ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Tesla Unveils an Unwelcome Headache

By , Ellen Chang
Marietta Daily Journal
Marietta Daily Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P812o_0kXcJwrP00

The Department of Justice wants more information from Tesla about its Autopilot feature.

Electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla ( TSLA ) - Get Free Report faces scrutiny from the Department of Justice who requested more information on its Autopilot and full-self driving feature.

Tesla states that it is not being investigated by any government agency currently, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing that the company disclosed today.

"To our knowledge no government agency in any ongoing investigation has concluded that any wrongdoing occurred," the company wrote in the 10-K filing.

Shares of Tesla rose by at least 3.3% on Tuesday.

CEO Elon Musk's claims about the technology and how it works is being investigated by the SEC , according to a report from Bloomberg on Jan. 27.

Tesla

Investigation Could Impact Profit Margins

Tesla also said a government investigation could impact its profit margins.

"We cannot predict the outcome or impact of any ongoing matters," according to the filing. "Should the government decide to pursue an enforcement action, there exists the possibility of a material adverse impact on our business, results of operation, prospects, cash flows and financial position."

Depending on the outcome of a potential regulatory ruling, Tesla would also face "various other legal proceedings and claims that arise from the normal course of business activities," the SEC filing said. "If an unfavorable ruling or development were to occur, there exists the possibility of a material adverse impact on our business, results of operations, prospects, cash flows, financial position and brand."

A year ago Musk renewed his oft-repeated promise that Tesla's EVs would be self-driving by year's end.

"I would be shocked if we do not achieve full-self-driving safer than a human this year. I would be shocked," Musk said during Tesla's fourth-quarter- earnings call last July.

He emphasized: "Being safer than a human is a low standard, not a high standard. People are often distracted, tired, texting. … It’s remarkable that we don’t have more accidents."

But FSD does not make Tesla cars autonomous: "All Tesla cars require active driver supervision and are not autonomous," the carmaker says on its website.

Analysts have been wary of Tesla's promise to deliver self-driving vehicles.

"We continue to view Tesla efforts in AV/robotaxi as 'show me,'" Credit Suisse analyst Dan Levy wrote in a note to clients.

Regulators Investigating Autopilot

Autopilot has been subject to a multitude of investigations by regulators .

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating 37 crashes involving automated driving systems since 2016. Of those, 30 involved Teslas, including 11 fatal crashes that have killed a total of 15 people.

The agency also said in documents that it's investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in California involving a Tesla Model 3 in July.

NHTSA recently launched an investigation into a July 6 incident that killed two occupants of a 2015 Tesla Model S along Interstate 75 in Florida, a person familiar with the matter told TheStreet on July 11.

The newly confirmed NHTSA administrator, Steven Cliff, told the Associated Press that Tesla has been cooperative with NHTSA.

“I think we work well with them,” the head of the watchdog agency told AP, “and when we have identified that there are risks, they’ve taken action, and that’s appropriate.”

In June, the federal agency released data from automakers and tech companies showing nearly 400 crashes over a 10-month period involving vehicles with partly automated driver-assist systems, including 273 with Teslas.

Last July, Tesla's top artificial-intelligence executive resigned from the Austin company after taking a four-month sabbatical.

"It’s been a great pleasure to help Tesla towards its goals over the last 5 years and a difficult decision to part ways," Andrej Karpathy, who joined Tesla in 2017, said on Twitter on July 13. "In that time, Autopilot graduated from lane keeping to city streets and I look forward to seeing the exceptionally strong Autopilot team continue that momentum."

"I have no concrete plans for what’s next but look to spend more time revisiting my long-term passions around technical work in AI, open source and education," he said.

Comments / 0

Related
Marietta Daily Journal

Tesla China Sales Surge On Price Cuts After Musk Touts 'Historic' Demand

Tesla's price cuts look to have boosted sales in China, the world's biggest EV market. Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report shares edged modestly lower Friday following data some China that showed a big boost in January sales following a series of price cuts in the world's biggest car market. The China Passenger Car Association (CPAC) said Tesla sold 66,051 cars over the first month of the year -- even...
TEXAS STATE
Marietta Daily Journal

Bill Gates Openly Disagrees With One of Elon Musk's Major Life Goals

While a number of wealthy entrepreneurs are making space tourism a reality, the Microsoft co-founder says he has other interests. A few of the world's billionaires have ventured into the space race recently. Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos started Blue Origin in 2000. He has traveled into space and has taken space tourists along with him, including former Star Trek actor William Shatner. ...
Marietta Daily Journal

Netflix Really Wants You To Buy An Electric Vehicle

The streaming giant has recruited a movie star for an upcoming Super Bowl advertisement. Product integration and what’s called sponcon are such a part of life that you might take it for granted if you’re not looking for it. If you see a character in a film or TV show enjoying a current product, be it a meal or a car or whatever, there’s a very strong chance that a...
Marietta Daily Journal

Nordstrom Stock Rockets, Adding $1 Billion in Value, On Ryan Cohen Stake Reports

Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen, who has scored big on activist stakes in GameStop and Bed Bath & Beyond, now has his sights set on struggling retailer Nordstrom. Nordstrom (JWN) - Get Free Report shares soared higher Friday following multiple media reports that suggest billionaire activist investors Ryan Cohen has built a significant stake in the struggling retailer and is pressing for a seat on the board. Cohen, who has used...
Marietta Daily Journal

Zuckerberg Fortune Gains $12 Billion In One Day

The rebound in Meta's stock boosted the fortune of Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg to $69.8 billion. Meta Platforms (META) - Get Free Report CEO Mark Zuckerberg saw his fortune rise by $12 billion on Feb. 2 as the the social media company's share rebounded on projections of higher revenue growth and a stock buyback program. His net worth increased by $12.5 billion when shares of Meta gained by as...
Marietta Daily Journal

Google Goes 'Meta' With Cost Cut Focus As Ad Sales Slump Hits Q4 Earnings; Stock Slides

"We are committed to investing responsibly with great discipline and defining areas where we can operate more cost effectively," said CEO Sundar Pichai. Google (GOOGL) - Get Free Report shares slumped lower Friday after the ad-focused tech group posted softer-than-expected fourth quarter sales, amid an ongoing pullback in marketing spending from clients around that world, and said its recent round of job cuts would produce a multi-billion hit to current quarter earnings. ...
Marietta Daily Journal

Carvana Surges Again Despite Its Difficulties

Shares of Carvana, the 'Amazon of used cars,' continue to rise this week. The stock of beleaguered used car seller Carvana (CVNA) - Get Free Report surged again on Thursday by as much as 29%. Once a pandemic darling, the spike in Carvana's stock price began on Monday when shares skyrocketed by much as 33%. ...
Marietta Daily Journal

Investors Unafraid to Fight the Fed as Stocks and Bonds Rise

Despite Fed tightening, the S&P 500 has climbed 17% from October. And the 10-year Treasury yield has slid sharply. There’s an old adage in financial markets: Don’t fight the Fed. But the stock and bond markets are doing exactly that. Whether they get away with it is the $64,000 question. In its policy statement Feb....
Marietta Daily Journal

Stocks Lower Ahead of Jobs Data, Apple, Amazon, Google, Nordstrom - Five Things To Know

Stock futures lower on tech slump, jobs data in focus; Apple slides on rare earnings miss, iPhone sales decline; Amazon slumps after weak holiday quarter, muted outlook; Google tumbles as ad sales slide, earnings miss street forecasts and Nordstrom soars as reports say Ryan Cohen building activist stake. Five things you need to know before the market opens on Friday February 3: 1. -- Stock Futures Lower On Tech Slump,...
Marietta Daily Journal

What Apple, Amazon and Google Earnings Mean for the Market

The January jobs report shocked Wall Street, so what does it mean for the Federal Reserve? TheStreet Today breaks it down. The January jobs report came in unexpectedly hot, stopping the rally that investors have seen so far this year in its tracks. 517,000 jobs were added to the economy last month, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Analysts had expected 185,000 jobs. ...
Marietta Daily Journal

Chinese-Owned TikTok Is Trying To Make You Feel Safer

ByteDance hopes to reassure users (and the U.S. government) that user data is safe from prying eyes. With all the helpful ways our phones can connect us to the world around us, it's easy to forget that they're also little beacons of personal data. As the capabilities of the internet grow and evolve, data collection and algorithm regulation questions are at a pivotal point. It can be strange to think about as you scroll through friends' Instagram feeds liking pictures of finely-plated food or watching...
Marietta Daily Journal

Why 2023 Is a Green Light for Homebuyers

U.S. homebuyers are finally in the driver’s seat Mortgage rates are finally falling across the fruited plains, with rates in the 5.6% range for a 30-year fixed mortgage not uncommon in early February. Couple that with declining home prices and an uptick in the residential real estate inventory, and it looks like the great American homebuyer finally has leverage after two years of home sellers calling the shots. ...
Marietta Daily Journal

Stock Market Today: Stocks Extend Slide On Scorching Hot Jobs Data, Weak Big Tech Earnings

Wall Street's solid year-to-date rally was stopped in its tracks Friday following a hotter-than-expected January jobs report and a trio of mega cap tech earnings misses. Updated at 9:34 am EST U.S. stocks extended declines Friday, while the dollar added more gains against its global peers and Treasury yields leaped, as investors reacted to a scorching hot January jobs report and a trio of disappointing mega cap earnings from the...
Marietta Daily Journal

Here's How Much Money Amazon's Massive Layoffs Cost

Amazon CFO Brian Olsavsky told investors how much the company had to spend in severance payments. At the start of the year, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report joined a large number of other tech companies in anouncing massive layoffs -- between November 2022 and the new round of cuts in January, over 18,000 workers were let go in what is the most wide-scale layoff round since the retail giant first launched in 1994. ...
WASHINGTON STATE
Marietta Daily Journal

Apple Stock Slumps After Rare Earnings Miss As China Disruptions Weaken iPhone Sales

China's Covid disruptions "significantly impacted the supply of iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max and lasted through most of December," said Apple CEO Tim Cook. Apple (AAPL) - Get Free Report shares slumped lower Friday after the tech giant posted its first quarterly earnings miss in six years, alongside its first annual revenue decline since 2019, as supply chain snarls in China limited the availability of its high-end iPhones and fading consumer demand dented personal computer sales. ...
Marietta Daily Journal

Morningstar Lists Undervalued Stocks, Including Meta

The stock market as a whole remains undervalued compared to Morningstar fair value estimates. Stocks soared in January, with the S&P 500 index gaining 6%. But that doesn’t mean equities are overvalued, says Dave Sekera, senior U.S. market strategist for Morningstar. “The U.S. equity market remains undervalued, albeit much less undervalued than at the beginning of the year,” he wrote in a commentary. The S&P 500 dropped 20% in 2022. ...
Marietta Daily Journal

GoodRx Gets FTC Slap For Sharing User Data With Google, Facebook

GoodRx says that settling the case with the FTC 'allows us to avoid the time and expense of protracted litigation.' This is not what the doctored ordered. The Federal Trade Commission has fined telehealth and prescription drug discount provider GoodRX (GDRX) - Get Free Report $1.5 million for sharing consumers’ personal health information to Meta Platform's (META) - Get Free Report Facebook, Google (GOOGL) - Get Free Report, and other...
Marietta Daily Journal

Crypto Isn't a Currency and Should Be Banned, Billionaire Munger Says

Warren Buffett's right-hand man calls on the U.S. to ban cryptocurrencies. It's an unsurprising uppercut -- but its power comes from an important voice and will definitely hurt the cryptocurrency industry. And the timing is unfortunate for the market since cryptocurrency tokens have been enjoying good momentum for a few weeks now. Billionaire Charlie Munger,...
Marietta Daily Journal

Marietta Daily Journal

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
757K+
Views
ABOUT

Cobb County Georgia's source for local news, sports and features since 1866.

 https://www.mdjonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy