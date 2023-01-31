ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

'Hands off Africa!': Pope blasts foreign plundering of Congo

By NICOLE WINFIELD, JEAN-YVES KAMALE and CHRISTINA MALKIA Associated Press
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 4 days ago

Pope Francis demanded Tuesday that foreign powers stop plundering Africa's natural resources for the "poison of their own greed."

Comments / 0

Related
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy