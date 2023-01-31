ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
16 Gorgeous Red Valentine’s Day Dresses That Will Have You Feelin’ Yourself on February 14

V-Day is right around the corner, and if you love to celebrate by pulling out all the stops, outfit-wise, you might be searching for a red Valentine’s Day dress. Whether you’re headed out for a Galentine’s Day get together with your besties or a romantic date night with your boo, these crimson frocks will have you looking—and feeling—your absolute best (and most festive).

How to Style a Red Dress

Usually we would tell you to keep it simple, since the dress is the star of the show. But for Valentine’s Day, there’s no better time to be extravagantly extra. Be bold: Match your handbag and shoes to your dress, throw on an extra accessory, rock your most in-your-face red lip , whatever you want. That being said, if you want to play it a bit cooler, you can totally keep your styling subtle with a pair of nude heels and simple but lovely gold jewelry.

Here, the cutest red Valentine’s Day dresses we’ll definitely be shopping this year.

The Best Red Valentine’s Day Dresses at a Glance

1. Aureta Studio x Anthropologie Corset Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RuuqI_0kXcBFdC00

Anthropologie

It finally happened: The famous bubble dress style of the ‘50s is back in. This silhouette combines the chic corset with a flirty bubble skirt for a look that’s equal parts sexy and cute. The corset is boned and the back has a scooped shape.

Buy It ($198)

Size range: 00 to 16

2. Lulus Flirty Moments Balloon Sleeve Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KMY3n_0kXcBFdC00

Lulus

A long-sleeve dress is a great pick considering it’s February, and these balloon sleeves are a flirty way to stay warm in style. This dress has a two-tiered bottom and a tie-back so you can cinch the waist tighter if you want.

Buy It ($68)

Size range: XS to XL

3. Mango Bow Wrap Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1az3rf_0kXcBFdC00

Mango

This gorgeous satin dress looks as smooth as butter. The deep burgundy hue has brown undertones and plays into the red theme without being too on the nose. It has a midi length and a wrap waist to highlight—or create the illusion of—an hourglass.

Buy It ( $100 ; $60)

Size range: 0 to 12

4. Dress The Population Tiffany One Shoulder Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Z9St_0kXcBFdC00

Nordstrom

A middle back slit is a great addition to a bodycon midi dress to give your legs some room to move. This one has a one-shoulder with a bow for a festive touch, and is a great option if you’re headed to a fancier dinner to celebrate with your significant other.

Buy It ($148)

Size range: XXS to XXL

5. Farm Rio Mini Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wMnvO_0kXcBFdC00

Farm Rio

If simple, single-color dresses aren’t your thing, you’re going to love this one. The skirt on this dress is layered in a unique way to give the dress dimension while still being fitted to the body. The V-neckline isn’t too deep, and the sleeves have a balloon fit.

Buy It ($295)

Size range: XS to XL

6. & Other Stories Twisted Front Mini Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lD4k9_0kXcBFdC00

& Other Stories

We’re loving the relaxed fit of this mini dress because the low, twisted neckline adds a sultry touch and the button cuffs are timeless. It’s made of a lightweight rayon material which is similar to linen, so it’s lightweight and very breathable.

Buy It ($99)

Size range: 0 to 12

7. Reformation Bridgton Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pe5Dy_0kXcBFdC00

Shopbop

What better way to embrace Valentine’s Day than with a sweetheart neckline? This red dress has a dainty, ladylike look if the vibe you’re going for is more pretty than sexy. The midi length is complemented by the high slit and the linen material is very lightweight.

Buy It ($248)

Size range: 0 to 12

8. Free People Casey Tunic Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sea03_0kXcBFdC00

Revolve

The knitted fabric isn’t lined, so if you’re wearing this out and about you may want to throw on some tights for warmth. The mock neck is ribbed and the short length will really show off your legs.

Buy It ($88)

Size range: XS to XL

9. Lulus Believe It Or Not Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L9AmA_0kXcBFdC00

Lulus

Sometimes the little details are what really make the outfit. In this case, we love the simple shoulder ruching to add some texture to the sleeves and the short, layered tie skirt. We also adore this burgundy shade for a non-fire engine red option.

Buy It ($68)

Size range: XS to XL

10. & Other Stories Velvet Party Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YYllb_0kXcBFdC00

& Other Stories

The front of this dress has a sleek, polished look and the back has a sexy opening to show a little bit of skin, complete with a button closure. It’s a soft velvet made of recycled materials and is fully lined on the inside.

Buy It ($129)

Size range: 0 to 12

11. Mango Ruffled Sleeve Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rKdDj_0kXcBFdC00

Mango

Looking for something with a little flare? These sheer, ruffled sleeves are a total showstopper. We love this shade of red and the mock neck adds a cute bit of coverage. There’s a lined under layer that’s topped with a gorgeous sheer overlay for some dimension.

Buy It ( $100 ; $60)

Size range: 0 to 12

12. Amanda Uprichard Leather Midi Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BoFor_0kXcBFdC00

Revolve

Just because it’s Valentine’s Day doesn’t mean you can’t go a little edgy. The ruched skirt will flatter your curves and this color is great for all skin tones. And don’t worry about this faux leather feeling cheap—it’s double lined for an extra bit of thickness.

Buy It ($260)

Size range: XS to XL

13. Anthropologie Ruched Cowl-Neck Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IiKlg_0kXcBFdC00

Anthropologie

The side slit along the ruching of this dress is a beautiful detail to show off your legs. But the real focal point of this dress is the draped, cowl neckline. The material makes it look buttery smooth (a la Zendaya at the Dune premiere), and the deep red shade has a hint of orange that will flatter so many skin tones.

Buy It ($160)

Size range: XXS to XL

14. ASOS Design Structured Mini Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12UPDL_0kXcBFdC00

ASOS

The high neckline and structured shoulders are polished and elegant while the mini silhouette, open back and draped bodice say "sultry." This stylish dress is a bold, classic shade of red and it would look stunning for a romantic night out with your babe on Valentine's Day.

Buy It ($50)

Size range: 0 to 12

15. Lulus Total Appeal Midi Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q9XtD_0kXcBFdC00

Lulus

This spicy dress is made of a soft and stretchy jersey material that fits to your body from top to bottom. The skirt has a midi fit with an asymmetrical hemline that's ruched from the waist down for flattering texture to your shape. We're loving one-shoulder necklines at the moment, too.

Buy It ($59)

Size range: XS to XL

16. Dress The Population Catalina Cocktail Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ntX3S_0kXcBFdC00

Nordstrom

If a bold, bright red isn't your favorite shade, opt for a deeper hue instead. This sleek silhouette is made even more special thanks to the coveted pockets and the fit-and-flare style is flattering on most body types.

Buy It ($182)

Size range: XXS to XXL

