Natick, MA

Natick library hosting free craft supplies swap

The Morse Institute Library in Natick is holding a craft supplies swap this month, with drop-off slated for Feb. 7-9 (make sure your stuff is in some sort of container), and “shopping” for free supplies on Feb. 10-11. The swap is intended to prevent supplies from going to...
Natick mourns passing of Gloria Cullati at age 101

Natick and beyond are mourning the passing of Gloria Cullati, a longtime resident who passed on Feb. 1 at the age of 101. Cullati is survived by 3 of her children, as well as grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. The Natick Sons & Daughters of Italy recalled Cullati as...
Help identify the Most Influential Business Leaders of Color, including in Natick

The Charles River Regional Chamber is partnering with Colette Phillips Communications and Get Konnected! to compile the 50 Most Influential Business Leaders of Color list for 2023. It will recognize leaders and emerging talent within Greater Boston’s western suburbs, including Natick. You can nominate candidates between now and Feb....
Natick presents its ‘rebalancing year’ budget

Natick Town Administrator Jamie Errickson and Public Schools Supt. Dr. Anna Nolin led a presentation on Feb. 1 (see Pegasus recording) at a joint meeting with the town’s Finance Committee on the preliminary fiscal year 2024 budget. This balanced $193M plan reflects some unusual realities, including stimulus funding that won’t be around forever and financial turn backs resulting from hard-to-fill jobs.
Letters to the editor on Natick Report

Natick Report accepts letters to the editor. Letters must be of general local community interest and must be signed. Community shout-outs are also accepted (example: a non-profit may thank an organization for a donation received). Send letters to the editor to natickreport@gmail.com.
