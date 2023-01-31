Read full article on original website
KXLY
One injured in DUI crash in Yakima County
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — One person was injured in a DUI crash early Sunday in Yakima County. WSP says a 25-year-old man was driving eastbound on I-82 near Grandview City Limits when they lost control and rolled over, hitting a guardrail ad lightpole.
Man Dies After Shooting At West Yakima Dog Park
A shooting at the Randall dog Park in Yakima Sunday has left one man dead. Yakima Police Officers as well at Washington State Patrol Troopers responded to the park on South 48th Avenue at about 2:36 pm Sunday for a report of a shooting. Yakima Police say a man and...
elkhornmediagroup.com
FOX 11 and 41
29-year-old man found dead in a backyard in Yakima Sunday morning
YAKIMA, Wash. — Shortly after 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of E. Beech St. When Yakima Police Officers arrived, a 29-year-old man was found dead in the backyard of the house. People were in the home at the time and were interviewed by...
Tri-Cities man hit and killed walking on highway. The driver did not stop
WSP is investigating.
yaktrinews.com
Yakima police investigating after homeowner shoots armed man
YAKIMA, Wash. - Investigators with the Yakima Police Department are looking into a fatal shooting that happened Sunday morning. According to information from the Yakima Police Department, officers were called to a home in the 1100 block of East Beech Street just after 2 a.m. By Erin Wencl.
KIMA TV
Early morning fire leaves Yakima machine shop in shambles
YAKIMA, Wash. -- An early morning fire left a Yakima machine shop in shambles, according to a post from Yakima Firefighters IAFF Local 469. Fire crews say they responded to a structure fire in the 600 block of West Washington. They say the fire quickly spread throughout the shop, Marvin...
2 Very Shocking Recent Road Rage Incidents in WA
Road rage. You've heard of it. Maybe you've been involved in an incident on the road. Authorities say they've seen an uptick over the last 3 years because of an increase in traffic and higher prices. One of the most memorable incidents happened in Yakima. It's happened in Yakima, in...
kpq.com
Fatal Collision on I-90 Near Ellensburg
A fatal collision on I-90 three miles west of Ellensburg has left three children without a parent Friday night. At around around 8:50 p.m., a 26-year-old woman from White Swan, Wash. was driving westbound I-90 with her three kids. At MP 104, the vehicle veered off the roadway to the...
Central Washington man Accused of Trying to Kidnap Infant at a Walmart
A Wapato man is in jail after a woman said he tried to take her infant son at a Yakima Walmart parking lot Thursday. Police were called to the Walmart at 1600 E. Chestnut Ave. around 12:40 p.m. after the woman said the man tried to take her 4-month-old son from her car.
2-alarm fire at Tri-Cities apartment complex. It was worse than initial 911 reports
Temporary housing was needed for some residents.
Chronicle
yaktrinews.com
Richland authorities break down deadly shooting investigation
RICHLAND, Wash. - The Richland Police Department released more information on the homicide its been investigating since January 26.
FOX 11 and 41
Power outage affects more than 500 north of West Richland
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — More than 500 homes are experiencing a power outage in the Horn Rapids area, according to a Facebook post by Benton REA. The utility company says that crews have been dispatched are working to restore power soon. This is a developing story, which means information...
Man Killed When Car Hits Brick Building Near Sunnyside
The fatal crash occurred early Tuesday morning, just north of Sunnyside. Yakima County Deputies say driver apparently slammed into a brick building. According to information released by YCSO Public Information Officer Casey Schilperoot, Deputies were called to a location in the 8300 block of Van Belle Road. The location is less than half-a-mile north of Sunnyside.
KIMA TV
YPD shares surveillance photos of alleged firearm burglary suspect
YAKIMA, Wash. -- The Yakima Police Department (YPD) is asking for the public's help in identifying a burglary suspect who allegedly stole multiple firearms. Police shared on their Facebook photos of the suspect. He is seen in what looks to be a ski mask, covering everything but his eyes. YPD...
40-year-old killed stepping in front of a truck while crossing a Kennewick street
It’s the 2nd pedestrian fatal at the intersection in four years.
Gunman sentenced for nearly killing a Tri-Cities man in a case of mistaken identity
The chase began in a Walmart parking lot.
Quick Thinking Employees Keep Kennewick McDonald’s Fire From Spreading
(Kennewick, WA) -- A fire on a fryer inside the kitchen of a McDonald's restaurant located off Kennewick Ave and Highway 395 Friday morning could have turned much worse. That's because Kennewick Fire Department says a group of quick thinking employees at the restaurant were able to snuff the fire before it got out of hand. Fire crews say by the time they arrived, all that was need to be done was to do clean-up operations. The Kennewick Fire Chief says the quick work by the employees probably meant the restaurant could stay open. If the fire had escalated, the restaurant would have most likely have had to have shut down while repairs were made. No injuries were reported.
Pasco officers justified in shooting 2 murder suspects, killing one of them, prosecutor says
The gunman who was killed was wearing body armor, say investigators
