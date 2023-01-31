ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

electrek.co

Electrify America tells customers it will raise EV charging prices next month

US EV charging network Electrify America has announced an increase in prices beginning next month for all customers, including Pass+ members. The charging network broke down the price increases in an email to customers today. Electrify America currently operates one of the largest DC fast-charger networks in the United States,...
torquenews.com

All Tesla Model Y Vehicles Qualify for IRA Tax Credit Now - Tesla Will Raise Prices Soon

The U.S. Government has updated its information for the IRA tax credit and now ALL Tesla Model Y SUV vehicles qualify. The IRA tax credit in the U.S. has been updated for many SUV vehicles to make them qualify now under $80,000, instead of $55,000. There were many people who were posting on Twitter that the original proposal was unjust, and it looks like those people were heard.
MotorTrend Magazine

2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Beats the Tesla Model 3 on Range

The 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6—the sleek sedan version of the Ioniq 5 we recently named our 2023 MotorTrend SUV of the Year—has achieved a phenomenal EPA range estimate, maxing out at 361 miles on a single charge with a full battery in its long-range, rear-wheel drive configuration. The Ioniq 6's new EPA MPGe rating matches the Lucid Air and bests any configuration of the Tesla Model 3.
torquenews.com

Cybertruck Interior Offers Modern and Clean Alternative to Gas Trucks

We see an image of the Cybertruck interior compared to a gas truck - it's much more clean and modern. We see on the left, an image of a gas powered truck interior - albeit an older one, and on the right, an image of the Tesla Cybertruck showing a clean, sleek, and modern interior. Consumers will want this modern and clean look. It looks like the Cybertruck is nearing production, with the beta version being spotted out in the wild.
ZDNet

Google's newest Pixel Buds Pro are at their lowest price with code

If you're not keen on picking up a pair of the AirPods Pro 2, might we suggest another recent release that's on sale for the first time since its release? The Google Pixel Buds Pro just dropped by $55, so you can get a pair for only $145. This is...
electrek.co

Watch Tesla Cybertruck’s impressive 4-wheel steering at work

A new video of the Tesla Cybertruck’s impressive 4-wheel steering at work has leaked -giving us the best look at the feature yet. Rear-wheel steering is quickly becoming a must-have feature for electric pickup trucks coming to market. Rear-wheel steering, or four-wheel steering, is the ability to steer the...
ZDNet

6 best ways to make your gadget use more sustainable

Everyone knows basic ways to have a gentler environmental impact: recycle plastic and aluminum, walk or take public transport if you can, turn off the lights when you leave a room, unsubscribe to junk snail mail and more. Sure, you can reduce, reuse, and recycle all you want, but when...
torquenews.com

2024 Mazda CX-90 Drops Crazy New Motors On the Premium 3-Row SUV Segment

The all-new 2024 Mazda CX-90 has two new engines American Mazda owners have never seen the likes of. Here is a breakdown of what to expect from the new inline 6-cylinder turbo and the plug-in hybrid-electric (PHEV) motors. Mazda has always had a thing for kooky engines. If you owned...
electrek.co

New electric motor kit for kayaks silently adds over 80 miles of range

Newport Vessels is showing off its latest electric motor kit, this time designed to turn kayaks into electric boats. The easy-to-use NK300 motor is designed for fishermen, outdoors enthusiasts, and anyone who wants to go further on their kayaks than their arms will take them. Newport is known for their...
Reuters

Toyota to launch two luxury vehicles in Japan -Nikkei

TOKYO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) will launch two higher-end luxury vehicles in Japan during the next financial year as it seeks to capture a larger share of the luxury car market, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Friday.

