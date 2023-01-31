Read full article on original website
electrek.co
Electrify America tells customers it will raise EV charging prices next month
US EV charging network Electrify America has announced an increase in prices beginning next month for all customers, including Pass+ members. The charging network broke down the price increases in an email to customers today. Electrify America currently operates one of the largest DC fast-charger networks in the United States,...
Tesla is now offering free three-year supercharging and $3,000 new vehicle discounts – but there’s a catch
TESLA has released a new promotion giving three years of free supercharging or $3,000 off a new vehicle purchase. But if motorists want to capitalize on one of these offers, they must trade in their used Tesla and purchase a Model S or Model Y vehicle from the manufacturer. Tesla’s...
torquenews.com
All Tesla Model Y Vehicles Qualify for IRA Tax Credit Now - Tesla Will Raise Prices Soon
The U.S. Government has updated its information for the IRA tax credit and now ALL Tesla Model Y SUV vehicles qualify. The IRA tax credit in the U.S. has been updated for many SUV vehicles to make them qualify now under $80,000, instead of $55,000. There were many people who were posting on Twitter that the original proposal was unjust, and it looks like those people were heard.
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Beats the Tesla Model 3 on Range
The 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6—the sleek sedan version of the Ioniq 5 we recently named our 2023 MotorTrend SUV of the Year—has achieved a phenomenal EPA range estimate, maxing out at 361 miles on a single charge with a full battery in its long-range, rear-wheel drive configuration. The Ioniq 6's new EPA MPGe rating matches the Lucid Air and bests any configuration of the Tesla Model 3.
Ford vs. GM: A tale of two automakers
GM and Ford are driving down two different paths for investors, creating a divide within the automotive sector after quarterly earnings and input from the CEOs.
The Real Cost of Charging an Electric Car — Is It Cheaper Than Gas?
New, sleek electric cars are taking over the streets every day. They glide through intersections, and sidestep gas stations with space-like muteness and designs sculpted for the future. Undoubtedly, investing in an electric vehicle is a step closer to a less polluted planet, as well as the short-term wallet benefit...
Honda to start producing new hydrogen fuel cell system co-developed with GM
TOKYO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Japan's Honda Motor Co (7267.T) said it will start producing a new hydrogen fuel cell system jointly developed with General Motors Co (GM.N) this year and gradually step up sales this decade, in a bid to expand its hydrogen business.
torquenews.com
Cybertruck Interior Offers Modern and Clean Alternative to Gas Trucks
We see an image of the Cybertruck interior compared to a gas truck - it's much more clean and modern. We see on the left, an image of a gas powered truck interior - albeit an older one, and on the right, an image of the Tesla Cybertruck showing a clean, sleek, and modern interior. Consumers will want this modern and clean look. It looks like the Cybertruck is nearing production, with the beta version being spotted out in the wild.
torquenews.com
Elon Musk Gives A subtle Nod To Tesla’s Upcoming Model 3 Refresh Dubbed Project Highland
For months now there have been speculations that Tesla is working on a refresh to the Model 3 and has codenamed the project "Highland." However, today, although subtle, we have received our first confirmation regarding project Highland from Elon Musk. For a few months now there have been reports claiming...
torquenews.com
Tesla Reservation Holder Gets a Text about the Model Y - Important Information About Pricing
We see a text sent to a Tesla Model Y reservation holder and there are some interesting details you can get from it. Gary Black, a Model Y reservation holder, got a text from Tesla to let him know the following things:. 1: The IRA $7,500 tax credit cap was...
GM Is Ordering a Massive Overhaul With Its EV Batteries: Report
via General MotorsGM once touted the packaging and cost savings of pouch cells in its Ultium platform, but that may soon change.
Mercedes Just Beat Tesla To a Key Electric Vehicle Milestone
It's still early, but the German manufacturer takes a big step toward an EV end-goal
ZDNet
Google's newest Pixel Buds Pro are at their lowest price with code
If you're not keen on picking up a pair of the AirPods Pro 2, might we suggest another recent release that's on sale for the first time since its release? The Google Pixel Buds Pro just dropped by $55, so you can get a pair for only $145. This is...
electrek.co
Watch Tesla Cybertruck’s impressive 4-wheel steering at work
A new video of the Tesla Cybertruck’s impressive 4-wheel steering at work has leaked -giving us the best look at the feature yet. Rear-wheel steering is quickly becoming a must-have feature for electric pickup trucks coming to market. Rear-wheel steering, or four-wheel steering, is the ability to steer the...
ZDNet
6 best ways to make your gadget use more sustainable
Everyone knows basic ways to have a gentler environmental impact: recycle plastic and aluminum, walk or take public transport if you can, turn off the lights when you leave a room, unsubscribe to junk snail mail and more. Sure, you can reduce, reuse, and recycle all you want, but when...
torquenews.com
2024 Mazda CX-90 Drops Crazy New Motors On the Premium 3-Row SUV Segment
The all-new 2024 Mazda CX-90 has two new engines American Mazda owners have never seen the likes of. Here is a breakdown of what to expect from the new inline 6-cylinder turbo and the plug-in hybrid-electric (PHEV) motors. Mazda has always had a thing for kooky engines. If you owned...
electrek.co
New electric motor kit for kayaks silently adds over 80 miles of range
Newport Vessels is showing off its latest electric motor kit, this time designed to turn kayaks into electric boats. The easy-to-use NK300 motor is designed for fishermen, outdoors enthusiasts, and anyone who wants to go further on their kayaks than their arms will take them. Newport is known for their...
LG OLED TVs are getting a huge software and streaming upgrade
LG's webOS Hub will add Apple TV+, Apple Music AirPlay and HomeKit to its 4K and OLED TVs
Toyota to launch two luxury vehicles in Japan -Nikkei
TOKYO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) will launch two higher-end luxury vehicles in Japan during the next financial year as it seeks to capture a larger share of the luxury car market, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Friday.
Revive your old computer by turning it into a Chromebook
Your old laptop can be more than a door stop. Justin PotBreathe new life into your ancient dust-covered laptop by installing ChromeOS Flex.
