live5news.com

Red Lobster announces West Ashley location closure

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A West Ashley seafood restaurant chain is closing its doors for good. A spokesperson for Red Lobster says their location at 2080 Sam Rittenberg Blvd. in Charleston is permanently closed. The restaurant chain released a statement on Thursday saying:. We regularly review our restaurant portfolios as...
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Will the Chinese spy balloon float over Charleston?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Will the Chinese spy balloon float over your town?. Using National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) projection tools, CBS 42 meteorologist Alex Puckett projected the path of the Chinese balloon, which is currently being tracked by U.S. defense officials who confirmed its presence over the country earlier this week.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

North Charleston police investigating fatal auto versus pedestrian crash on Dorchester Road

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating a fatal crash on Wednesday night. According to NCPD, officers responded to Dorchester Road near Lambs Road around 7:30 p.m. in reference to an auto versus pedestrian crash. A male victim died on the scene, officials said. The Charleston County Coroner’s Office is […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WLTX.com

PHOTOS: Alex Murdaugh murder trial - Day 8

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson listens in court during the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. (Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool)
WALTERBORO, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Coroner identifies victim of fatal Dorchester Road crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal auto versus pedestrian crash in North Charleston. The victim was identified as Reynaldo Garcia Ramos, 34, of Charleston. Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said Ramos was the pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Dorchester Road near Lambs Road around 7:30 […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CPD: Pedestrian dies after crash near Crosstown

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department responded to a crash that turned deadly Friday morning near the Crosstown. CPD responded after a call around 6:15 a.m. stating the crash occurred on Spring Street. Police later said in a tweet around 6:51 a.m. that a pedestrian was involved. The crash initially shut down the […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Sherif Saad

Best buddy Alex Murdaugh tears as speaking about how a murder suspect stole money from a legal company.

In Walterboro, Colleton County, South Carolina, where Alex Murdaugh is on trial for the murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul, the seventh day of testimony will begin. In court on Thursday, Alex Murdaugh's former closest buddy of 40 years sobbed as he recalled the moment he discovered he had stolen millions of dollars from customers of a legal company and $192,000 from himself.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
New York Post

South Carolina grandmother accused of helping grandson cover up murder

A South Carolina grandmother was arrested over the weekend for allegedly helping her grandson cover up a murder, authorities said. Edna Faye Daniels, 78, of Georgetown, was taken into custody on Jan. 27 based on evidence that she concealed evidence related to a homicide committed in her home, the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. She is being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center on charges of obstruction of justice and accessory after the fact to murder. Her bond has not yet been set. Daniels’ grandson, Ryan O’Neil Woodruff, was arrested on Jan. 25 for the shooting death of TyQuez Demetrius Walker, 19, at Daniels’ home at 135 Meadow St., WPDE reported. Woodruff, 30, was out on bond for a 2021 double murder, the outlet said. After he was detained at the scene, Daniels allegedly made several false statements to investigators.   “There are consequences for lying to the police during a criminal investigation,” Sheriff Carter Weaver said in a statement.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WJCL

Guilty: South Carolina man convicted of shooting up home, killing man inside

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (AP) — A jury in South Carolina has convicted a man for riddling a home with bullets in 2017, killing one person inside. The Post & Courier reports that Maurice Durell Wigfall of Hanahan was sentenced Friday to 45 years for the death of Steven Hutchins, and another five years on a weapons offense.
HANAHAN, SC

