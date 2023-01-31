'You Go, We Go': Former Cub Dexter Fowler Retires from Baseball

The sparkplug of the Cubs' 2015 and 2016 seasons is hanging up his cleats for good.

Former Chicago Cubs All-Star outfielder and World Series champion Dexter Fowler announced Tuesday that he has retired from baseball.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Drafted by the Colorado Rockies in the 14th round of the 2004 MLB Draft, Fowler spent the first six seasons of his major league career in Denver. After a quick stop with the Houston Astros, thanks to a trade in the 2013 offseason, the switch-hitting centerfielder was traded to the Cubs in the 2015 offseason for right-handed pitcher Dan Straily and infielder Luis Valbuena.

Dexter Fowler: A Sparkplug For The Cubs

In a season that many Cubs fans now refer to as the one that sparked the World Series championship run, 2015 was another consistent campaign for Fowler. Playing in 156 games, he posted a slash line of .250/.346/.411 from the leadoff spot in the lineup, adding 17 home runs, 29 doubles, eight triples, 46 RBIs, 20 stolen bases, and 84 walks. He also helped the Cubs make their first National League Championship Series since 2003.

Proving his leadoff ability in 2015, it was a no-brainer that the Cubs organization definitely wanted Fowler back in the lineup for the 2016 season. After signing Gold Glove specimen Jason Heyward to a contract earlier in the offseason, Cubs president Theo Epstein sweetened the pot even more by re-signing Fowler to a one-year deal.

Quickly embodying the phrase, “You Go, We Go,” from his teammates, Fowler earned the first All-Star nod of his career in 2016. In 125 games he slashed .276/.393/.447 with 13 home runs, 25 doubles, seven triples, 13 stolen bases, and 79 walks to help the Cubs make another trip to the NLCS and their first to the World Series since 1945.

Every Cubs fan could probably tell you where they were when the team won the World Series in 2016 on that cold November night, and they could probably describe the final scene of the last out like the back of their hand. But what’s often forgotten due to the late drama is Fowler’s clutch hit to lead off Game 7.

Two-time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber had already dominated Cubs hitters in two games earlier in the series, posting a 0.75 ERA with 15 strikeouts, 1 walk, and a .205 batting average against. Facing “Klubot” again in the decisive game, Fowler arguably had the most clutch at-bat of the series.

On the verge of elimination and facing another historic loss, Fowler set the tone to lead off the game by doing what he had done all season long: he went.

The rest is Cubs' history that will never be forgotten , but it wouldn't have been possible without the help of Fowler.

The Next Chapter

Fowler finished his career with stints in St. Louis and Los Angeles (Angels). He may not be Hall of Fame material, the World Series champion and All-Star had a successful and respectable career. In 14 seasons , Fowler posted a .259 batting average with 1,306 hits including 127 home runs, 253 doubles, 82 triples, 517 RBIs, 149 stolen bases, 740 walks, and a .358 OBP.

It's unclear what’s next for Fowler, but he did remind fans to “stay tuned.” In an interview with Jon Morosi of MLB Network, Fowler said he would like to stay involved in baseball through broadcasting and leadership roles with MLB clubs.

“I want to be a part-owner,” Fowler said. “I want to have my hands on a team. I feel like I could build a great team, a great product, and put them out on the field.”

Congratulations Dexter Fowler on an amazing career. We wish you nothing but success and happiness in your future endeavors.