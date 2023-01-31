Read full article on original website
West Virginia passes a bill in the house that would give information on how to discipline children in school
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — State lawmakers in the West Virginia House passed a bill Tuesday that would provide a framework to public school teachers on how to discipline students who are being disruptive in the classroom. The bill, favored by House Republicans, was advanced to the Senate despite Democrat-raised concerns about provisions requiring a child […]
The West Virginia hospital that once sat in the middle of nowhere
MCKENDREE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Deep in the New River Gorge near Prince sat a miner’s hospital virtually in the middle of nowhere that treated patients for 40 years, but today there is not much that remains of the once-busy medical facility. In 1899, the West Virginia Legislature recognized...
West Virginia animal shelter in code-red status
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — For the first time in several years, Mercer County Animal Shelter (MCAS) announced a code-red status due to an exceeding amount of animals in the shelter. On January 11, 2023, MCAS announced on their Facebook the code-red status. The code-red means due to the exceeding amount of animals, some animals may […]
OnlyInYourState
This Tiny Restaurant In West Virginia Always Has A Line Out The Door, And There’s A Reason Why
First Watch, a breakfast, brunch, and lunch restaurant in Charleston, West Virginia, isn’t a very big place. But this tiny West Virginia restaurant always has a line out the door, and for good reason. The food here is award-winning, innovative, and always made fresh to order. A Charleston staple for more than two decades, First Watch is definitely the West Virginia restaurant you need to add to your dining bucket list this year if it hasn’t already earned a place there!
lootpress.com
West Virginia Hive Partner, Seed Sower, Holding Feb. 7 Listening Session to Discuss Community Recovery Needs
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia Hive partner, Seed Sower, Inc., is creating southern West Virginia’s Recovery Community Organization (RCO) and holding the first of three community listening sessions at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 7 on the third floor of the Fruits of Labor Café, 313 Neville Street. Snacks and beverages will be available.
OnlyInYourState
Here Are The 10 Absolute Best Places To Stay In West Virginia
Looking for the best places to stay in West Virginia for your next weekend getaway? With so much to see and do in the Mountain State and plenty of vacation rentals to offer, we’ve made a list that will help you with your search. So, whether you’re trying to find a budget-friendly place or looking for the perfect hideaway for two, we’ve got the perfect accommodation for you.
This Week in the House of Delegates for February 3, 2023
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — A total of 13 bills have completed the legislative process, one of which would create a program to allow volunteers to help clean West Virginia streams and rivers. Senate Bill 143 unanimously passed the West Virginia House of Delegates Jan. 27. The measure would create...
