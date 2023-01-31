Andy Reid talks about letting Nick Sirianni go from Chiefs coaching staff in 2013 00:43

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Nick Sirianni is locked in. He's one win away from leading the Philadelphia Eagles to their second-ever Super Bowl win.

Super Bowl LVII won't be the first time Sirianni has crossed paths with the Kansas City Chiefs and head coach Andy Reid.

Sirianni started his NFL coaching career with the Chiefs back in 2009 when he was hired as the offensive quality control coach under Todd Haley. Sirianni was retained under new coach Romeo Crennel and was promoted to wide receivers coach during Crennel's only season with the Chiefs.

But Sirianni's time with the Chiefs came to an end when he was fired by ...Andy Reid.

On Monday, Reid talked about making the decision to fire Sirianni.

"When I came here I was told Nick Sirianni is, this guy really is a special coach," Andy Reid said in a recent press conference. "This guy is really a good football coach. Ted Crews was really his biggest fan at that time and just said this guy is really good. But I had David [Culley] , David was my assistant coach. He had been with me for 14 years, so he was coming with me and I had to make that determination to keep Nick or not. I knew being as good as he was, his reputation, he was going to get something."

You could say Sirianni's departure from the Chiefs set up his career to land him in Philadelphia.

He went on to join the coaching staff in San Diego, working briefly under offensive coordinator Frank Reich as quarterbacks coach, and in 2016 he became wide receivers coach.

When Reich left the Eagles to be head coach of the Indianapolis Colts in 2018, Reich hired Sirianni as his offensive coordinator.

And on Jan. 24, 2021, Sirianni was named head coach of our Philadelphia Eagles .

The Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl showdown is on Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m.