carolina
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A woman was arrested Sunday morning after a witness reported seeing two people who were tied up and being beaten in North Charleston. Emily Shaw, 58, was arrested and charged with two counts of kidnapping and two counts of third-degree assault and battery. She was taken to the Al Cannon […]
South Carolina grandmother accused of helping grandson cover up murder
A South Carolina grandmother was arrested over the weekend for allegedly helping her grandson cover up a murder, authorities said. Edna Faye Daniels, 78, of Georgetown, was taken into custody on Jan. 27 based on evidence that she concealed evidence related to a homicide committed in her home, the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. She is being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center on charges of obstruction of justice and accessory after the fact to murder. Her bond has not yet been set. Daniels’ grandson, Ryan O’Neil Woodruff, was arrested on Jan. 25 for the shooting death of TyQuez Demetrius Walker, 19, at Daniels’ home at 135 Meadow St., WPDE reported. Woodruff, 30, was out on bond for a 2021 double murder, the outlet said. After he was detained at the scene, Daniels allegedly made several false statements to investigators. “There are consequences for lying to the police during a criminal investigation,” Sheriff Carter Weaver said in a statement.
WJCL
Guilty: South Carolina man convicted of shooting up home, killing man inside
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (AP) — A jury in South Carolina has convicted a man for riddling a home with bullets in 2017, killing one person inside. The Post & Courier reports that Maurice Durell Wigfall of Hanahan was sentenced Friday to 45 years for the death of Steven Hutchins, and another five years on a weapons offense.
Comments / 0