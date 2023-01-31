ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Tigers Basketball Insider: Hardaway says return of Dandridge, Lomax could affect Memphis' chemistry

By Parth Upadhyaya
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eBBBm_0kXcBdcW00

Welcome to this week’s Tigers Basketball Insider. Below you’ll find the latest news and analysis from The Daily Memphian’s Parth Upadhyaya, John Martin, Tim Buckley and Geoff Calkins.

Memphis coach Penny Hardaway recently provided Tigers fans with some welcome news about the return of Malcolm Dandridge and Alex Lomax.

Dandridge, a 6-foot-9 senior forward, has missed the Tigers’ past 11 games after suffering a Grade 2 ankle sprain in the team’s Dec. 13 loss to Alabama. Lomax, a 6-foot fifth-year senior guard, has been sidelined for the past five games after injuring his groin in the Tigers’ Jan. 11 double-overtime loss to UCF.

After telling reporters Wednesday that Dandridge was “getting very close” to returning, Hardaway said after Memphis’ 80-68 road win over Tulsa on Sunday that there was “a good possibility” Dandridge plays in this Saturday’s game versus Tulane. Hardaway also said Wednesday that Lomax was “looking better” than he’d initially anticipated at this point, but he didn’t yet have a timetable on his return.

While Hardaway knows the boost — primarily on the defensive end — the return of Dandridge and Lomax could give the Tigers, he’s also cautious about the impact it could have on the team’s chemistry.

“In talking to both of those guys about coming back, (I told them) they have to be the ultimate role players,” Hardaway told reporters Sunday. “Whatever we need from them is what they have to do. They can’t be demanding anything, because we’re in a great rhythm.”

The Tigers previously ran into chemistry issues from late December through early January, when Hardaway threw Damaria Franklin — who didn’t become eligible until mid-December — along with Elijah McCadden and Johnathan Lawson into the bigger roles. It was during this stretch when the group fell to Tulane and struggled to get past lowly foes South Florida and East Carolina.

“The synergy got messed up after the Alabama (game),” Hardaway said. “It just kinda got really crazy for a minute because guys were trying to fight for playing time and shots. And the chemistry left. It was really bad for about three games.”

Since their loss to UCF, though, the Tigers have rattled off five consecutive wins and worked their way back onto the right side of the NCAA Tournament bubble with now a 17-5 overall record.

Before his injury, Dandridge had averaged career highs across the board with 6.2 points, four rebounds and one block in 14.8 minutes per game through 11 games.

And through the 16 games that Lomax played and started in before his injury, he averaged 8.1 points, 3.5 assists and 2.8 steals per game. Lomax ranks No. 5 in the country in steals per game and No. 7 nationally in steal percentage (5.2%).

“We definitely need those guys back, because they’ve been there,” Hardaway said on his weekly Penny Hardaway Radio Show on Monday night. “But there’s a difference in coming back now because of the way the team is structured and how well the chemistry is.

“So they don’t want to disrupt that.”

More from your Insider:

Kendric Davis’ second-half surge powers Memphis past Tulsa

Davis poured in 26 points to save the day in an 80-68 win for the Tigers (17-5, 7-2 AAC) over Tulsa on Sunday afternoon.

Martin: It could be a Cal vs. Penny showdown for former Tiger’s son

Billy Richmond Jr., a former Memphis Tiger, said Hardaway “thinks the world” of his son, Billy Richmond III. John Calipari also likes his son, as a complement to a five-star player.

Memphis commits Mikey Williams and JJ Taylor shine on national TV

The Tigers’ four-star duo Mikey Williams and JJ Taylor had big games for San Ysidro High School (San Diego) in a late tip-off Saturday on ESPN2.

Box score: Memphis 80, Tulsa 68

NCAA men’s basketball box score for the Sunday, Jan. 29 game between the Memphis Tigers and Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

Penny Hardaway thankful for much more than 100th win on ‘special’ night

On a night when the Memphis’ usually outspoken leader wouldn’t say much about his accomplishment, his players spoke for him.

Hardaway on Tyre Nichols: ‘My heart is big for the city’

Memphis’ fifth-year basketball coach was asked Thursday night if he had any comment on the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols due to injuries sustained at a traffic stop.

Tigers’ Kendric Davis brings ‘extra juice’ in win over former team

Davis scored 25 points to go with 11 assists and seven rebounds to lead his Memphis Tigers (16-5, 6-2 AAC) to a 99-84 win over SMU.

Box score: Memphis 99, SMU 84

NCAA men’s basketball box score for Thursday’s game between the Memphis Tigers and SMU Mustangs played at FedExForum in Memphis.

Calkins: Why Penny will never meet insane expectations  — but is still the perfect guy for the job

Has Penny Hardaway met the lofty expectations he set for himself? No. Can he ever accomplish what he set out to accomplish? Probably not, but is he the man to coach Memphis basketball? Absolutely, he is.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tennessee Tribune

Master Chef Takes Cooking to a Higher Level

MEMPHIS, TN – The little quaint restaurant sizzles on the inside where succulent cuisine is artfully created by a master chef – like DaVinci painting the “Mona Lisa,” for example. The cuisine is just as much a work of art as it whets the appetite. The...
MEMPHIS, TN
rolling out

15 months after Young Dolph tragedy, Memphis back in national news

You’re riding down Airways Boulevard when you see the sign. As you pull into the parking lot, you see a wall of tributes that read “RIP Dolph.” Inside Makedas Cookies is a corner dedicated to Young Dolph, the famed rapper who died as a victim of a drive-by shooting at the store in November 2021. At that time, Makedas Cookies went from a Memphis staple to a hip-hop landmark.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Expert shares what Memphis rents can expect in the coming months

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee makes the list of states where rent has gone up the most. The median rent in Memphis is currently $1,520. Jon Leckie with Rent. joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to breakdown the latest trends and if renters might see some relief.
MEMPHIS, TN
tnvacation.com

9 Memphis Restaurants with Live Music

Have a meal and enjoy live music at Memphis restaurants. Originally opened in 1991, B.B. King’s Blues Club has remained a favorite for visitors and locals alike. With a unique blend of blues, soul, and classic rock & roll music that can only be found in Memphis, this eatery features great music and a great menu. Specialty ribs are a highlight, but the restaurant also serves some other Southern favorites like shrimp and grits, barbecue chicken, burgers, po' boys, and more. Signature drinks (like Beale Street Lemonade and Memphis Margarita), beers and wines are also available. Be sure to stop at B.B. King’s for the distinctive atmosphere, tasty food and fantastic live music.
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis Flyer

Elwood’s Shack to Open Second Location in March

Some of the wall decor from the second Elwood’s Shack location at 4040 Park Avenue (Credit: Tim Bednarski) The Memphis Flyer is Memphis’ alternative newsweekly, serving the metro Memphis area of nearly a million residents. The Flyer was started in 1989 by Contemporary Media, Inc., the locally owned publishers of Memphis magazine. For over 30 years, The Memphis Flyer has hit the streets every Wednesday morning with a blend of serious hard news and Memphis’ best entertainment coverage.
MEMPHIS, TN
FireRescue1

‘Remember what you witnessed’: Memphis is a wake-up call for the entire fire service

I know Memphis Fire, and while the inactions of three members should not reflect on the entire FD, we must learn from these fatal errors — As a former deputy fire chief who ran the Memphis Fire/EMS system for 10 years, I watched intently when thevideos of Tyre Nichols’ interaction with first responders were released by the City of Memphis. Like many of you, I watched in horror as he was tazed, pepper-sprayed, repeatedly kicked in the face, and punched numerous times. It was retching to hear him repeatedly call for his mom.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Memphians say goodbye to medical trailblazer, Dr. Champion

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Monday afternoon, family and friends said their goodbyes to Memphis trailblazer Dr. Charles A. Champion, who passed away Saturday, Jan. 21. Dr. Champion spent his life providing remedies, combining natural herbs and medicines to treat many common illnesses for people here in the city. “Dr. Champion...
MEMPHIS, TN
NewsOne

Who Is Preston Hemphill And Why Hasn’t The White Cop In Tyre Nichols Bodycam Video Been Charged?

The white Memphis cop in the Tyre Nichols bodycam video heard hoping officers will "stomp his ass" is named "Detective Preston Hemphill," according to a new report. Only the Black cops have been fired, arrested and charged with murder. The post Who Is Preston Hemphill And Why Hasn’t The White Cop In Tyre Nichols Bodycam Video Been Charged? appeared first on NewsOne.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

School closings in Memphis, TN-MS-AR

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With the threat of potential winter weather coming to the Mid-South, multiple school districts have announced closings for Wednesday, Feb. 1. The National Weather Service on Monday morning predicted much of the area could see ice accumulations of one-quarter to one-half inch between late Monday and Wednesday afternoon. The following schools will […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy