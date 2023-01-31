ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, IL

KMOV

East St. Louis parents calling for ex-public works director to step down from school board

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Calls are growing for a fired East St. Louis public works director to be removed from the city’s school district board. East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern III told News 4 that public works director, Timothy Lockett Sr., was fired for signing off on certain contracts without seeking council approval. Eastern estimates that the contracts are worth around $250,000, dating to back to roughly 2021.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
advantagenews.com

Candidate interest apparently lacking in Macoupin County

There are a number of hotly-contested races in the coming election in Madison County, but that is not the case just one county to the north. In the Big Z listening area of Macoupin County, the only contest with more candidates than spots available is for the Southwestern School Board.
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

Alton Police get grant for more LPR cameras

License plate reader cameras on the Clark Bridge in Alton have been showing their benefit for years, according to the Alton Police Chief. The cameras were installed about five years ago, and Chief Jarrett Ford tells The Big Z they have been “a true blessing.”. Your browser does not...
advantagenews.com

Thomas Richardson

Thomas Lee Richardson, 68, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 8:07 a.m. Thurs. Feb. 2, 2023 at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City, IL. He was born Feb. 28, 1954 in Granite City to the late Willerdean (Richardson) Powers and Harry Thornton. On Dec. 18, 1982, he and...
GRANITE CITY, IL
advantagenews.com

Alton man charged in cold-case murder

Investigators with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department and Pontoon Beach Police Department believe they have solved a cold-case dating back more than 10 years. 32-year-old Nathan J. Beyer of Alton is charged with one count of Concealment of a Homicidal Death, for allegedly helping hide the body of 40-year-old Patrenia Butler-Turner of East St. Louis in a wooded area in 2013.
ALTON, IL
KMOV

Metro East man charged in connection with Pontoon Beach cold case

MADISON COUNTY (KMOV) -The Madison County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced charges against a 55-year-old man in connection with a cold case in Pontoon Beach. Prosecutors say Roger Sutton is charged with first-degree murder and concealment of a homicidal death in connection to the disappearance and death of East St. Louis resident Patrenia Butler-Turner. Investigators say she was 40 years old when she was last seen getting into a red pick-up truck on January 17, 2013. Sutton is accused of beating and strangling Butler-Turner and hiding her body in a wooded area of Pontoon Beach.
PONTOON BEACH, IL
mymoinfo.com

Standoff with sheriff’s deputies ends peacefully in Jefferson County

38-year-old Andrew Conaway of Hillsboro. (Jefferson County) A standoff between a wanted man and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies ended peacefully Wednesday afternoon with the suspect being taken into custody. Grant Bissell is the Public Safety Information Coordinator for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. He says deputies received a...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
advantagenews.com

Two police officers shot in St. Louis

Two St. Louis City Police officers are hospitalized after they were shot while attempting to make a traffic stop in the Soulard neighborhood late Thursday night. The officers were both shot in the torso and are reported to be in critical but stable condition. One suspect was injured when officers returned fire and is in custody.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Patricia Marks

Patricia L. Marks, 98, graduated to her heavenly home, 12:08 pm, January 26, 2023 at her home with her loving caregivers. Born January 5, 1925 in Granite City, she was the daughter of Harvey and Irma (Link) Gerdes. Pat worked as a sales representative for Dorman Gifts and Interiors in...
EAST ALTON, IL

