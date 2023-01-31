ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diana Taurasi, Elena Delle Donne on Team USA training camp roster

By Alexa Philippou
 2 days ago

USA Basketball's roster for next month's training camp features 11 gold-medal-winning athletes, including veterans Diana Taurasi , Elena Delle Donne and Angel McCoughtry .

The roster, announced Tuesday, is rounded out by Ariel Atkins , Napheesa Collier , Kahleah Copper , Allisha Gray , Sabrina Ionescu , Betnijah Laney , Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young , all of whom have previously taken home Olympic or World Cup golds with Team USA.

Natasha Howard , Marina Mabrey , Arike Ogunbowale and Brianna Turner also earned call-ups to training camp.

Taurasi, the WNBA's all-time leading scorer and who is currently a free agent, and close friend Sue Bird , who retired last month, already own a record five Olympic gold medals, first competing on that stage with Team USA at the 2004 Games in Athens.

Taurasi would be 42 years old when the Paris Olympics begin in 2024.

Two-time Olympian Brittney Griner , who was released from a Russian prison and freed in a dramatic high-level prisoner exchange in December, notably was not on the roster but can be added at any point to the pool of players who will be considered for the 2024 Olympic team as she gets reacclimated to basketball. She has indicated she intends to play in the 2023 WNBA season, though her future with USA Basketball is currently unclear.

Delle Donne, who has dealt with back issues over the past few years, last competed with Team USA at the 2018 World Cup. She has played in a combined 30 WNBA games across the past three seasons.

McCoughtry, who was last on Team USA's roster for the 2016 Rio Olympics, has played in just three WNBA games over the past two seasons. She has dealt with multiple significant knee injuries over the past five years and is currently a free agent, last appearing with the Minnesota Lynx in early 2022.

The training camp will be held Feb. 6-9 in Minneapolis and run by head coach Cheryl Reeve as well as court coaches Curt Miller, Mike Thibault and James Wade. It is one event used to evaluate the athlete pool heading into the 2024 Paris Olympics, where USA Basketball will vie for an eighth consecutive Olympic gold.

USA Basketball is coming off a fourth consecutive gold at the World Cup, a roster that featured Atkins, Copper, Ionescu, Laney and Plum.

