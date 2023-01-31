ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Song You Need: gyrofield’s bass-boosted blast

The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. gyrofield has the kind of precision that will quicken the pulse of any fan of dance music, from the casual to the veteran. “The low end should never be overlooked,” the producer and DJ said in a 2021 interview. “There is a huge amount of possibility and nuance hidden within noise.” Across their career, gyrofield has developed a sound with elements of deep techno, video game music, and IDM, while never straying too far from the party-starting ethos of drum and bass.
New Music Friday: The best new albums out today

Trying to keep up with this week’s best and most exciting new music? Every Friday, we collect the best new albums available on streaming services on one page. This week, check out Young Fathers's Heavy Heavy, Jonatan Leandoer96's Sugar World, Parannoul's After The Magic, and more. Young Fathers, Heavy...
Madonna Bashes Haters At Grammys As Viewers Beg Her 'Plastic' Face To 'Get Off The Stage': 'No One Likes You' — See Pics

Madonna graced her fans with an on-stage arrival at the 2023 Grammy Awards. However, the "Material Girl" singer's haters immediately begged for the cameras to pan away from the artist's absurd ensemble.As she took to the microphone to announce Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance, the Queen of Pop asked the crowd, "Who wants to start some controversy?" before thanking "all the troublemakers out there" for taking a stand against societal norms.The "Like a Virgin" crooner had her hair tied in two tightly braided buns, as she opted for white button-up shirt, fishnet gloves and a black tie layered beneath...
Nia Archives shares “Conveniency,” announces new EP details

U.K. producer and artist Nia Archives has shared new song "Conveniency." The trademark fizzing jungle track will feature on upcoming EP Sunrise Bang Ur Head Against Tha Wall, due March 10. Check out the skate-themed video below. "Conveniency" follows previous Sunrise... singles "So Tell Me" and "Baianá." Speaking in a...

