When I visited the SCP hotel in Redmond, Oregon a couple of weeks before Christmas, I heard there was going to be a performance of The Christmas Carol in the lobby at six. It seemed a bit unusual for a hotel, but I like Christmasy stuff, so I went downstairs. That’s when I found out I was in the show. Everyone was. A local librarian passed out copies of the script, which we were to perform readers’ theater style. At my request to be a ghost, she cast me as the Ghost of Christmas Past. My fellow players ranged in age from about seven to perhaps mid-60s. As far as I could tell, I was the only person staying at the hotel. The experience made me feel immediately involved in the community. I’d just rolled into town, and already I was in a play.

REDMOND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO