Inmate tries to ingest foil package containing Fentanyl she hid in her body cavity
BEAVER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman is facing charges after she brought drugs into Southern Regional Jail. According to Correctional Officers, when Keysha Church was being processed at Southern Regional Jail, she advised them that she had cigarettes on her. During the booking procedure, it was discovered that she tried to ingest a foil package she was concealing in her vagina.
Raleigh County Woman Sentenced to Prison for Federal Drug Crime
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Athena Grizzle, 37, of Beckley, was sentenced to eight months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for distributing a quantity of heroin. According to court documents and statements made in court, on October 15, 2020, Grizzle sold a quantity of...
Juvenile Missing in the Jumping Branch area
UPDATE: We have received unconfirmed reports that the boy has been found, safe. BREAKING NEWS: JUMPING BRACH, (Hinton News) - An 11-year-old boy has been missing in the Jumping Branch area since last night. The Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating the juvenile. Anyone interested in joining the search efforts is asked to check in at the established command post inside the Bluestone Baptist Church. The boy was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket in the area of Will Dodd Road. If you have any information on the potential whereabouts of the child, contact Summers County 911 at 304-466-3333. This is an ongoing situation and Hinton News will provide more information as it becomes available. The post Juvenile Missing in the Jumping Branch area appeared first on The Hinton News.
Former employee accused in McDonald's bathroom attack on customer heads back to prison
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A now former Elkview McDonald's employee who is accused of stabbing and robbing a customer in the restaurant's bathroom is headed back to prison for crimes he was on probation for at the time of the alleged attack. Richard Thornton, 31, of Elkview is charged with...
Man indicted in connection to Kanawha County, West Virginia, excavator fire
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man accused of setting an excavator on fire has been indicted in Kanawha County Circuit Court. According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Brian Ramella, 41, of Charleston, was arrested in September 2022 in connection to an excavator on fire in the 800 block of Stover Road near […]
Man arrested in connection to Charleston, West Virginia, shooting indicted
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A man arrested in August 2022 after a shooting was indicted on Friday in Kanawha County. According to the Charleston Police Department, 24-year-old Marcus Linville was arrested in connection with the death of 22-year-old Dominque Poindexter. The shooting happened just after 10:30 pm on Aug. 1, 2022. Police say the people involved […]
Hinton man charged with Brandishing a Deadly Weapon
HINTON, (Hinton News) - Local police were called to an alleged altercation involving a firearm between multiple individuals in downtown Hinton on Sunday, Jan. 29. At the conclusion, one individual was charged. According to the criminal complaint, the dispute was over a stove that the victim and other individuals were moving out of a residence. An officer arrived at the scene and reportedly removed a Taurus .380 from one of the individuals, Edward Lilly, 77, of Hinton. The officer then spoke to the victim, who allegedly stated Lilly had arrived at the residence and exited his vehicle with said firearm. The victim...
Kanawha County Woman Pleads Guilty to Federal Fraud Crimes
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Karen L. Hodges, also known as “Karen Igo,” “Karen Clay,” “Karen Richmond,” and “Karen Gessel,” 49, of St. Albans, pleaded guilty today to three counts of securities fraud. According to court documents and statements made in court,...
Man wanted after robbing business in South Charleston, West Virginia
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A man is wanted after allegedly robbing Wild Wiley’s in South Charleston, West Virginia. The South Charleston Police Department says, on Jan. 22, a robbery happened at Wild Wiley’s on Short Street in South Charleston. They say they got a warrant on Dustin Ray Bassham for first-degree robbery. Police say […]
Summers County Sheriff’s Department searching for juvenile
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Summers County Sheriff’s Department needs help locating a runaway juvenile. Summers County Sheriff Justin Fairs says that foot searches will continue today and that anyone interested in assisting in the search efforts can meet at the staging area at Bluestone Baptist Church after 9 am. Someone will be there to coordinate with you in the search process.
Man, woman arrested for alleged copper theft in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– Two suspects have been arrested in London, West Virginia for an alleged breaking and entering at a plant in Kanawha County on Monday afternoon. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call from dispatchers reporting intruders inside the Contura Energy/Coal on Dupont Avenue in London. Deputies say when […]
West Virginia police searching for Walmart cookware thieves
HURRICANE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Police in Hurricane are requesting the help of the public in identifying two individuals accused of stealing cookware from Walmart. The Hurricane Police Department said they are looking for “two up-and-coming chefs” that have stolen cookware from the Hurricane Walmart on two separate occasions.
30-year-old threatens parents, destroys residence after false overdose call
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A suspect is in custody following a series of incidents Sunday night and Monday morning involving domestic battery and faux reports of an overdose. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Sunday, January 29, 2023, deputies with the department were called to a...
Additional inmates overdose at Southern Regional Jail
BEAVER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two more inmates were treated after experiencing a drug overdose at Southern Regional Jail. According to West Virginia Department of Commerce Communication Director Andy Malinoski, on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, two inmates at Southern Regional Jail gave the appearance of experiencing a drug overdose. The...
2 taken to hospital after Barboursville, West Virginia crash
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Rt. 60 in the Barboursville area. According to Cabell County dispatchers, the two-vehicle, head-on crash happened at around 11 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Rt. 60 and Shawnee Dr. The Barboursville Fire Department says that the two people had […]
Search for missing contractor at chemical plant underway
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A search is underway for a missing contractor working at a West Virginia chemical plant, according to an ICL spokesperson. Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller said crews are searching for a man who fell into a pond at the ICL Gallipolis Ferry facility. A missing consultant...
Two inmates transported from SRJ after apparent overdoses
BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — Two inmates from Southern Regional Jail were reportedly taken to a local hospital after they were showing signs of overdosing. According to information from Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Andy Malinoski, on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, two inmates were transported from SRJ grounds to a local hospital after they were showing signs of overdosing.
44-year-old woman arrested during county road patrols
SYLVESTER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Authorities conducted an arrest last Sunday in relation to prior criminal charges. The Boone County Sheriff’s Department reports that, on Sunday, January 22, 2023, road patrols were being conducted in the Sylvester area by Boone County deputies when a wanted individual was located. Boone...
Beckley man arrested after stealing debit card and charging .31 cents at Sheetz
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man is facing charges after he trespassed at Sheetz and used a debit card that wasn’t his for .31 cents. According to Beckley Police, a woman had her wallet stolen from her vehicle, which had her I.D. card, Door Dash card, and debit card inside. She stated that someone attempted to use her card at Sheetz for .31 cents.
22-year-old man charged with probation violation
UNEEDA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man was arrested in the Boone County area Tuesday for violation of probation. The Boone County Sheriff’s Department reports that on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, Boone County Deputies were called to assist WV State Probation officers in the Uneeda area. Upon responding to...
