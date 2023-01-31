UPDATE: We have received unconfirmed reports that the boy has been found, safe. BREAKING NEWS: JUMPING BRACH, (Hinton News) - An 11-year-old boy has been missing in the Jumping Branch area since last night. The Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating the juvenile. Anyone interested in joining the search efforts is asked to check in at the established command post inside the Bluestone Baptist Church. The boy was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket in the area of Will Dodd Road. If you have any information on the potential whereabouts of the child, contact Summers County 911 at 304-466-3333. This is an ongoing situation and Hinton News will provide more information as it becomes available. The post Juvenile Missing in the Jumping Branch area appeared first on The Hinton News.

JUMPING BRANCH, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO