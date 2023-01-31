Read full article on original website
Kyrie Irving going to Dallas Mavericks for players, picks: AP source
DALLAS — Kyrie Irving is getting his wish. He’s getting traded. And Luka Doncic is getting another All-Star to help him in Dallas. The Mavericks and Brooklyn Nets agreed Sunday on a blockbuster trade: Irving — the super-talented and often-enigmatic eight-time All-Star point guard — heads to Dallas, ending the pairing with Kevin Durant that never really had a chance to click.
Former Cy Young winner’s son set to play Big Ten football
The son of former Cy Young Award winner Dwight Gooden is set to put on the pads in the Big Ten next season. Dylan Gooden, a three-star, 6-foot-4, 205-pound edge rusher from Good Counsel in Maryland has signed to play for the Maryland Terrapins. Dylan Gooden was rated as the...
Senior Bowl 2023: 10 players who made big impressions this week
The first stage of the 2023 NFL draft process is complete, with another Reese’s Senior Bowl in the books. More than 100 of the top senior-eligible college football players in the country have spent the last week in Mobile, showing their stuff for NFL scouts and talent evaluators through three days of practice. Players have also had opportunities for one-on-one meetings with representatives of professional clubs, another part of the “getting-to-know-you” process of what amounts to a week-long job interview.
Susquehanna Twp. grad Lori Locust lands on her feet with new NFL gig
Lori Locust has landed on her feet. Just weeks after being let go from her position as a defensive line assistant with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Susquehanna Township High grad announced on Twitter Saturday that she has joined the Tennessee Titans. “Blessed to be joining the Titans as part...
2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl: How to watch, time, channel
For those football fans interested in catching a glimpse at the NFL stars of tomorrow, Saturday afternoon is a big opportunity. The 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl, the annual event featuring the top final-year college players in the country playing in front of scouts and NFL team personnel, kicks off this afternoon, with a handful of talented players taking the field in Mobile, Alabama.
