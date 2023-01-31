ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

9to5Mac

New HomePod available from today, online and in Apple Stores, as first orders arrive

The new HomePod is now available on apple.com, and in Apple Stores. For those who pre-ordered, the first deliveries are starting to arrive – though many are reporting delays. Early reviews have generally been positive, with most saying the audio quality and soundstage are very similar to the original...
9to5Mac

Aqara hub M2 firmware update adds Matter support, other hubs coming soon

Aqara is excited to announce the rollout of a new firmware for the Aqara Hub M2, Version 4.0.0 (beta), that adds Matter support to the hubs. Matter is a new standard for IoT devices that enables smart home accessories to work together across brands and ecosystems. This new firmware allows Aqara Zigbee devices to connect to third-party, Matter-ready apps over Wi-Fi. One thing to note, this firmware update does not include enabling of Thread.
9to5Mac

Hands-on: 12 Apple Notes features you need to try [Video]

Apple’s native Notes application is, by far, my most used Apple app. I use it for jotting down ideas, scripting out videos, hand-drawing rough drafts of thumbnails, bookmarking websites, and so much more. I want to show off some Notes features that will really help the everyday user maximize their experience!
9to5Mac

Netflix password sharing is still safe in most countries… for now

Earlier this week, Netflix updated the FAQ section on its website to detail how it will prevent users from sharing their account password with other people who don’t live in the same house. However, the new guidelines have now been taken down from Netflix’s website as the company claims that they were mistakenly published to all users around the world.
9to5Mac

How to use HomePod temperature and humidity sensors and third-party devices that do the same

Have the new HomePod 2 or HomePod mini smart speakers? If so, you’ve got access to built-in temp and humidity sensors with software 16.3 which can be useful in a variety of ways. Here’s how to set up and use HomePod temperature and humidity sensors plus we’ll look at some ways to bring the same functionality to the Home app without a HomePod.
9to5Mac

Apple pulled Damus from the App Store in China, after ridiculous government claim

Apple pulled Damus from the App Store yesterday, with the developers being informed that the Nostr app “includes content that is illegal in China.”. Apple had previously rejected the app from all its App Stores, and for the same nonsensical reason …. Brief Nostr explainer. Nostr is an open...
9to5Mac

Instagram verification could soon be for sale, reveals source code

A developer has reverse-engineered Instagram’s source code to find what appears to be clear signs that Meta is preparing to offer paid Instagram verification – with the same code also found in the Facebook app …. Background. Ad revenues from free apps have taken a significant hit from...
9to5Mac

AAPL investors unconcerned by earnings, following Cook’s reassurance

While Apple earnings were even worse than analysts had expected, AAPL investors were only temporarily spooked. At the time of writing, the stock has been mostly hovering right around yesterday’s closing price, and is currently heading up. Aftermarket trading saw the stock initially drop 5%, but it quickly recovered...

