Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bendsource.com
Bruno's Becomes Bruno's Again
Bruno's 6th Street Market is now open in the former Midtown Market along 6th Street in northeast Bend. It's something of a return to its previous name, when the same location was the site of Bruno's Grocery Deli and U-Bake Pizza as late as 2015. These days, Bruno's 6th Street Market offers a full deli, calzones, to-go drinks and of course, pizza. The new Bruno's opened in mid January. It's open seven days a week from 7am to 9pm.
Inhabitat.com
SCP Redmond is a hotel that’s integrated into the community
When I visited the SCP hotel in Redmond, Oregon a couple of weeks before Christmas, I heard there was going to be a performance of The Christmas Carol in the lobby at six. It seemed a bit unusual for a hotel, but I like Christmasy stuff, so I went downstairs. That’s when I found out I was in the show. Everyone was. A local librarian passed out copies of the script, which we were to perform readers’ theater style. At my request to be a ghost, she cast me as the Ghost of Christmas Past. My fellow players ranged in age from about seven to perhaps mid-60s. As far as I could tell, I was the only person staying at the hotel. The experience made me feel immediately involved in the community. I’d just rolled into town, and already I was in a play.
Sisters music teacher becomes first Oregonian to use high-tech ‘Exoskeleton’ to walk again
"It’s been 13-plus years, and for me to remember how to walk again -- it’s kind of been a journey," Sisters resident Erik Himbert said Tuesday. The post Sisters music teacher becomes first Oregonian to use high-tech ‘Exoskeleton’ to walk again appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream opens Bend location
In recent months, Bend has welcomed cookies, bundt cakes and now a new ice cream option. Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream is now open and they’re celebrating with a grand opening party on Feb. 10. Bend Chamber of Commerce will be out front for a ribbon cutting at 11:00...
bendsource.com
Israeli Street Food Opening in The Grove
Israeli street food purveyor Shimshon is heading west, setting up a new location in The Grove Market Hall in Northwest Crossing in Bend. Shimshon's food is already available at two other locations, including at its cart at Midtown Yacht Club and at the Barrio restaurant in downtown Bend. Menu items at the various Shimshon locations include falafel, za'atar fries, mezza plates and more.
KTVZ
New Bend doggy day care picks up your furry friend on school bus for off-leash hikes, overnight boarding
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A new dog day care service will pick your pooch up and take them to a 20-acre ranch for off-leash hikes, using a bright yellow school bus as their mode of travel. Lucky Dog Adventures is located in Tumalo, serving primarily the Bend area. The business...
centraloregondaily.com
Pacific Power electric mobility grant includes e-bike vouchers for low-income
Electric vehicles might be the future, but they’re pretty costly — especially for low-income households. That’s why Pacific Power decided to make them more accessible in Central Oregon. It’s part of a $2 million electric vehicle grant spread across 18 Oregon towns. Local organizations like 350...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend food cart yard owner fears Neff-Purcell closure will hurt business
A Bend food cart community business owner says the five month closure at the intersection of Neff Road and Purcell Boulevard is going to hurt his business. The closure begins Feb. 22 and is expected to last through mid-summer — roughly five months. The closure is to make improvements for traffic flow, including adding turn lanes.
opb.org
Tribes seek input as Central Oregon development promises to use less water
One of the largest groups of Indigenous tribes in Oregon has asked for a seat at the table in discussing the controversial Thornburgh Resort planned in Central Oregon. The request came as the Deschutes County Commission on Wednesday mulled an appeal from Thornburgh’s developers, after a county hearings officer rejected the resort’s new Fish and Wildlife Management Plan in December, saying the developers had shown little evidence they could mitigate the loss of wildlife and water.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘Hundreds’ of homeless to be moved for Deschutes County land exchange
A land exchange deal from 2015 between the state of Oregon and Deschutes County has one more step: Clearing the homeless population off of 137 acres of land east of Redmond. “They don’t have the means of moving their trailers,” said Cody Ledbetter, a man that lives off of East Antler Avenue in his trailer. “They’ll lose a lot.”
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘How dare you!’ SE Bend neighbors let city council hear it over gas station
The Bend City Council on Wednesday kicked an appeal for an approved development at Brosterhous and Murphy Roads to a state appeals board, but not before hearing some heated words from neighbors who are vocally and passionately against the project. The development includes a brew pub, food truck court and...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Motorhome, 2 vehicles destroyed in Juniper Ridge encampment fire
It took Bend Fire and Rescue firefighters an hour to fully extinguish a fire at an encampment in Juniper Ridge Wednesday. In all, a motorhome, two other vehicles and an adjacent tarped area were destroyed. Bend Fire said multiple callers reported the fire. Crews arrived to find the motorhome and...
KTVZ
OSP Hwy. 97 traffic stop brings arrest of alleged La Pine drug trafficker, Calif. man, seizure of meth, cocaine
GILCHRIST, Ore. (KTVZ) – An investigation of a La Pine man’s alleged drug trafficking led to an Oregon State Police traffic stop Wednesday afternoon on Highway 97 in northern Klamath County, two arrests and the seizure of commercial quantities of methamphetamine and cocaine, authorities said. The Central Oregon...
Bend snowmobiler flown to hospital after fiery crash into tracked vehicle threw him nearly 100 feet
A Bend man was injured and flown to St. Charles Bend Sunday evening after crashing his snowmobile into a stationary tracked vehicle on the Cascade Lakes Highway, throwing him nearly 100 feet and sparking a fire that destroyed the snowmobile, authorities said. The post Bend snowmobiler flown to hospital after fiery crash into tracked vehicle threw him nearly 100 feet appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️Neighbors appealing Bend gas station can’t give input at city council meeting
Neighbors who have filed an appeal to the development of a new gas station in Bend are being told they are not allowed to give input on the appeal process during Wednesday’s Bend City Council meeting. The dispute is over a planned project that would place a gas station,...
Redmond man arrested, accused of stealing more than $100,000 from construction co. he worked for
A Redmond man has been arrested and arraigned on a dozen counts of aggravated theft, identity theft and forgery, accused of forging checks and making more than $100,000 in authorized purchases while working as a Bend construction company’s business manager. The post Redmond man arrested, accused of stealing more than $100,000 from construction co. he worked for appeared first on KTVZ.
Comments / 1