Truth About Cars
TTAC Rewind: 2016 Chrysler 200 Limited Rental Review
Today's TTAC Rewind takes us back a few years to 2016 when Jack wrote up a rental review of the 2016 Chrysler 200. For today's reading pleasure, spend a few minutes reading Mr. Baruth's attempt to convince you that the 200 is actually pretty dang good. Thanks for spending a...
Truth About Cars
Honda Plans a U.S.-Built Hydrogen Fuel Cell CR-V in 2024
There are only two hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles (FCEV) on sale today. One is sold by Hyundai, and the other by Toyota. Honda sold one for several years until 2021 when it discontinued the Clarity FCEV. The automaker now says it plans to develop a hydrogen-powered CR-V for the U.S. market and promises a launch by the end of 2024.
Truth About Cars
Jim Farley: We’re Number One – In Recalls
It is a breath of fresh air to have someone like Jim Farley at the helm of an automaker. The man brings a bracing level of candor to a world generally filled with sanitized PR statements and corporate double-speak. In a candid call with investors, the CEO lamented about how Ford has been “number one in recalls” and the need “to improve product quality”.
Truth About Cars
Ferrari Roma Tumbles Down Elevator Shaft at California Dealer
We’re guessing a trip to the dealership for service is a routine affair for most people, but sometimes things go sideways. There are all sorts of stories of cars being dropped off lifts and about dealer employees taking nice cars for joyrides. One thing we haven’t seen, at least until now, is a car falling down an elevator shaft. Oh, and this car happens to be a Ferrari Roma, which can cost more than $300,000 in some cases.
Truth About Cars
Cary's Garage: Through Thick and Thin
I had a friend ask me recently about my experience with older air-cooled vehicles and what my feeling about the right oil weight to run was. Well, I have driven air-cooled vehicles for many years and many thousands of miles and have experimented with oil to see what had the best results.
Truth About Cars
Alfa Romeo is Bumping Tonale Production Due to High Demand
Alfa Romeo doesn’t sell anywhere near the number of vehicles that other brands under the Stellantis umbrella do, but the storied Italian automaker appears to have a hit with its new Tonale SUV. The company said it would increase production capacity to meet the demand for the upcoming vehicle, which is due here later this year.
