ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunnyside, WA

Comments / 3

Related
KXLY

One injured in DUI crash in Yakima County

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — One person was injured in a DUI crash early Sunday in Yakima County. WSP says a 25-year-old man was driving eastbound on I-82 near Grandview City Limits when they lost control and rolled over, hitting a guardrail ad lightpole.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
92.9 The Bull

Man Dies After Shooting At West Yakima Dog Park

A shooting at the Randall dog Park in Yakima Sunday has left one man dead. Yakima Police Officers as well at Washington State Patrol Troopers responded to the park on South 48th Avenue at about 2:36 pm Sunday for a report of a shooting. Yakima Police say a man and...
YAKIMA, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

One injured in suspected DUI, rollover crash

GRANDVIEW – A Wapato man is suspected of driving under the influence following a single-vehicle rollover on I-82 Sunday morning in Grandview. The Washington State Patrol reports Ezra L. Compo, was transported to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, Washington. Troopers said Compo was traveling eastbound on I-82 at...
GRANDVIEW, WA
FOX 11 and 41

29-year-old man found dead in a backyard in Yakima Sunday morning

YAKIMA, Wash. — Shortly after 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of E. Beech St. When Yakima Police Officers arrived, a 29-year-old man was found dead in the backyard of the house. People were in the home at the time and were interviewed by...
YAKIMA, WA
yaktrinews.com

Yakima police investigating after homeowner shoots armed man

YAKIMA, Wash. - Investigators with the Yakima Police Department are looking into a fatal shooting that happened Sunday morning. According to information from the Yakima Police Department, officers were called to a home in the 1100 block of East Beech Street just after 2 a.m. By Erin Wencl.
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

Early morning fire leaves Yakima machine shop in shambles

YAKIMA, Wash. -- An early morning fire left a Yakima machine shop in shambles, according to a post from Yakima Firefighters IAFF Local 469. Fire crews say they responded to a structure fire in the 600 block of West Washington. They say the fire quickly spread throughout the shop, Marvin...
YAKIMA, WA
94.5 KATS

2 Very Shocking Recent Road Rage Incidents in WA

Road rage. You've heard of it. Maybe you've been involved in an incident on the road. Authorities say they've seen an uptick over the last 3 years because of an increase in traffic and higher prices. One of the most memorable incidents happened in Yakima. It's happened in Yakima, in...
YAKIMA, WA
kpq.com

Fatal Collision on I-90 Near Ellensburg

A fatal collision on I-90 three miles west of Ellensburg has left three children without a parent Friday night. At around around 8:50 p.m., a 26-year-old woman from White Swan, Wash. was driving westbound I-90 with her three kids. At MP 104, the vehicle veered off the roadway to the...
ELLENSBURG, WA
Chronicle

Man Accused of Trying to Kidnap Infant From Yakima Walmart

A Wapato man is in jail after a woman said he tried to take her infant son at a Yakima Walmart parking lot Thursday. Police were called to the Walmart at 1600 E. Chestnut Ave. around 12:40 p.m. after the woman said the man tried to take her 4-month-old son from her car.
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Power outage affects more than 500 north of West Richland

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — More than 500 homes are experiencing a power outage in the Horn Rapids area, according to a Facebook post by Benton REA. The utility company says that crews have been dispatched are working to restore power soon. This is a developing story, which means information...
WEST RICHLAND, WA
News Talk KIT

Man Killed When Car Hits Brick Building Near Sunnyside

The fatal crash occurred early Tuesday morning, just north of Sunnyside. Yakima County Deputies say driver apparently slammed into a brick building. According to information released by YCSO Public Information Officer Casey Schilperoot, Deputies were called to a location in the 8300 block of Van Belle Road. The location is less than half-a-mile north of Sunnyside.
SUNNYSIDE, WA
KIMA TV

YPD shares surveillance photos of alleged firearm burglary suspect

YAKIMA, Wash. -- The Yakima Police Department (YPD) is asking for the public's help in identifying a burglary suspect who allegedly stole multiple firearms. Police shared on their Facebook photos of the suspect. He is seen in what looks to be a ski mask, covering everything but his eyes. YPD...
YAKIMA, WA
102.7 KORD

Quick Thinking Employees Keep Kennewick McDonald’s Fire From Spreading

(Kennewick, WA) -- A fire on a fryer inside the kitchen of a McDonald's restaurant located off Kennewick Ave and Highway 395 Friday morning could have turned much worse. That's because Kennewick Fire Department says a group of quick thinking employees at the restaurant were able to snuff the fire before it got out of hand. Fire crews say by the time they arrived, all that was need to be done was to do clean-up operations. The Kennewick Fire Chief says the quick work by the employees probably meant the restaurant could stay open. If the fire had escalated, the restaurant would have most likely have had to have shut down while repairs were made. No injuries were reported.
KENNEWICK, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy