ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Andy Reid talks about letting Nick Sirianni go from Chiefs coaching staff in 2013

By Alyssa Adams
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ArUa_0kXcK12O00

Andy Reid talks about letting Nick Sirianni go from Chiefs coaching staff in 2013 00:43

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Nick Sirianni is locked in. He's one win away from leading the Philadelphia Eagles to their second-ever Super Bowl win.

Super Bowl LVII won't be the first time Sirianni has crossed paths with the Kansas City Chiefs and head coach Andy Reid.

Sirianni started his NFL coaching career with the Chiefs back in 2009 when he was hired as the offensive quality control coach under Todd Haley. Sirianni was retained under new coach Romeo Crennel and was promoted to wide receivers coach during Crennel's only season with the Chiefs.

But Sirianni's time with the Chiefs came to an end when he was fired by ...Andy Reid.

On Monday, Reid talked about making the decision to fire Sirianni.

"When I came here I was told Nick Sirianni is, this guy really is a special coach," Andy Reid said in a recent press conference. "This guy is really a good football coach. Ted Crews was really his biggest fan at that time and just said this guy is really good. But I had David [Culley] , David was my assistant coach. He had been with me for 14 years, so he was coming with me and I had to make that determination to keep Nick or not. I knew being as good as he was, his reputation, he was going to get something."

You could say Sirianni's departure from the Chiefs set up his career to land him in Philadelphia.

He went on to join the coaching staff in San Diego, working briefly under offensive coordinator Frank Reich as quarterbacks coach, and in 2016 he became wide receivers coach.

When Reich left the Eagles to be head coach of the Indianapolis Colts in 2018, Reich hired Sirianni as his offensive coordinator.

And on Jan. 24, 2021, Sirianni was named head coach of our Philadelphia Eagles .

The Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl showdown is on Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

'He's a Cheater': Rob Parker Says Hall of Fame Should Keep Tom Brady Out

Rob Parker: “When we talk about Tom Brady’s glowing career let’s make sure we include EVERYTHING. Include the cheating scandals with the Patriots, include how he was suspended by the NFL for Deflategate and doctoring footballs…Make sure you do what you do to Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens, and their tainted careers. Make sure that when you’re reciting the good stuff Tom Brady did, make sure you include the other stuff that was in the mix because we do it for everybody else and he shouldn’t get a pass. He shouldn’t get a pass because ultimately, he did cheat. His team cheated and Tom Brady cheated. If I’m a voter for the Pro Football Hall of Fame I would not vote Tom Brady into the Hall of Fame. I would NOT because of the steps and the things he did to get a competitive advantage over other people. What people always kill me with is ‘IT AIN’T THE SAME THING! IT’S JUST AIR IN THE BALL! HE DIDN’T DO IT, BELICHICK DID IT!’ Well, getting teams’ defensive signals would help the quarterback, wouldn’t it?? Go talk to those other players who probably got cheated out of Super Bowls. Go talk to those guys on the Rams who thought they should have won another Super Bowl, but instead it went to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. That’s what cheating is. Whether you steal $5 out of your grandmother’s purse or you steal $1 million from the bank, you’re a THIEF. Tom Brady DID cheat, why can’t we acknowledge it? Teflon Tom! All we ever do is ‘TOM IS THE GREATEST! HE’S THE GOAT!’ He marred and tainted his career being a part of that. We’re not going to let Tom Brady skate and act like nothing else happened other than sunshine and lollypops and championships. That’s not what his career is totally about. I know the pro football writers won’t do it, but if you’re going to hold the athletes to a high standard like they do in baseball with Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens than do the damn same thing to Tom Brady.” (Full Segment Above)
People

Who Is Travis Kelce's Ex-Girlfriend? All About Kayla Nicole

The on-air reporter was in an on-again, off-again relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs player for five years Get to know Kayla Nicole, the former girlfriend of NFL star Travis Kelce. The on-air reporter and record-breaking tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs started dating in 2017 and were in an on-again, off-again relationship for five years. Following rumors about their latest breakup, including that they parted ways for financial reasons, the Ohio native set the record straight during an interview with The Pivot Podcast. Furthermore, he announced that he is...
KANSAS CITY, MO
HollywoodLife

Jason Kelce’s Wife: 5 Things To Know About Kylie McDevitt & Their Relationship

Jason Kelce is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Since 2018, Jason has been married to Kylie McDevitt. They have two children together. Jason Kelce — the man dubbed the “King of Philly” due to his passion for the city that adopted him after the Philadelphia Eagles drafted him in 2011 – lives life with a passion greater than his 6’3 “, 295 lbs. frame. One woman who knows that for sure is his wife, Kylie Kelce (née McDevitt), who married him in 2018, two months after Kelce and the Eagles won Super Bowl LII. Since then, Jason (the brother of Kansas City’s Travis Kelce) and Kylie have lived spectacular lives on and off the field, starting a family and giving back to their community. But who is the woman who Jason calls his better half?
PHILADELPHIA, PA
People

Jason Kelce Says Pregnant Wife Kylie Is Bringing Her OB-GYN as Super Bowl Guest as She's 38 Weeks

"If she has a baby in the stadium, it's officially scripted," Jason Kelce laughed with brother Travis Kelce on their podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and his family are ready for what's being dubbed the "Kelce Bowl." Speaking with brother Travis Kelce on their podcast — New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, a Jukes Original Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment — the two discussed having their family members at the 2023 Super Bowl, where the Eagles will face off against the Kansas City...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Sean Payton off to a bad start in Denver thanks to Dolphins latest hire

The Denver Broncos got their man in newly minted head coach Sean Payton, but it looks like Payton won’t be getting his top choice of defensive coordinator in 2023. This week, the Denver Broncos traded for former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton to begin a new era for the franchise. Some believe the Saints to be the outright winners of that trade, yet Denver still got a bargain for Payton and should benefit from cleaning house.
DENVER, CO
People

Who Is Jalen Hurts' Girlfriend? All About Bry Burrows

The Eagles quarterback went public with his girlfriend after winning the NFC Championship in January 2023 Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has taken his relationship with girlfriend Bryonna "Bry" Rivera Burrows public. The football star stunned fans when he was joined by Burrows on the field to celebrate his team's NFC Championship win against the San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 29, 2023. Prior to their public debut, Hurts kept his romance with Burrows out of the spotlight. The NFL pro — whose Instagram is devoted to snaps from his...
DALLAS, PA
The Comeback

Eagles Super Bowl hero has clear message for Jalen Hurts

Super Bowl hero Nick Foles was back in Philadelphia this week. But not for the reason you might think. Foles returned to the city that turned him into a folk hero to testify on the behalf of his former teammate and friend, Chris Maragos. Maragos is suing his former doctor for medical negligence that officially Read more... The post Eagles Super Bowl hero has clear message for Jalen Hurts appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Make Major Signing

The Philadelphia Eagles are currently about one week away from playing against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, which takes place on Sunday, February 12, 2023. Almost everything this season has gone right for the Philadelphia Eagles, as their quarterback Jalen Hurts took a major step towards superstardom in his third season in the National Football League.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Eagles arrive in Arizona ahead of Super Bowl LVII vs. Chiefs

GLENDALE, Ariz. (CBS) -- The Eagles have landed. One week before they'll face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, the Birds landed in Arizona on Sunday to start preparing for the big game. The team's plane had a "It's A Philly Thing" flag hanging from the window after it landed. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was wearing a Kelly green Eagles throwback jacket as he walked off the plane. The team was greeted by fans on Sunday morning at Lincoln Financial Field for a send-off before they traveled west Our crews also landed in Arizona on Sunday afternoon. CBS Philadelphia will have coverage online, through our streaming service and on the air as the Birds try to win their second Super Bowl in franchise history versus former longtime head coach Andy Reid and the Chiefs. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Eagles legend Jason Kelce discusses his current feelings about retirement

The 2022-2023 Philadelphia Eagles have given us reason to cheer and be proud, and on Sunday, February 12th, they may close the deal by rewarding us with a second Vince Lombardi Trophy. Just let that sink in for a second. Some have asked if this is the greatest team ever assembled in franchise history. It’s an intriguing argument, but at the risk of reigning on a few parades, as fun as it’s been, Super Bowl LVII will be the final time we see the current roster together as currently assembled. A ton of roster decisions have to be made, and then, there are the questions about Jason Kelce.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Eagles' luggage packed as team gears up for Super Bowl LVII

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The Birds will be back on the practice field Friday afternoon as they prepare to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII.They're already packed up and ready to fly to Arizona. The team tweeted pictures of the luggage that's loaded up for the flight out west on Sunday.The players sound eager to go."Already feels like it's been a super long week," Eagles TE Dallas Goedert said. "The anticipation, I'm sure it's going to get longer as the week goes on and we're locked up in a hotel. But, you know, it's a lot better than being locked on your couch."That's for sure. And in the locker room, Brandon Graham is looking dressed to impress for the game. CBS Philadelphia found him sporting some Super Bowl gear in the locker room Thursday.The Birds are heading to Arizona and so is our team.Pat Gallen, Jessica Kartalija, Don Bell and Marcella Baietto will have the latest on the Super Bowl preparations starting Monday.When we are not on TV, we are always streaming on CBS News Philadelphia and online, right here on our stream.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
atozsports.com

Former Pro Bowl WR would be a great fit with the Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are not in good shape when it comes to the 2023 salary cap. As a matter of fact, they’re in awful shape. Per Over The Cap, the Buccaneers are currently $55 million over the salary cap, which is the second-worst cap situation in the NFL. The New Orleans Saints are the only team in worse shape than Tampa Bay.
TAMPA, FL
Athlon Sports

Chiefs List Four Key Players On Injury Report

The Kansas City Chiefs are down three receivers ahead of Super Bowl LVII. Mecole Hardman did not practice all week and is listed as doubtful on the team's estimated injury report a week in advance of the big game. JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kadarius Toney both did not practice and are stamped as ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
116K+
Followers
26K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy