ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, WV

Comments / 1

Related
Lootpress

Inmate tries to ingest foil package containing Fentanyl she hid in her body cavity

BEAVER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman is facing charges after she brought drugs into Southern Regional Jail. According to Correctional Officers, when Keysha Church was being processed at Southern Regional Jail, she advised them that she had cigarettes on her. During the booking procedure, it was discovered that she tried to ingest a foil package she was concealing in her vagina.
BEAVER, WV
Hinton News

Juvenile Missing in the Jumping Branch area

UPDATE: We have received unconfirmed reports that the boy has been found, safe.   BREAKING NEWS: JUMPING BRACH, (Hinton News) - An 11-year-old boy has been missing in the Jumping Branch area since last night. The Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating the juvenile. Anyone interested in joining the search efforts is asked to check in at the established command post inside the Bluestone Baptist Church. The boy was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket in the area of Will Dodd Road. If you have any information on the potential whereabouts of the child, contact Summers County 911 at 304-466-3333. This is an ongoing situation and Hinton News will provide more information as it becomes available. The post Juvenile Missing in the Jumping Branch area appeared first on The Hinton News.
JUMPING BRANCH, WV
Hinton News

Hinton man charged with Brandishing a Deadly Weapon

HINTON, (Hinton News) - Local police were called to an alleged altercation involving a firearm between multiple individuals in downtown Hinton on Sunday, Jan. 29. At the conclusion, one individual was charged. According to the criminal complaint, the dispute was over a stove that the victim and other individuals were moving out of a residence. An officer arrived at the scene and reportedly removed a Taurus .380 from one of the individuals, Edward Lilly, 77, of Hinton. The officer then spoke to the victim, who allegedly stated Lilly had arrived at the residence and exited his vehicle with said firearm. The victim...
HINTON, WV
lootpress.com

Summers County Sheriff’s Department searching for juvenile

SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Summers County Sheriff’s Department needs help locating a runaway juvenile. Summers County Sheriff Justin Fairs says that foot searches will continue today and that anyone interested in assisting in the search efforts can meet at the staging area at Bluestone Baptist Church after 9 am. Someone will be there to coordinate with you in the search process.
WOWK 13 News

Man, woman arrested for alleged copper theft in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– Two suspects have been arrested in London, West Virginia for an alleged breaking and entering at a plant in Kanawha County on Monday afternoon. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call from dispatchers reporting intruders inside the Contura Energy/Coal on Dupont Avenue in London. Deputies say when […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

West Virginia police searching for Walmart cookware thieves

HURRICANE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Police in Hurricane are requesting the help of the public in identifying two individuals accused of stealing cookware from Walmart. The Hurricane Police Department said they are looking for “two up-and-coming chefs” that have stolen cookware from the Hurricane Walmart on two separate occasions.
HURRICANE, WV
Lootpress

Additional inmates overdose at Southern Regional Jail

BEAVER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two more inmates were treated after experiencing a drug overdose at Southern Regional Jail. According to West Virginia Department of Commerce Communication Director Andy Malinoski, on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, two inmates at Southern Regional Jail gave the appearance of experiencing a drug overdose. The...
BEAVER, WV
WOWK 13 News

2 taken to hospital after Barboursville, West Virginia crash

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Rt. 60 in the Barboursville area. According to Cabell County dispatchers, the two-vehicle, head-on crash happened at around 11 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Rt. 60 and Shawnee Dr. The Barboursville Fire Department says that the two people had […]
BARBOURSVILLE, WV
WSAZ

Search for missing contractor at chemical plant underway

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A search is underway for a missing contractor working at a West Virginia chemical plant, according to an ICL spokesperson. Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller said crews are searching for a man who fell into a pond at the ICL Gallipolis Ferry facility. A missing consultant...
GALLIPOLIS FERRY, WV
WVNT-TV

Two inmates transported from SRJ after apparent overdoses

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — Two inmates from Southern Regional Jail were reportedly taken to a local hospital after they were showing signs of overdosing. According to information from Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Andy Malinoski, on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, two inmates were transported from SRJ grounds to a local hospital after they were showing signs of overdosing.
BEAVER, WV
Lootpress

44-year-old woman arrested during county road patrols

SYLVESTER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Authorities conducted an arrest last Sunday in relation to prior criminal charges. The Boone County Sheriff’s Department reports that, on Sunday, January 22, 2023, road patrols were being conducted in the Sylvester area by Boone County deputies when a wanted individual was located. Boone...
SYLVESTER, WV
lootpress.com

22-year-old man charged with probation violation

UNEEDA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man was arrested in the Boone County area Tuesday for violation of probation. The Boone County Sheriff’s Department reports that on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, Boone County Deputies were called to assist WV State Probation officers in the Uneeda area. Upon responding to...
BOONE COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy