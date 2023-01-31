Read full article on original website
Hope for a Village to hold benefit luncheon in Hollister
A charitable organization is once again organizing a benefit luncheon in Hollister to help with its vision to positively impact the people of Haiti. Hope for a Village is holding its 12th Annual “A Taste of Haiti” benefit luncheon on Sunday, Feb. 19, at New Beginnings Fellowship in Hollister. The luncheon will begin at 1 p.m. and will offer authentic Haitian cuisine. There is no charge to attend the event, but donations are accepted. While enjoying the lunch, attendees will hear about the organization and its vision. Those interested in attending are encouraged to invite friends and family to the benefit luncheon and everyone is welcome. RSVP is requested by Feb. 13, so organizers know how much food to prepare.
Domestic violence shelter completes addition
Harbor House Domestic Violence Center has officially opened up their new addition, The James and Ruth Putman Center for New Beginnings. The new addition, which hosted an open house for invited guests of Harbor House supporters on Saturday, Jan. 28, will allow the center to house nine more mothers and children. The space will provide a safe place for mothers and children to live after getting out of domestic violence living situations.
2023 Branson Wedding Expo
The Branson Wedding Expo took place on Sunday, Jan. 289 at the Branson at the Branson Event Center. The Expo, which was free to the public, hosted area wedding service businesses for brides and groom to see what the area professionals had to offer. From wedding cakes, DJ’s, photographers, attire, decor, child care services and venues, the expo showcased them all. There was even a bridal fashion show at noon.
Winter storms keep House of Hope packed during renovation
Downtown Branson’s warming shelter is expanding and improving facilities while maintaining a full house during the recent winter storms. House of Hope, located at 217 Veterans Blvd. in Branson above Riley’s Treasures thrift store, has been open most of January because of temperatures diving below freezing at night. The facility has expanded from previous years with the ability to help house 49 people who would otherwise be forced to spend the night outside in life threatening conditions.
Getting Floor’d hosts grand opening, ribbon cutting
The Branson and the Hollister Chambers of Commerce hosted a special ribbon-cutting event at Branson Meadows for a flooring store opening their storefront to the public. The ceremony for Getting Floor’d took place on Friday, Jan. 20. “We’ve been in the community since March of 2021,” Co-Owner Alex Williams...
JACK SPARKS
Jack Sparks, 82, of Hollister, MO passed away on January 29, 2003. Jack was born on July 22, 1940. He married Joanna Foster in Jan. of 1963. After Separating from Foster in 1981, he married Lilliane Hines in Sept. of 1983. He was preceeded in death by his parents, N.B....
New hearing equipment helps Crane student testing
A Crane School nurse is making a difference thanks to a grant from the Skaggs Foundation. Sydney Coleman, the school nurse for Crane School District, purchased a Maico Pilot hearing tester with funds received from a Skaggs Legacy Endowment grant. The machine is designed for children as young as 2 years old. Coleman is turning a once intimidating test for young students into a fun, interactive game with the machine.
Forsyth’s community alert system in full swing
Forsyth Fire Chief and Emergency Manager Nathan Bower encourages more residents to sign up for the city’s community alert messaging system. The city of Forsyth began using Nixle Engage for its residents back on Sept. 1, 2021. After a year and a half of using the system, over 300 residents have signed up for it.
Blue Eye archery team begins season
Blue Eye School District’s archery teams recently started the archery season the weekend of Jan. 23, at the Taneyville State Qualifier. The Blue Eye 5th grade team won the tournament, and the 4th grade team finished fourth in the elementary divisions. Blue Eye competed with schools from Chadwick, Forsyth, Gainesville, Kirbyvill, Taneyville, Sparta, Shell Knob and Valley Springs, Arkansas. The tournament championship is the first in the program’s history.
