FanDuel promo code dials up No Sweat First Bet Up to $3,000

Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With this FanDuel promo code, new players looking to bet on any game in February 2023 can obtain a No Sweat First Bet Up...
Kyrie Irving going to Dallas Mavericks for players, picks: AP source

DALLAS — Kyrie Irving is getting his wish. He’s getting traded. And Luka Doncic is getting another All-Star to help him in Dallas. The Mavericks and Brooklyn Nets agreed Sunday on a blockbuster trade: Irving — the super-talented and often-enigmatic eight-time All-Star point guard — heads to Dallas, ending the pairing with Kevin Durant that never really had a chance to click.
Senior Bowl 2023: 10 players who made big impressions this week

The first stage of the 2023 NFL draft process is complete, with another Reese’s Senior Bowl in the books. More than 100 of the top senior-eligible college football players in the country have spent the last week in Mobile, showing their stuff for NFL scouts and talent evaluators through three days of practice. Players have also had opportunities for one-on-one meetings with representatives of professional clubs, another part of the “getting-to-know-you” process of what amounts to a week-long job interview.
2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl: How to watch, time, channel

For those football fans interested in catching a glimpse at the NFL stars of tomorrow, Saturday afternoon is a big opportunity. The 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl, the annual event featuring the top final-year college players in the country playing in front of scouts and NFL team personnel, kicks off this afternoon, with a handful of talented players taking the field in Mobile, Alabama.
