Jars of Rao's Soup Recalled for Containing the Wrong Soup

By Michael King
 5 days ago

(WUPA) - If you have an egg allergy and eat Rao's Soup, you might want to check your pantry.

Certain 16-ounce jars of Rao's "Made For Home" slow-simmered soup are being recalled. The affected jars are labeled Chicken & Gnocchi, but actually contain Vegetable Minestrone. That flavor includes egg in it.

The minestrone soup should not be too hard to spot since it is dark red.

CNN / FDA

The affected jars have a "Best By" date of November 15, 2024.

They were sold in grocery stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Wisconsin, between December 8, 2022, and January 27, 2023.

According to the FDA, the product is packaged in a 16-ounce, clear glass jar marked with the following code date printed on the top of the jar: Best By NOV 15 2024 EST 251 Code Date 2320 MDV 046030Z009, UPC 747479400015.

Only soup with Code Date 2320 MDV 046030Z009 is part of the recall.

Folks who have purchased the soup are asked to return them to where they bought the jars for a full refund. Anyone with questions can call the company at 800-466-3623, Monday through Friday, 10 am to 6 pm, Eastern Time.

