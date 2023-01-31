Read full article on original website
Related
9to5Mac
New HomePod available from today, online and in Apple Stores, as first orders arrive
The new HomePod is now available on apple.com, and in Apple Stores. For those who pre-ordered, the first deliveries are starting to arrive – though many are reporting delays. Early reviews have generally been positive, with most saying the audio quality and soundstage are very similar to the original...
9to5Mac
Aqara hub M2 firmware update adds Matter support, other hubs coming soon
Aqara is excited to announce the rollout of a new firmware for the Aqara Hub M2, Version 4.0.0 (beta), that adds Matter support to the hubs. Matter is a new standard for IoT devices that enables smart home accessories to work together across brands and ecosystems. This new firmware allows Aqara Zigbee devices to connect to third-party, Matter-ready apps over Wi-Fi. One thing to note, this firmware update does not include enabling of Thread.
9to5Mac
Hands-on: 12 Apple Notes features you need to try [Video]
Apple’s native Notes application is, by far, my most used Apple app. I use it for jotting down ideas, scripting out videos, hand-drawing rough drafts of thumbnails, bookmarking websites, and so much more. I want to show off some Notes features that will really help the everyday user maximize their experience!
M2 MacBook Air or 14″ M2 Pro MacBook Pro: Which should you buy? [Video]
The M2 MacBook Air isn’t too much smaller than 14″ MacBook Pro, so is it worth it to upgrade to the higher priced and newer machine, or should you stick with Apple’s thin-and-light – saving quite a bit along the way?. Table of contents. M2 Air...
9to5Mac
Netflix password sharing is still safe in most countries… for now
Earlier this week, Netflix updated the FAQ section on its website to detail how it will prevent users from sharing their account password with other people who don’t live in the same house. However, the new guidelines have now been taken down from Netflix’s website as the company claims that they were mistakenly published to all users around the world.
9to5Mac
How to use HomePod temperature and humidity sensors and third-party devices that do the same
Have the new HomePod 2 or HomePod mini smart speakers? If so, you’ve got access to built-in temp and humidity sensors with software 16.3 which can be useful in a variety of ways. Here’s how to set up and use HomePod temperature and humidity sensors plus we’ll look at some ways to bring the same functionality to the Home app without a HomePod.
9to5Mac
Apple pulled Damus from the App Store in China, after ridiculous government claim
Apple pulled Damus from the App Store yesterday, with the developers being informed that the Nostr app “includes content that is illegal in China.”. Apple had previously rejected the app from all its App Stores, and for the same nonsensical reason …. Brief Nostr explainer. Nostr is an open...
9to5Mac
First responders slam false iPhone Crash Detection alerts: ‘I’m struggling to get my daily job done’
A number of recent stories have shed light on the growing pressure that false Emergency SOS calls from iPhone and Apple Watch are putting on 911 dispatchers and first responders. The New York Times is the latest to report on this issue, with a focus on false alarms from iPhone and Apple Watch users skiing in Colorado.
Instagram verification could soon be for sale, reveals source code
A developer has reverse-engineered Instagram’s source code to find what appears to be clear signs that Meta is preparing to offer paid Instagram verification – with the same code also found in the Facebook app …. Background. Ad revenues from free apps have taken a significant hit from...
9to5Mac
AAPL investors unconcerned by earnings, following Cook’s reassurance
While Apple earnings were even worse than analysts had expected, AAPL investors were only temporarily spooked. At the time of writing, the stock has been mostly hovering right around yesterday’s closing price, and is currently heading up. Aftermarket trading saw the stock initially drop 5%, but it quickly recovered...
9to5Mac
The ‘next-generation’ of CarPlay is launching this year; here’s everything we know
Since its initial introduction, Apple’s CarPlay platform has become ubiquitous. It’s available in the vast majority of new cars on the market today, and for good reason: it’s one of the top things people look for when buying a new car. At WWDC last June, Apple announced...
Comments / 0