Alan Ervin passed away at home surrounded by his loved ones on February 2, 2023, at the age of 50. Alan was born September 29, 1972, to Ann Ervin and the late Rex Ervin. Alan was a graduate of Stringer Attendance Center. He worked as a construction worker and pipeline worker before becoming disabled. He also served as an Emergency Medical Responder (EMR) Fire Fighter in the Stringer Volunteer Fire Department for 17 years. Being a part of the fire department was the highlight of Alan’s life and gave him the outlet to help his community and serve others in their times of need. He also earned the Fire Fighter of the Year award from the Stringer Volunteer Fire Department.

STRINGER, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO