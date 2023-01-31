Read full article on original website
KMOV
East St. Louis parents calling for ex-public works director to step down from school board
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Calls are growing for a fired East St. Louis public works director to be removed from the city’s school district board. East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern III told News 4 that public works director, Timothy Lockett Sr., was fired for signing off on certain contracts without seeking council approval. Eastern estimates that the contracts are worth around $250,000, dating to back to roughly 2021.
advantagenews.com
Candidate interest apparently lacking in Macoupin County
There are a number of hotly-contested races in the coming election in Madison County, but that is not the case just one county to the north. In the Big Z listening area of Macoupin County, the only contest with more candidates than spots available is for the Southwestern School Board.
Homicide investigated in East St. Louis
Illinois State Police are assisting with a homicide investigation in East St. Louis.
Murder charge announced in 2013 Madison County cold case
A Pontoon Beach, Illinois, man has been charged in connection with the death of an East St. Louis woman who disappeared in 2013.
edglentoday.com
Family Shows Strong Emotion After Announcement Of Murder Charges, Now Hope For Justice
PONTOON BEACH - The emotion of family members 10 years after murder charges were issued Thursday afternoon showed the impact of their long wait for justice. Because of the tools of DNA tests today in crime-solving and excellent police work, justice now should be able to be served in a decade-old cold case.
Former teacher’s attempted murder shook the region; he’s now close to parole
For some, it seems like only yesterday when we learned former Freeburg High School teacher Sam Shelton tried to snap the neck of a 17-year-old student. He was having an affair with the teen.
advantagenews.com
Alton Police get grant for more LPR cameras
License plate reader cameras on the Clark Bridge in Alton have been showing their benefit for years, according to the Alton Police Chief. The cameras were installed about five years ago, and Chief Jarrett Ford tells The Big Z they have been “a true blessing.”. Your browser does not...
kcur.org
Missouri is ready to execute Leonard Taylor next week. He may be innocent
Leonard Taylor, a Missouri inmate on death row, is set to be executed by the state Feb. 7. Taylor was convicted of murdering his girlfriend and her three kids in St. Louis almost 20 years ago. But Taylor says he wasn’t in Missouri when the killings took place. “The...
Assisted living care resident in Troy, Illinois found dead in the cold
Relatives of 77-year-old Kathleen Kinkel are grieving the loss of their loved one. They also want answers.
advantagenews.com
Thomas Richardson
Thomas Lee Richardson, 68, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 8:07 a.m. Thurs. Feb. 2, 2023 at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City, IL. He was born Feb. 28, 1954 in Granite City to the late Willerdean (Richardson) Powers and Harry Thornton. On Dec. 18, 1982, he and...
Two St. Louis officers shot in Soulard, suspect in custody
Two St. Louis officers are hospitalized after they were shot late Thursday night in the Soulard neighborhood.
Woman charged after ‘bye bye’ threat to St. Louis church
A woman is behind bars after threatening harm at a St. Louis church in a text message that indicated she would make the church go "bye bye."
advantagenews.com
Alton man charged in cold-case murder
Investigators with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department and Pontoon Beach Police Department believe they have solved a cold-case dating back more than 10 years. 32-year-old Nathan J. Beyer of Alton is charged with one count of Concealment of a Homicidal Death, for allegedly helping hide the body of 40-year-old Patrenia Butler-Turner of East St. Louis in a wooded area in 2013.
KMOV
Metro East man charged in connection with Pontoon Beach cold case
MADISON COUNTY (KMOV) -The Madison County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced charges against a 55-year-old man in connection with a cold case in Pontoon Beach. Prosecutors say Roger Sutton is charged with first-degree murder and concealment of a homicidal death in connection to the disappearance and death of East St. Louis resident Patrenia Butler-Turner. Investigators say she was 40 years old when she was last seen getting into a red pick-up truck on January 17, 2013. Sutton is accused of beating and strangling Butler-Turner and hiding her body in a wooded area of Pontoon Beach.
Lincoln County crews search for clues in cold cases
Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office spent part of Friday searching for new clues in cold cases.
St. Louis rapper sentenced to federal prison on gun charge
A St. Louis rapper and accused gang leader was sentenced in federal court on a gun charge.
mymoinfo.com
Standoff with sheriff’s deputies ends peacefully in Jefferson County
38-year-old Andrew Conaway of Hillsboro. (Jefferson County) A standoff between a wanted man and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies ended peacefully Wednesday afternoon with the suspect being taken into custody. Grant Bissell is the Public Safety Information Coordinator for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. He says deputies received a...
Man charged in Berkeley murder case
A man wanted in a Berkeley murder investigation is now behind bars on felony charges.
advantagenews.com
Two police officers shot in St. Louis
Two St. Louis City Police officers are hospitalized after they were shot while attempting to make a traffic stop in the Soulard neighborhood late Thursday night. The officers were both shot in the torso and are reported to be in critical but stable condition. One suspect was injured when officers returned fire and is in custody.
advantagenews.com
Patricia Marks
Patricia L. Marks, 98, graduated to her heavenly home, 12:08 pm, January 26, 2023 at her home with her loving caregivers. Born January 5, 1925 in Granite City, she was the daughter of Harvey and Irma (Link) Gerdes. Pat worked as a sales representative for Dorman Gifts and Interiors in...
