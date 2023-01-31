Read full article on original website
Is the crypto bottom in? On-chain says yes, macro says pain occurs after the fed pause
The collapse of Terra (LUNA) in June 2022 was the spark that ignited a fire that kept devouring the crypto market. The chain reaction of prominent industry players bankrupting continued throughout the year and culminated with the collapse of FTX, one of the largest crypto exchanges in the industry. When...
Central Bank of Sri Lanka insists Bitcoin will not fix economic crisis
Tim Draper’s attempt to bring Bitcoin to Sri Lanka was firmly rejected by the country’s President Ranil Wickremesinghe, according to Bloomberg News. Despite President Wickremesinghe declaring the country bankrupt in July 2022, the offer to integrate Bitcoin into the national economy was not taken up. Sri Lanka is...
London tops crypto hub rankings with 2nd highest number of crypto companies in the world
London, Dubai and New York have been ranked as the top 3 crypto hubs, with over 800 crypto-based companies active in the UK’s most populous city. Recap’s annual list of top crypto hub cities for 2023 looks at key metrics like tax status, quality of life index, and the overall number of crypto companies and specialists in a given metropolitan area in coming up with its rankings. It found London to have an estimated 2,173 people working in crypto-based jobs, the highest number of people working in the industry compared to anywhere else.
Metaverse tokens show big gains in January with sector expected to reach $5 trillion value by 2030
After spending a considerable portion of 2022 in the doldrums, a number of tokens in the metaverse sector have seen considerable gains over the last several weeks, with 18 of the top 20 tokens in the sector seeing gains of up +319%, over the last 30 days. Magic and High...
Core Scientific offloads 27,000 mining rigs to NYDIG to cover $38M loan
Bankrupt crypto miner Core Scientific would transfer its ownership of 27,403 mining machines to crypto lender NYDIG to pay off a $38.6 million loan, according to a Feb. 2 court filing. Core Scientific said the transferred machines are “no longer necessary” for its “current operations and future business plans.” It...
The potential NFT loan market, accessing liquidity through digital assets – SlateCast 51
SlateCast 51 began with a conversation regarding developments in the crypto world and the impact of downturns on the industry. Host Akiba and guest Justin Bram of Astaria discuss a new project called Astaria which aims to unlock instant liquidity for every on-chain asset. Astaria will launch an NFT lending...
Op-ed: On Bitcoin and why there is no second best – Part 2
Note: This is part two of a two part series on what differentiates bitcoin from the rest of the crypto market. See part one here. It could be said that bitcoin will have been nothing more than a Ponzi game if it fails and eventually fades into obscurity. However, this characterization applies to successful, widely-used forms of money as well, as they’re effectively bubbles that haven’t popped. Some forms of money are seen as more credible than others. Still, these similarities between money, bubbles, and Ponzi games can cause a heavy amount of confusion for crypto market participants.
Terra USTC surges 66% following approval to re-peg to $1
Terra Classic Stablecoin Terra UST (USTC) has surged over 66% following a governance approval to re-peg the stablecoin. Similarly, Terra Classic (LUNC) is also up 17.3% on the news, according to CryptoSlate data. On Jan. 3, the Terra Classic community passed a proposal to relink LUNA Classic and the de-pegged...
Binance acquires S. Korea-based GOPAX exchange
Leading crypto exchange Binance has acquired a majority stake in South Korea-based GOPAX exchange, Bloomberg reports. Binance has been working to re-enter the South Korean market since it shuttered operations in 2021. As a result, it reportedly completed the due diligence needed to acquire GOPAX on Jan. 2. Binance has...
Bitcoin drops to $23,250 on significantly higher-than-expected US payroll data
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released nonfarm payroll data showing 517,000 jobs were added in January, marking a significantly higher-than-expected increase. Economists had forecast 185,000 nonfarm jobs to be added for the month, fewer than December’s actual 223,000 jobs added. As an initial response, Bitcoin recorded a...
Filecoin’s Protocol Labs lays off one-fifth of staff
Protocol Labs has become the latest cryptocurrency company to carry out a mass layoff, according to a Feb. 3 report from Forbes. The company reportedly laid off 89 people, representing 21% or approximately one-fifth of its workforce. The company cited poor market conditions and “macroeconomic challenges…in relation to Filecoin dynamics” as the reason for its layoffs.
UK looks to launch digital pound by 2030, roadmap to be released soon
The Bank of England (BoE) and His Majesty’s Treasury will introduce a roadmap to build a central bank digital currency (CBDC) next week, The Telegraph reported on Feb. 4. The BoE and Treasury are looking to launch a four-month consultation in which businesses, academics, and the wider public will be invited to share views on the launch of a “digital pound,” the report said.
Damus mobile app banned in China
Decentralized social network application Damus has been banned from operating in mainland China, over concerns that its app includes content that is illegal in China. The mobile app which is a decentralized version of Twitter went live on the AppStore on Feb. 1, after multiple rejections. Barely 24 hours after...
Undercity will open the first Act-to-Earn village in Europe
Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. Readers should conduct further research prior to taking any actions. Learn more ›. Undercity is opening a first-of-its-kind village dedicated to gamers, role players, and cosplayers in France. Spread 10,000 meter-square, the village will be everything an avid gamer hopes for and more. It will house a virtual reality room, atmosphere bar, streaming room, and retro-gaming room, to name just a few.
